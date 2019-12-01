Blood In The Streets (Again): 14% Yield To Maturity From Uniti Group Is Back

Even if WIN gets everything they want, the bonds are still a solid investment.

Introduction

Uniti Group (UNIT) has been one of those companies that has been a great one to follow for those who like financial soap operas. The troubles have generally centered around their largest tenant, Windstream Services (OTCPK:WINMQ), the company they were originally spun off from.

When WIN started having financial trouble and cut their dividend, UNIT's common share price dropped. WIN ended up embroiled in a lawsuit with Aurelius Capital, with Aurelius claiming that the spin off of UNIT constituted a violation of the covenants for the bonds that Aurelius owned, and therefore the bonds were in default and immediately due. UNIT's share price dropped even further. Seeking Alpha was full of rampant speculation about whether or not WIN might win the trial, and what a win or loss might mean.

We frequently are on the lookout for high-yielding opportunities and UNIT saw their yield head well into the double digits. In January, we warned that even if WIN won their court case, the UNIT dividend was unlikely to be maintained.

UNIT's dividend remains tenuous. If they have to issue 4 to 5 million shares, that will increase their dividend payments $9.6-$12 million/year at the current dividend rates. The Q1 2019 dividend remains at risk for a cut, especially if Judge Furman continues to delay his ruling or if the ruling fails to create the anticipated bounce in share price. It is not a secret that UNIT is going to start issuing equity, that fact could restrain any bounce and it is never comforting when a REIT is spending their money before they know what the cost of capital will be.

In February, the worst came to pass for UNIT as WIN lost their court battle. We immediately reiterated our warning to investors that the dividend would almost certainly be slashed. UNIT did slash their dividend and WIN ultimately ended up filing bankruptcy.

Amid that turmoil, we found an opportunity in the form of UNIT's bonds. Uniti Group, 8.25% 15 Oct 2023 bond, Cusip# 20341WAD7 started trading in the mid-$70s, offering yields to maturity of 15%.

Since that time, the bond prices recovered into the $90s, well above our buy under price. Some of our members cashed in on the gains, others chose to continue to hold until maturity.

Source: FINRA

Just recently, the price of the bonds has dipped back to a point where those who sold before might consider another trade, or those who missed the opportunity the first time around might consider an investment. UNIT Bonds have a current yield of 10% and a YTM over 14%.

Cash Flow

As discussed previously, UNIT was forced to cut their dividend, which was not fully covered by cash flows. Debt payments, on the other hand, are covered by adjusted EBITDA and are expected to be covered approximately 2.09x.

Interest expense will be approximately $390 million for the year, and adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $817 million. So why is the bond market reacting with a little bit of fear?

As with everything dramatic at UNIT, blame WIN. Here's a look at UNIT's leasing segment and the portion of EBITDA that is due to WIN-

Source: UNIT Supplement

WIN accounts for $685 million of UNIT's adjusted EBITDA, nearly 84%. UNIT cannot meet its debt obligations without WIN. While UNIT has been getting some additional sources of revenue and EBITDA, the process has been painfully slow and the WIN bankruptcy will be wrapped up one way or the other long before UNIT is truly independent.

WIN Bankruptcy

WIN has filed for bankruptcy and as part of that they will continue paying the lease as-is until they either accept or reject the lease.

The best news for UNIT bonds would be that WIN accepts the lease as-is, and a restructured WIN or a successor organization emerges from bankruptcy with the same lease. However, WIN did not accept it immediately and has been attempting to pressure UNIT to renegotiate the lease.

In theory, WIN could outright reject the lease, but for all practical purposes, that option is off the table.

There are a few things that are critical to understand:

At spin off, UNIT obtained 80% of WIN’s assets. While WIN has had some acquisitions and additions since then, the UNIT network remains critical for WIN to provide service to their customers. WIN has +$1.4 billion in quarterly revenue, the lease with UNIT is $173 million/quarter. WIN is designated as a “carrier of last resort .” Since UNIT’s network is required for WIN to provide services, there's some question as to whether they could legally reject the lease. UNIT’s EBITDA margin on their WIN lease is more than 99%. Even with a substantial reduction in the lease, UNIT could still meet debt servicing needs.

The bottom line is that without leasing UNIT’s property, WIN cannot function. Defaulting on the lease and causing UNIT to shut off the lines would force a WIN liquidation. Since it's UNIT’s lines that connect WIN’s together, lacking a lease from UNIT would substantially diminish the liquidation value of WIN’s assets. Many of WIN’s assets can only be used in conjunction with UNIT’s network.

It's in the interest of all of WIN’s debtholders that the full revenues continue coming in and the UNIT lease is an integral part of that happening. Without the UNIT lease, their potential recovery would be substantially smaller in a liquidation scenario.

As a “carrier of last resort,” WIN has a legal obligation to provide services in many of their rural areas. They cannot cut off their services without the approval of state-level commissions. The purpose of these commissions is to ensure that service continues, regardless of whether the services are profitable for the provider. In situations where a provider is leaving an area, these commissions are charged with ensuring that a qualified replacement carrier takes over. If necessary, these commissions will be involved to make sure that services continue. For any company replacing WIN as carrier of last resort, leasing UNIT’s network would be substantially less expensive than building a new one.

Therefore, we believe that the lease will continue and will only be modified by mutual agreement or court order. WIN has stated that they are prepared to take it to trial in their most recent earnings report:

As part of the restructuring process, the company continues to work through mediation to modify its arrangement with Uniti Group, Inc. Pursuant to a confidentiality agreement associated with the ongoing mediation, the company is unable to provide any additional information regarding the process at this time. Absent an acceptable negotiated resolution, Windstream is prepared to pursue its litigation claims to conclusion. The trial is currently scheduled to begin the first week of March.

It's unknown whether WIN is bluffing in an attempt to get negotiating leverage or if they really believe they could achieve a favorable outcome at trial. In the meantime, UNIT’s network will continue being used, and they are entitled to receive reasonable rent for that use.

The Lease Negotiations

Recently, the mediation between UNIT and WIN was suspended and the parties were freed up to release information. UNIT took the opportunity to release their latest proposal and WIN's proposal.

Interestingly, neither proposal considers reducing rent. Instead, both agree that UNIT should take over the cap-ex and be responsible for investing $1.75 billion over 10 years.

Here is WIN's latest proposal with the largest differences highlighted.

Source: UNIT 8-K

WIN wants $525 million, plus 19.99% of UNIT's common equity. Additionally, WIN wants to only pay rent at a 1.5% cap rate on UNIT's capex while UNIT wants 8%.

It's pretty clear why the negotiations were going nowhere, as UNIT would be giving up a lot for rather little in return.

Interestingly, WIN's proposal actually works out fine for UNIT's bonds. UNIT is currently spending approximately $270 million in capex, though management has stated that they intend to trim that back as their current projects are completed. They also have various non-core assets that were acquired through their many acquisitions, which will be sold off over the next several years. The capex likely means that UNIT will be unable to raise their dividend above what is required to maintain REIT status, but they should not have an issue making their interest payments.

For the bonds, it doesn't matter if UNIT gives up 5%, 10%, 20% or even 90% of their equity. The dividend payments will remain more or less the same as they will decrease the per/share dividend so that they are paying out the amount required by the IRS. UNIT even will have the "nuclear option" of paying their dividend in common equity, which could free up an additional $70 million-plus per year to apply toward capex or debt reduction.

The ideal situation is clearly that UNIT and WIN come to a more reasonable agreement. Dragging the issue through court can lead to uncertain results and uncertainty will continue to weight on UNIT's share price and bond prices. At the end of the day, WIN needs UNIT's network and one of the very few things that WIN and Aurelius agreed upon in their court dispute was that unwinding the UNIT spinoff was impossible.

Our view is that WIN is playing a game of mutually assured destruction chicken. One side will blink and the result of that will determine the end result. From the position of the common equity, we think the potential results are too risky. UNIT already has shown a willingness to give away equity at low prices with their convertible notes. We do not think it can be entirely ruled out that UNIT offers WIN some equity as part of a settlement just to avoid the uncertainty of court.

Bond Credit Rating

It's worth noting that UNIT has a corporate family credit rating of Caa2 and UNIT’s unsecured debt has a Ca rating through Moody’s. UNIT's credit rating has been closely linked to WIN's. This marks UNIT bonds as speculative. Moody’s rationale is,

Uniti's Caa2 CFR, no longer in line with Windstream (Caa3 negative) but now one notch above, primarily reflects the importance of the assets Windstream leases from Uniti. Uniti likely has a stronger bargaining position on any potential lease renegotiation with Windstream in a restructuring or bankruptcy scenario as Windstream's viability is inextricably intertwined with these assets. While Uniti's rating remains linked with Windstream given its reliance upon Windstream for approximately 64% of its pro forma revenue, there are some scenarios under which Windstream defaults (as defined by Moody's) given its current distress and Uniti does not. As such, we believe that the probability of default of Uniti is now less likely than the probability of default of Windstream. However, as the magnitude of any lease income reduction to Uniti under any lease renegotiation scenario is unknown, the CFR also factors in negative implications for Uniti's potential leverage, liquidity and capital market access.

One of the huge unknowns is what happens if WIN basically falls on their sword and rejects the master lease. At that point, UNIT has options to either negotiate a completely new lease with WIN, or they could find a new tenant for all or part of the network. Such a rejection does not result in an immediate default for UNIT. Under their Secured Credit Facility, UNIT has 90 days to find a new tenant. We continue to think that's the least likely scenario, as WIN cannot continue to function at all without UNIT's network.

In the near future, UNIT's credit rating is going to be highly reliant on the outcome of the master lease with WIN. We believe that any resolution, even a full acceptance of WIN's terms would be credit positive. As long as the situation is being argued in court, uncertainty will remain. As of now, it looks like any permanent resolution could be delayed until after March of 2020.

Investors should be aware that there's risk with UNIT bonds. Generally, bonds do not yield in excess of 10%. However, the market reaction has been excessive. There's blood on the street, and investors are being well compensated for the risk.

Finally, these bonds have a relatively short duration of four years, maturing before their other unsecured debt which reduces risk. We expect that they will be able to refinance their secured debt, which matures in 2022 and 2023, thanks to the significant value of their assets. Here's a look at UNIT's outstanding debt:

Source: UNIT 10-Q

By 2022, the WIN situation should be resolved one way or the other.

More About the Bond

The panic selling of the UNIT common stock and bonds has created a new opportunity for the UNIT bonds. It's the Uniti Group, 8.25% 15oct2023 Cusip# 20341WAD7 which closed trading on Friday at $80.59. Now investors can earn 10% yield for over four years. Plus they will have a capital gain as the price heads back closer to par.

Source: FINRA

Held to maturity, these bonds will have a yield to maturity over 14%.

Like most bonds, UNIT Bonds pay interest twice a year. Interest is paid on April 15 and Oct. 15 each year.

Conclusion

The market hates uncertainty and there's currently a lot of it with WIN and UNIT. The UNIT lease is an integral part of WIN’s business and there are substantial revenues that exist because of the use of UNIT’s assets. Without the use of UNIT’s assets, the fundamental value of WIN’s business is substantially decreased. We believe it's clearly in everyone’s interest that the lease continues in some form, either by a restructured WIN or by a successor entity. Additionally, WIN’s designation of “carrier of last resort” might prevent WIN from rejecting the lease outright, even if they wanted to.

UNIT does have room to negotiate the lease without violating their covenants. Any negotiation would be a huge negative for their ability to pay common dividends, but there's room for negotiation that would protect coverage for bondholders. Even if UNIT completely caves to WIN's most recent demands, we believe that UNIT would be able to avoid defaulting. WIN is not looking to own 19.9% equity in a company that's going to go bankrupt!

It's the uncertainty of the WIN situation that's impacting UNIT bond and share prices. We believe that the common shares continue to have a significant amount of risk due to the strong likelihood of more dilution and how unlikely it's that a meaningful dividend is restored in the foreseeable future.

The bonds are the proverbial baby being thrown out with the bathwater. UNIT owns some very valuable assets. Whether the assets are leased by WIN, a restructured WIN, or a successor entity, the assets will remain leased to someone and the lease will remain sufficient to provide UNIT with comfortable interest coverage. We rate the UNIT bonds as a Strong Buy at the current price, offering a juicy "yield to maturity" of 14% in addition to upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNITI BOND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long on the UNIT bond.