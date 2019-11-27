Powell's Star Shines Briefly In The New Cold War Foothills, As Peak Optimism Beckons Next

Eric Rosengren signals that the Fed is ready, for the post-2020 US presidential election global crisis, with financial stability policy first and then NIRP if it is needed later.

Chairman Powell's star has reached its apogee. The experience will be short-lived. The global forces post-2020 US Presidential Election will either significantly alter or may even halt his trajectory.

This author has previously rung the bell on Chairman Powell on several occasions. It now sounds like the global economy, with a little poetic licence from New York Fed President John Williams, is doing the ringing. In fairness, Powell's only alleged crime is his virtue in adhering to the Fed's dual mandate. This author notes, with a humble apology to the virtuous Chairman, that things have changed recently in his favor. Chairman Powell is now very much a global player. It will be a privilege to see how his global crown sits going forward... and for how much longer.

In truth, Powell was always a global player, at least since CFR membership in 1995. He has not really waved his global credentials until now. His timing is impeccable and his style is admirable. One should also note that the pressure on him exerted by the White House and the global economy is immense. Resistance by him, therefore, always was, still is, and always will be futile in the long run.

President Trump's November 12th "Remarks" were always going to be a tough act to follow; especially after he called for NIRP. Rather than follow, Chairman Powell and a few good men from the global central banking fraternity anticipated and then transcended the US President. They anticipated him by a day; and then transcended him one day later. Chairman Powell is now in a position to deliver NIRP whenever he chooses but not if he chooses. The latter choice is made by the global economy and global central banks. No doubt, he will make President Trump sweat through the impeachment and election heat before doing anything. Powell has also recovered Fed independence, by embracing financial stability.

The normally omniscient and omnipotent US President admitted to one failure in his "Remarks". Most thought it was in relation to hiring Powell, as the President hinted. His mistake may, however, have been his failure to check the Fed president's calendar and that of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Had he done so, his invective may have been tempered.

The last report looked beyond the upcoming temporary compromise trade deals involving America, China, Japan, and the EU; to a time when the novelty and positive sentiments have worn off post-2020 US presidential election. At this juncture, it is assumed that all involved will be at each other's throats again in an outbreak of trade and currency wars. The Fed was also noted to be looking at this bleak future and trying to retain its independence, by preserving its autonomy in relation to financial stability policy. The probability of the Fed going NIRP was suggested as being elevated in this future scenario.

(Source: Boston Fed, caption by the Author)

This ugly post-2020 situation is clearly keeping Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren up at night. He recently told an audience in Oslo, just what his nightmares have produced in terms of his waking strategy. He reiterated his current mission to conserve the current positive interest rate cushion, by affirming that he still sees nothing in the data or headlines that would make him change his mind.

Whilst trying to preserve an interest rate cushion to deal with it, Rosengren found time to discuss how he envisages acting; in the future time of constrained conventional monetary policy tools when it hits the fan post-2020 US election. Interestingly, Rosengren intends to deal with it by applying the Fed's newly found independence to apply financial stability policy with Congress, the Fed and Mr. Market breathing down its neck.

Some sharp-minded individuals in the audience clearly saw the elevated possibility of NIRP in this bleak future scenario and asked Rosengren to opine on the subject. His answer shows that he has clearly thought about where, when and how to apply NIRP. He replied that the bar would still be high to NIRP in this bleak future; but more importantly, he did not completely rule it out. He also gave credence to this author's view that Fed monetary policy will converge on the global benchmark. Of said convergence, he noted that, since eurozone interest rates would doubtless still be negative, the Fed's room to act with positive interest rate cuts would be constrained. The inference is that the Fed swiftly runs out of conventional interest rate cuts and the high bar to NIRP then falls.

Before converging on NIRP, Rosengren would support the banks with measures that would mitigate its impact. Such measures would include preventing dividend payments and share purchases. Clearly, Rosengren has taken a dim view of the ECB's current tiered interest rate NIRP mitigation. He aims to prepare the banks for NIRP, rather than abandoning them to its perverse consequences as the ECB has done. The Fed does not eat its own without fattening them up first!

This author has noted that since the Federal Reserve banks are significant stakeholders in the Fed, they will have a strong protectionist influence on how unconventional monetary policy easing plays out once the Zero Lower Bound (ZLB) is reached. Evidently, Rosengren's ideas on dividends and share payments have been made in full consultation with them. The risk will be passed onto their shareholders. When their shareholders respond, by selling and trying pushing up the cost of equity capital, the Fed will be there with QE and NIRP to squash risk premiums.

Suffice it to say, therefore, that the Fed is prepared for NIRP if and when it's time for it. The Fed's current insurance policy interest rate cuts should thus be seen as small parts of a much larger insurance package which is already on the shelf and ready to go. In the past, this author has accused the Fed of being behind the curve. He must now concede that the Fed is fully prepared for the consequences of being behind the curve. Being behind the curve guarantees that the Fed will act with extreme force later when the time comes. The Fed's positioning behind the curve has method in its apparent madness. Those afraid of buying the dip in risk assets, if and when it comes, should save this article and re-read it before taking the plunge.

Rosengren now needs to be careful, about how much of the curtain he pulls back to reveal the full details of the insurance package. Revealing too much will inflate the asset bubble. Just showing enough will mean that the Fed doesn't have to use it all. Thus far, one has to say that the Fed is doing a better job than any other central bank with its guidance and conservative application of monetary policy. The ECB may be more transparent with guidance, but the Fed makes up for it with both stealth and guile. The Fed can be expected to act when the time comes, in the meantime, it shuffles along and plays hard to get. Said shuffling and playing is an important process in diluting the criticism of moral hazard. A Fed that is an easy pushover appears to be more of a moral hazard risk.

Clearly, Rosengren currently thinks that he has revealed a little too much. Swiftly following up on his financial stability revelation, he sought to take back as much of the positive delta that he had shown to Mr. Market as possible. He chose Bloomberg as the medium of communication to get the maximum coverage and response from Mr. Market. Choosing his words more carefully, he opined "is this the stage of the cycle where you want to have a little more push to financial markets. I (Rosengren) would argue not."

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

What Vice Chairman Richard Clarida did not say about NIRP effectively ruled it out of the Fed's ongoing monetary policy framework review. Grandstanding and taking credit for the Fed's success, in achieving low inflation and low inflation volatility over the decades, he forecast no major changes to the Fed's mandate coming out of the review. Thus, with no major changes, by default, there will not be many new tools and initiatives in the Fed's toolbox. NIRP will not be in the toolbox, although the blueprints for fashioning it will.

Looking out to that post-2020 volatility shock, Clarida cannot see it leading to the falls in bond yields that came after the GFC. This implies that he does not see NIRP, at least from a domestic dual mandate perspective. He did not comment on the global NIRP tractor beam, however. It is from here that NIRP will be fashioned and put into the Fed's toolbox.

Clarida's view should be put into the context of Rosengren's earlier financial stability curtain-twitching. Clarida avoided the whole subject of financial stability; thereby giving the Fed independence and autonomy to make up its own rules on the subject as it sees fit. Evidently, he believes that the Fed can play the dual mandate adherence game, with a few new monetary policy tools, whilst it does the heavy lifting in the next crisis with financial stability policy. He also thinks that somehow Mr. Market will retain the positive term structure of US interest rates throughout this process, whilst the rest of the world goes more negative. Clarida's domestic view serves the purpose of retaining the conventional US interest rate cushion; between now and the future time when a strong US dollar and weak global economy force the Fed to go NIRP.

For what it is worth, since he doesn't currently have a voting seat, Philadelphia Fed president Patrick T. Harker recently said that he would have voted against the last rate cut. He believes that monetary policy is currently accommodative. He would thus like "to stay put for now and see how things work out".

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin signaled that a slump in capex alone will not be enough for him to support more rate cuts. The capex problem is structural in his view. It is thus best addressed with supply side policies and reforms from elected policy makers.

(Source: Google Trends and the Author)

Despite the current protestations against NIRP, recently published research suggests that the Fed fully understands the forces driving convergence of US and global monetary policy.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

Michael T. Kiley, a deputy director at the Fed, recently published an article that illustrates how high the Fed's level of awareness about the NIRP convergence basis is. His research shows that if the Fed were to have a global rather than Congressional mandate, the neutral rate would actually be -1%. Readers need to pause and fully digest this. Simply by going global, the Fed would have to go NIRP ceteris paribus.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

This research is not some piece of intellectual abstraction that Chairman Powell is usually so dismissive of. A quick look at Dr. Kiley's resume finds him embedded in the curiously named Program Direction Section of Financial Stability at the Fed. At this point, this author would remind the readers of his thesis, that the Fed is re-defining its independence and strategy to deal with the next crisis through financial stability rather than monetary policy. Dr. Kiley's findings are thus critical to an understanding of how the Fed is going to act going forward. Evidently, the Fed is going to conflate monetary policy with financial stability policy, by converging on the new neutral rate of -1% when the time comes to go global.

(Source: BIS, caption by the Author)

One should not, however, be so dismissive of Chairman Powell's weak academic credentials and his associated inertia when it comes to adopting the global zeitgeist. The BIS recently upped Powell to replace Mark Carney, on the eve of President Trump's demands for NIRP by the Fed. Powell will now chair the Global Economy Meeting (GEM) and the Economic Consultative Committee (ECC). He has thus been elevated to the position of proxy World Central Bank President aka Boss of Bosses. His global academic credentials have been dutifully bestowed; and just in the nick of time by the look of it. He can now reciprocate by being less assiduous in his strict legal interpretation of the Fed's dual mandate. In fact, he can now make the global rules on which he has to then converge the Fed on. Powell's promotion looks like preparation for future action.

(Source: BIS, caption by the Author)

The preparation does not stop with Powell. New York Fed President John Williams was also made up to the rank of Boss of Bosses for the Americas. As the key man tasked with executing Fed monetary policy in the US domestic and global capital markets, he is now effectively Powell's global hitman.

These auspiciously timed promotions can be no coincidence. Neither could Chairman Powell's rather prosaic testimony that then followed.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

When Chairman Powell then testified to Congress, after the earlier savaging "Remarks" by President Trump, he did so as a Globalist Made Guy and not the humble domestic public servant that he has been so far. He is now the head of a global fiat money printing syndicate. He prints the currency that all the other members need to make their own copies from. Congress should show him some respect. President Trump should show him the love.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Powell's testimony differed significantly from his testimonies of yore. Gone was his strict legal and verbal compliance with his narrowly defined Congressional mandates. It was replaced by a full global discourse on risks and opportunities, in addition to the parochial dual mandate stuff. His performance also made full reference to financial stability risks at home and abroad; noting that although elevated they are not yet flashing red. He thus positioned himself with room to ease and ready to ease should he need to do so.

(Source: whatifspecialist, caption by Snoop Dogg editing by the Author)

Powell's second day of testimony was like a Gangsta Rap of Honour through a BCG Matrix style presentation adapted for purpose. He basically made the case for pausing; by illustrating that the US is a "star economy" that has been sustained by three insurance policy rate cuts and a now re-expanding cash cow balance sheet. The question marks relating to elevated downside risks were clearly identified along with the global dogs. It's now impossible for President Trump to say you're fired or even to demand imminent NIRP with any menaces. If he makes it through the re-election process, President Trump can then resume his attack.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard, who has hitherto entertained hopes of replacing Powell, bowed to the all globally conquering Fed president in an obsequious act of obeisance wrapped in a thin disguise of solidarity.

(Source: St Louis Fed, caption by the Author)

According to Bullard's version of his recent humbling, the last three interest rate cuts have done the trick to sustain economic growth in 2020. Keeping each foot in the door, of the US President's and the office of the Fed President respectively, he opined on the other hand; that the elevating downside risks "may make it more difficult for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to achieve its 2% inflation target". On the one hand, however, he sees that normalizing developments in the yield curve may portend further economic growth in 2020. He lives to fight another day and certainly gives the signs that he intends to. His commentary on the current framework review also supports the signals from Clarida that there will be no radical conclusions or changes in the short term.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

With his own panegyric, Vice Chair Clarida literally shadowed Powell's guidance verbatim, in a "Shadow Review" of the monetary policy framework. This "Shadow Review" was intended to frame perceptions of the Fed's current monetary policy framework that is yet to conclude. Clarida's intentions and capabilities were to give the review's findings a positive halo. He delivered a Goldilocks scenario view, in which the economy is not overheating and inflation is neither over nor under-shooting. Having emblazoned the halo, he then implied that observers should not expect any radical outcomes and/or initiatives. The observer should also infer that there will be no radical changes to monetary policy ceteris paribus going forward either.

(Source: New York Fed, Title by John Donne, caption by the Author)

So chuffed was John Williams, about his recent BIS promotion, that he broke into poetic verse rather than a rap as his chosen mode of guidance. The allusions and metaphors in his classical verse were so strong, that they painted a picture of the Fed slowly converging on the global NIRP benchmark yield curve. "No man is an Island" quoth the bard of 33 Liberty Street.

"For whom the bell tolls" is now clear Mr Market, "It tolls for thee". It actually "tolls" for US monetary policy to converge on the global standard.

Williams then later alluded to what may lie beyond the expected trade deal with China. Any deal will not materially change his view or that of the players in the real economy in the short term. Williams and said real economic agents will take time to decide how confident, if at all, they feel and then react. For Williams, the whole process and its outcome will evolve over time; as will the monetary policy decision he takes based upon said observed outcome.

Parsing all the rapping and posturing, from the safe vantage point of one who does not have an FOMC vote this year, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan sounded morbidly circumspect. He expects the US consumer to respond positively to recent interest rate cuts and expected trade deal by doing some heavy lifting in 2020. Although omitted from his guidance, the implication is, therefore, that an invigorated US consumer will lift President Trump back into the Oval Office. If this is the case, then clearly all global bets on trade are off post-2020.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

The coup de main was then delivered collectively, by the Fed as an independent institution, with its November Financial Stability Report. It should be remembered that this report had already been presaged and framed by Eric Rosengren. Its delivery should thus be seen as a lay-up leading to the Fed's slam dunk on independence through financial stability policy.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption and editing by the Author)

The report clearly highlighted the economic and capital market conditions, which support the Fed's monetary policy decision to pause now, whilst opining the elevated downside risks which may need to be addressed in the future.

In short, the real economic downside risks are in a current dynamic equilibrium with the risk asset bubble that the insurance rate cuts are tentatively inflating to address them. There is, of course, significant monetary policy ammunition and financial stability policy room to address both the long and short-term balance of risks. More importantly, the link between monetary policy and financial stability has been established; under the full divination and control of the Fed, rather than at the leisure of Congress and/or the insistence of the President. This is not only a slam dunk but also a body check on Congress and the President.

(Source: San Francisco Fed, caption by the Author)

San Francisco president Fed Mary Daly believes that the Fed should keep the full court press on the labor market. Having identified herself as willing to believe, that the risks are to the downside, she has adopted a pro-active approach to dealing with them. Thus far, the lack of inflation encourages her to think that the Fed is "lucky" in having an opportunity to deal with the risks without courting unintended disaster.

(Source and caption by the Author)

The Fed is allegedly so "lucky" that it can "keep the policy rate accommodative and we can both find full employment experientially, by waiting for it to show up in wage and price inflation, and we can treat the problem of muted inflation pressures and get ourselves back up to target." Daly intends to overshoot the basket in terms of the inflation target and play catch up on missed inflation points.

One should not start singing the first lines of Jerusalem, or break out the cigars and champagne just yet though.

What has just transpired, over the days between November 11th and 16th, is a signal that the society of global central bankers is expecting the worse from the global economy post-2020 US Presidential Election. This implies that they see President Trump being re-elected in 2020 and then global trade worsening thereafter.

Goldman has told us how to be positioned, for the election and the pause in trade hostilities, but this is academic. What lies beyond the 2020 election is what really matters. As Henry Kissinger perspicaciously opined, America and China are in the "foothills of a Cold War". The inference is that they scale the summit of Peak Cold War post-2020 election.

If the Fed is on hold in said "foothills", between now and the 2020 election, this is a tightening of global liquidity. The headwind from this tightening will thus be blowing even before the new/same US President is inaugurated. He/She thus sits down to a global economic headwind even before new trade hostilities break out.

Fed speakers have, however, told us that they are positioned macro-prudentially for the immediate post-2020 environment. After that, they will have to weave monetary policy easing back into their financial stability narrative. They have positioned themselves for the dip or dips, post-2020 election, with Chairman Powell still on point. If Trump is re-elected though, it is highly likely that Powell will get buried in the shallow grave of the "foothills". It's going to get ugly post-2020 election. Mr. Market is going to lose his nerve(s) on occasion(s). One can be sure that the central banks will keep theirs, however.

If Powell has said that the Fed is ready for the next big one, then Clarida has said that it is some way off and won't need any radical monetary policy response initially. Clarida is clearly preserving the impression of calm before the storm. The US economy is apparently going into the next crisis in good shape and the Fed is allegedly well equipped. He is thus signalling that the monetary toolbox will remain the same. This suggests that the financial stability toolbox will be the Fed's tool of choice when it all goes South. After that, the line between monetary policy and financial stability policy gets smudged by Fed autonomy and independence. That's when we get our NIRP from the Fed.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard does not see a storm breaking in 2020, although she does see some dark clouds on the horizon. The dark clouds are in relation to trade. The silver lining comes from her belief that the US consumer's resilience along with insurance policy rate cuts will prevail in the short-run. She sets the duration of the consumer strength between one and one-year-and-a-half. Beyond that, she refuses to be drawn into making a prediction or forecast.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester has more confidence than her colleagues, although she does not blame them for cutting interest rates at the last FOMC meeting. She would not have cut interest rates, given the choice. The last rate cut now makes her more convinced that now since the economy is in a "good place", it is time to pause the rate cut cycle.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

The minutes of the last FOMC meeting revealed a sense of foreboding, despite the headline agreement to put interest rate cuts on hold after the third consecutive one. All members were keenly aware of the darkening global headwinds. They only differed on their assessment of the US economy's ability to withstand them, given the three compounding insurance policy rate cuts.

(Source: Twitter, caption by the Author)

The collective sense of foreboding clearly framed the discussion of NIRP outlined in the minutes. Whilst ruling it out for the current set of economic conditions, it was not ruled out indefinitely. The implication here is that the Fed wishes to exhaust all its current tools in getting to the Zero Bound, before clearing the high bar to adopt NIRP. Concurrent with the NIRP timeline is the Fed's digital currency timeline. NIRP will have maximum effect on the real economy if applied via a digital currency and payments system. Chairman Powell recently wrote to Congressman French Hill, informing that digital currency is still at the evaluation stage.

John Williams's sense of foreboding is palpable. He openly admits that "I'm (Williams) definitely watching more for some of the downside kind of risks to the outlook now."

Lael Brainard's sense of foreboding is tempered by rationality. Rationally speaking, she recently opined that she would like to pause and see the impact of the three rate cuts before deciding on what to do next.

(Source: Minneapolis Fed, caption by the Author)

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari's sense of foreboding is still potent, however less so since the last three interest rate cuts. Rather than call for more cuts, he now states that he expects further growth that will be significantly challenged by global conditions.

Kashkari also appears to be devoting more of his time to dealing with his real priority, which can broadly be termed inclusion. One senses that the Fed has been drifting in this direction, ever since it realized that the Phillips Curve had structurally changed. Even without the threat of a global trade war, the Fed understands that the US domestic economy can have a tightening labor market without igniting inflation. A trade war may even encourage, the discouraged long-term unemployed US worker back into the labor force. Who knows? The Fed used to say who cares? Now it is not so sure what to say. It is sure that it needs to know, however.

Kashkari has wisely decided to research this issue with a think tank for this specific purpose. Note that it is an institute and not the Minneapolis Fed per se. He has been careful to frame its terms of reference directly by the Fed's dual mandate; thereby avoiding the criticism that he has strayed into the political realm, even though this is what he has indirectly done. Despite Clarida's hinting that the monetary policy framework isn't going to change much after the current review, one should keep a very close eye on Kashkari's input and his institute's output. In the current times of Populism, he may have found something to point the pitchforks away from the Fed. He may also find something to stick them into the Phillips Curve once and for all.

Looking back at what has transpired, in mid-to-late November, the Fed's recent victory on the domestic court looks both pyrrhic and Delphic. The Fed has dealt with the present and has seen a risky future. The global court now beckons.

