Dillian: Expect Roller Coaster Markets Ahead Of The 2020 Election

Politics will dominate the financial markets in 2020, but it's still too early for investors to be shaken by polls, according to Jared Dillian, author of The Daily Dirtnap.

With less than a year until the 2020 election, the Democratic primary, impeachment proceedings, and rumblings of third-party candidates become more relevant to investors every day.

The markets are going to be a roller coaster based on what's coming out in the polls, Jared Dillian, author of The Daily Dirtnap, told Real Vision's The One Thing. But for now, he said, it's too early to be shaken by polls in terms of trading.

With the state of the Republican and Democratic parties, it's very possible that a third-party candidate will emerge.

If the markets are worried about Warren and only support Trump because of some of his policies, a third-party candidate could lead to further volatility in the markets.

"I think that's our future in 2020: we're going to be staring a lot at the polls because there's big, big implications," he said.

