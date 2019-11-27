Technically Speaking For 11/27: Good Developments In Multiple Time Frames

The Fed released the latest Beige Book this afternoon, which contained the following description of the US economy (emphasis added):

Economic activity expanded modestly from October through mid-November, similar to the pace of growth seen over the prior reporting period. Most Districts reported stable to moderately growing consumer spending, and increases in auto sales and tourism were seen across several Districts. In manufacturing, more Districts reported an expansion in the current period than the previous one, though the majority continued to experience no growth. The picture for nonfinancial services remained quite positive, with most Districts reporting modest to moderate growth. Transportation activity was rather mixed across Districts. Reports from the banking sector indicated continued but slightly slower growth in loan volumes. Home sales were mostly flat to up, and residential construction experienced more widespread growth compared to the prior report. Construction and leasing activity of nonresidential real estate continued to increase at a modest pace. Agricultural conditions were little changed overall, remaining strained by weather and low crop prices. Activity in the energy sector deteriorated modestly among reporting Districts. Outlooks generally remained positive, with some contacts expecting the current pace of growth to continue into next year.

Overall, the economy appears to be in good shape, which is confirmed by today's other two releases.

The BEA released the third and final revision (for now) of 2Q GDP (emphasis added):

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2019 (table 1), according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP increased 2.0 percent. ... The increase in real GDP in the third quarter reflected positive contributions from PCE, federal government spending, residential investment, private inventory investment, exports, and state and local government spending that were partly offset by a negative contribution from nonresidential fixed investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased (table 2).

Let's look at the economic sectors that are adding to and subtracting from growth: The blue bar is the total percentage change in GDP from the previous quarter. Notice that personal consumption expenditures (in red) are the primary driver of economic growth in the last two quarters and in three of the last four. Non-residential investment (the bar on the far right) has subtracted from growth the last two quarters. This isn't an unprecedented development since consumer spending is responsible for 70% of US growth. But it does mean we need a healthy holiday shopping season in the fourth quarter.

The BEA also released the latest PCE and personal income numbers (emphasis added):

Personal income increased $3.3 billion (less than 0.1 percent) in October according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) decreased $12.6 billion (-0.1 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $39.7 billion (0.3 percent).

This chart places that data into perspective:

Above are the monthly totals for the Y/Y percentage change in purchases for durable goods (in red), non-durable goods (in green), and services (in purple). While there was a dip in durable spending at the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019, the pace of spending has returned to previous levels.

Let's look at today's performance tables: Of the equity indexes, only the transports were down, and they were off modestly. Smaller-cap issues make up three of the top five performers. Rounding out the top is the QQQ, which gained 0.7% and the OEF which was up 0.46%. For the first time in a long time, consumer discretionary led the sectors higher, gaining 0.87%. The other two sectors in the top three are also aggressive: communication services (+0.64%) and technology (+0.54%). Only industrials were down, and their drop was a marginal 0.1%,

As we head into the holidays, the charts are positive. The major equity indexes have two patterns on the 30-day charts: the SPY, DIA, and QQQ are all moving solidly higher, as typified by the SPY chart: Prices are in a solid uptrend that's lasted all month.

The IWM, IJH, and IWC are trading in a manner like the IWM chart: The IWM traded sideways for most of November. It broke through resistance on Monday morning and has been trending higher since.

In the shorter time frame (5 days), a number of the sectors are in solid uptrends as well: The consumer discretionary ETF has been in an uptrend for the last four days. It's gained a bit more than 3%. Healthcare is also moving higher, although its percentage gain is smaller. But it's also one of the largest SPY components, so this is an important development. Tech (the largest component of the SPY and QQQ) spiked at the open on Monday and has been trending higher over the last three days. Finally, the financials are also in a strong and solid uptrend.

All of these charts bode well for the markets as they indicate bulls are firmly in control.

Have a good holiday.

