Amazon's Short-Term Challenges Are A Gift Investors Can Unwrap Now

Since the end of July, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares have been on a ride to nowhere. It’s a somewhat strange twist, because in the past when Amazon spent money to create a competitive advantage, investors have flocked to the shares. Amazon’s projected growth is strong, two of its fastest growing businesses are doing very well, and its investments should strengthen the company’s core business. In short, the stock’s lack of direction is a gift to long-term investors.

The race to faster delivery

Not that many years ago, Amazon’s free two-day shipping offer seemed to spell the death of traditional retailers. The first reason Amazon’s short-term issues could spell opportunity, is now the company seems to be racing to catch its retail competition. Target (NYSE: TGT) just released fantastic results and a significant growth driver was digital sales.

Target’s same day pick-up and delivery options are growing at an astounding rate. The company’s COO, John Mulligan, said in the last conference call that Order Pick Up grew by more than 50% annually. Shipt volume increased by more than 100% year-over-year and Drive Up jumped by more than 500%. Though some may dismiss the idea, Amazon’s one-day shipping push seems to be a direct response to Target and others, realizing how to leverage their physical store base.

There seems to be a consistent worry about the costs involved in moving Amazon’s shipping system from two-days to one-day. In the most recent quarter, shipping costs increased by 46% compared to online store growth of 22%. In addition, CFO Brian Olsavsky said, “as we head into Q4, we’ve added what’s just nearly a $1.5 billion penalty in Q4 year-over-year for the cost of shipping.” Amazon is committed to this transformation and it is creating a drag on current earnings and cash flow. It’s no surprise that some investors are beginning to question if this is all worth the cost.

What seems strange is somehow everyone is forgetting about Amazon Prime. According to research from early this year, Amazon’s Prime membership exceeded 100 million. In 2005, Prime was priced at $79 per year and it took nine years before the price was increased to $99. In April 2018, Prime membership was increased to $119 per year. Though some might balk at the idea, it seems like another price hike is on the way.

If we look at what Prime offers, paying an average of $10 per month seems like a relative bargain. The service includes Amazon Prime Video, which has been running to catch up to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for years. Prime Video as a standalone service costs $8.99 per month. Theoretically, this means users are paying about $1 per month for the remainder of their Prime benefits. Getting free 2-day shipping made this a ridiculous bargain. Moving to one-day shipping, getting Prime Music, discounts at Whole Foods, Prime Reading, Prime Wardrobe, and much more, would seem to suggest Amazon has pricing power.

At 100 million users paying $119 per year, this means Amazon generates nearly $12 billion in annual revenue from this subscription alone. If Amazon raised the annual cost for Prime by just $10 per year, with no subscription growth, this would generate an additional $1 billion in revenue to help cover shipping costs. On top of this, Amazon has proven its ability to deal with shipping costs prior to the one-day shipping move. The initial investment is causing a shock to the company’s business model, yet this won’t continue over the long term. One-day shipping helped Amazon’s Online sales growth to increase to a rate it hadn’t seen in multiple quarters. With the all-important holiday shopping season upon us, one-day delivery should be a massive competitive advantage for Amazon.

The A Team

The second reason Amazon’s short-term challenges could spell long-term opportunity is two of the company’s growth drivers look just as strong as ever. In both Amazon Web Service (AWS) and Advertising, the company seems to be firing on all cylinders. Though some will worry about Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) win of the JEDI contract, this is a market where a $10 billion contract is a drop in the bucket compared to the whole market.

According to one report, the global cloud services market is expected to exceed $500 billion by 2022. By point of comparison, Amazon’s AWS division generated $9 billion in revenue last quarter. At last quarter’s rate, AWS would have an annualized run rate of about $36 billion. Even if this division posted 30% annual growth over the next two years, it would still garner just 12% of the projected total market opportunity. This is another case where Amazon is investing in the future, yet the market seems to be worried about the cost.

Amazon traditionally uses long-term lease liabilities to invest in its cloud infrastructure. We can see a massive commitment being made, as this balance sheet item jumped 284% year-over-year to $27.4 billion. The company’s CFO Brian Olsavsky said, “we are investing a lot more this year in sales force and marketing personnel.” He also said of AWS, “we continue to add thousands of new products and features a year, and we continue to expand geographically.” Normally when a company invests to grow one of its most promising businesses investors get excited. In this case, Amazon investors seemed to just yawn in response.

Peter Lynch used to talk about the quiet facts telling the real story when the loud headlines are reporting something different. For those worried about AWS’s growth rate, I pulled this from the CFO’s comments on the last conference call:

“We have $27 billion in future commitments for AWS – that’s up 54% year-over-year.”

Amazon is investing aggressively in AWS capabilities, sales, and locations. Investors have seen this work before with the company’s online business and AWS seems no different.

The other “A” team member is the company’s Advertising business. Reported as “Other Sales,”, this division increased revenue by 45% year-over-year. This was important, because the advertising business seemed to run into trouble a few quarters ago, when growth rates dropped from triple digits into the high 30s. This is another example of an industry that is so large that it almost makes Amazon look small. The worldwide advertising market is expected to exceed $560 billion this year. What is equally impressive, is worldwide digital advertising is expected to reach $517 billion by 2023. This market opportunity is Amazon’s playground and it has a unique advantage over multiple of its peers.

To be blunt, it’s rare for someone to be on Amazon.com without the intent to purchase something. Though users go to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to connect with friends and family, Pinterest to look at recipe ideas, or Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to see what celebrities are saying, they generally come to Amazon to buy something. The conversion from viewer to buyer is much shorter. Amazon also seems to have a secret weapon in advertising that doesn’t get much press, namely the smart speaker.

According to Canalys data, the smart speaker market grew 44% to 28.6 million units in Q3. To say that Amazon had a comfortable lead is a massive understatement. The company shipped 10.4 million speakers, which was up 65% year-over-year. By point of comparison, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (aka Google) shipped 3.5 million speakers, which represented an annual decline of 40%. Though smart speakers can be used to play music and control smart devices, over time they may become the default way customers search for information.

Google has been the king in online search for a long time. As users realize asking their smart speaker a question is faster than typing on their phone or computer, Amazon stands to benefit. The point is, both AWS and Advertising revenue are growing significantly. In addition, both businesses carry far superior margins to its traditional online sales. As the “A” team of AWS and Advertising become a bigger part of the whole, Amazon’s revenue growth and cash flow should ultimately benefit.

Jumping over a lowered bar

The third reason Amazon’s short-term issues could spell long-term opportunity is quite honestly because expectations have been lowered. When a company beats earnings expectations, and the stock runs upward, analysts will adjust their estimates upward to catch the wave. Amazon has been hit by the opposite situation over the last 90 days. Just as analysts can get it wrong by being too conservative, they can also get it wrong by being too bearish.

Before we get to Amazon, Target is a good example of analysts trying to catch up to a story. The company has been beating expectations by an increasing amount over the last four quarters. The stock has been on quite a run, and the shares carry a forward P/E ratio of nearly 20 based on next-year’s earnings estimates. The company’s 90-day estimates have risen by just under 1% for 2020 and 1.4% for 2021. Though Target has been doing well recently, analysts are calling for 5-year annual EPS growth of just 9.3%. This means the shares trade at a PEG ratio of about 2.2.

Amazon’s forward P/E ratio is nearly 86, which seems crazy high compared to Target. However, there is some context needed. First, 90-day estimates for 2019 have been cut by more than 12%. In addition, Amazon’s 2020 estimates have been slashed by nearly 18% in the last 90-days. Just as a bit of perspective, over the last four quarters, Amazon has beaten estimates in total by almost $2 per share. Given this backdrop, it’s not hard to believe that analysts may have been too aggressive cutting projections for the future.

Second, the same analysts that see small annual EPS growth this year, are calling for 32% EPS growth next year. Amazon’s revenue is expected to grow during 2020 by more than 18% annually. By point of comparison, Target’s revenue is expected to grow by 3.5%. Third, Amazon’s AWS and Advertising businesses are growing much faster than online sales. Since these businesses carry better margins, they are expected to benefit Amazon’s earnings and cash flow over time. Analysts peg the company’s 5-year annual EPS growth at north of 50%. With such a heady growth rate, the stock trades for a PEG of 1.7.

In the end, Amazon’s transition to one-day shipping should be a major benefit this holiday season. The company’s fastest growing businesses are expanding, and Amazon is investing to build its AWS and Advertising capabilities for the future. Though the stock can’t be called cheap by traditional measures, Amazon’s opportunities seem superior to Target though the latter trades at a higher relative value. Amazon hasn’t given investors many opportunities to load up on the shares while they flatline. This is a rare situation where Amazon’s stock is suffering from short-term issues. Long-term investors should take advantage of the opportunity to add to their positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.