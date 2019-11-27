Extra Space Storage's Growth Strategy Is Already Priced Into The  Stock

The self-storage industry has sprung up to answer the key question of American’s voracious consumerism – “Where do you put all the stuff?” The industry now boasts 2.3 billion square feet of storage space – enough to provide 7 square feet of storage to every man, woman and child in the country. Conceptually, it is a relatively straightforward industry that provides real estate owners an opportunity to hold land that will appreciate (most self-storage facilities are located very close to residential areas for the obvious reason) over time. Self-storage facilities can range from very simple exterior accessed structures to climate controlled interior accessed buildings. They can have an on-site manager or just simply key code access for customers. Some offer additional services including insurance and retail access for purchasing packing and storage supplies. Extra Space Storage (EXR) is one market participant that has shown tremendous growth over the past couple years. EXR has increased from 882 properties in 2011 to almost 1800 properties today.

This industry is highly fragmented despite ongoing consolidation. The top ten market participants have only 23% of the total storage space. The largest US owner, Public Storage (PSA), has about 167 million square feet of US storage or just 7.3% of the overall total. There are five publicly traded REITs in this space:

Ticker Name Market Capitalization ($ B) Forward Yield EXR Extra Space Storage Inc 13.7 3.5% PSA Public Storage 36.5 3.8% CUBE CubeSmart 5.9 4.4% LSI Life Storage, Inc. 5.1 3.7% NSA National Storage Affiliates Trust 1.9 4.1%

Source: Google, Yahoo!Finance, author calculations

However, the industry is facing disruption as new players are entering the market and technology is driving down rental prices. Beyond the pressure placed on industry players by Amerco (UHAL) which offers rental trucks, storage and containerized moving solutions, there is the separate rise of the portable storage and containerized moving companies, including industry leaders PODS, Inc. (privately owned by the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan) and 1-800-PACK-RAT (which had merged with Zippy Shell, another private equity owned company). All of these companies seek to challenge the fixed self-storage solutions offered by the main REITs as well as a wider variety of players. Furthermore, disruptive start up companies are challenging the established incumbents with an array of technology-based solutions that leverage existing assets.

Each REIT has a different property management strategy

Each of the five REITs takes a different approach to property management. While all are in the business of owning and operating self-storage facilities with some related businesses, each has a unique approach. Some provide management services for other owners, while others focus on operating assets they own. These differences can be shown in comparing three main property categories: Owned and Operated, Invested and Operated, and Managed. The first category contains properties that are almost always wholly owned and operated by the company. This is a very straightforward business model and is essentially accounts for all of PSA’s US operations. In contrast, EXR and CubeSmart (CUBE) have diversified their efforts across all three categories. National Storage Associates (NSA) has not pursued a pure management business yet and is one of the more recent entrants to the space. NSA was formed from rolling up several regional self-storage companies into a larger national player. It has shown impressive growth over the past several years.

Source: Company Websites, Company SEC Filings

EXR has a relatively distinctive property management strategy with somewhat equal emphasis across all three categories. EXR regularly buys and sells properties. Often, there is a staged purchase in which they acquire properties in a JV only to later purchase the entire stake. Furthermore, their experience in managing assets further informs their knowledge of which assets may be potentially undervalued and also which assets may be overvalued. The value of a self-storage facility is often linked to the changing market in which it is physically located as few customers are willing to spend a significant time driving to a facility.

EXR has shown rapid growth in its properties while shifting away from JV units to either fully controlled assets or managed assets without an ownership stake. This is evident in the chart below. In fact, the number of properties held in unconsolidated JVs has actually declined from 2011.

Source: EXR SEC Filings, author calculations

Extra Space business model has resulted in significant growth

In comparison to other established self-storage REITs, EXR has shown an ability to grow its dividend as well as fundamental financial and operating metrics. Even more importantly, EXR has done this in a capital efficient way. The following chart illustrates EXR’s ability to grow Funds from Operations (FFO) much faster than either its asset base or its revenue, which are both growing faster than properties managed or square footage of asset managed.

Source: EXR SEC Filings, author calculations

Furthermore, not only has EXR been able to grow its underlying metrics. It has also improved its FFO to average assets. Some of this comes from growing the percentage of properties it owns, but does not manage.

Source: EXR SEC Filings, author calculations

Underlying growth has benefited shareholders through rising dividends

As a REIT, EXR has an obligation to distribute almost all of its taxable income to its shareholders. In EXR’s case and in combination with the growth in its performance, this has resulted in an increasing dividend. The following chart shows the per share dividends for EXR:

Source: Yahoo!Finance, author calculations

The most important observation from this chart is that the overall CAGR is impressive, it is driven by the earlier years, while the later years show slowing growth with just a 4.5% increase from 2018 to the expected 2019 value.

This dividend growth puts it in the middle of its peer group. Both CUBE and NSA have shown higher growth rates while PSA and LSI have largely flatlined. One should note that NSA is still a very young organization.

Source: Yahoo!Finance for dividend data, author calculations

EXR appears to be fairly valued using an H-Model

To value EXR, I will apply an H-Model which is based on the following formula:

Po = Do * [ (1 +g2) + H * (g1 – g2) ] / (r – g2) where the variables are as follows:

Variable Description Value Po Current Stock Price Comparison to recent closing price of $105.60 Do Current annual dividend Current annualized dividend rate of $3.60 g2 Near term growth rate 5.7% based on last three years of growth g1 Longer term sustainable growth rate 2.0% target as a conservative value H Period over which growth declines 5 r Target discount rate 6%

Source: Yahoo!Finance for dividend data, author estimates and calculations

These baseline variables give a value of $121.89 or a 15% upside from its recent closing price of $105.60. However, this value is highly sensitive to the discount rate which might be a little low as well as the long- term growth rate. With a 7% discount rate, the H-Model would give a value of $94.80, a 10% discount rate to the recent closing price. With a beta of 0.14, one would expect a low discount rate given how low the 10-year treasury is; however, this is still a very competitive industry space with limited to no barriers to entry. I would still want a reasonable return.

Furthermore, if we investigate the 5.7% value and choose a lower value, that would also impact the valuation. One should note that the growth from 2018 to my estimate of 2019 dividends is just 4.5%. Applying some sensitivities around both the near term growth and long term growth at a 6% discount rate gives the following table:

Source: Author calculations

Overall, my interpretation is that EXR is a fairly valued stock, especially given my use of 6% discount rate, even though the capital asset pricing model would suggest an even lower discount rate. Applying the same sensitivities with a 7% discount rate would show EXR to be overvalued in every case except for the 6.5% near tern growth with a 3% long term growth rate. So if EXR could achieve these higher growth numbers, it would make the case for going long this company.

There are still some areas to dig deeper to consider EXR as a long investment

Like any investment, it takes significant research to determine whether it will truly be a great investment or is perhaps better as a pass. The following questions are areas that I identified in my research as deserving additional scrutiny:

CUBE has a similar strategy for property management and shows higher historic dividend growth and forward yield with a slightly lower valuation multiple – perhaps it is a better investment than EXR? Whenever, an investment is made it is at the expense of making a different choice and even if EXR is potentially a great investment, perhaps CUBE is slightly better. Furthermore, CUBE has the highest expected forward dividend yield of 4.4% among the top five companies. PSA has been an industry leader for a very long term – it is hard to not wonder why it is perhaps very deliberately choosing not to add significantly more properties. Is there the potential for EXR to have flatter growth? The 5.7% value assumed for g1 may be generous. Is the overall industry providing adequate growth? The overall industry seems to be stalled at around 2.3 billion square feet of self-storage space. Future growth for the leading participants will need to come from acquisitions or replacements of existing capacity unless the total storage figure continues to grow again.

Conclusion

EXR has certainly shown great performance in the recent past; however, to achieve a reasonable return it would need to have a higher than I can currently justify. While it's flexible property strategy offers it an ability to build industry insights and ultimately acquire better properties for its portfolio, its current fair valuation suggests that upside may be more limited. Furthermore, in conducting the analyses to write this article, it is also clear that CUBE and NSA are potentially interesting investment opportunities within the self-storage space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and shall not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security.