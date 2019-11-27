Jumia: Time To Decide

It's not clear how much more Jumia (JMIA) will need to invest to survive the tough business condition in Africa; however, it's clear that Jumia needs to act fast as the Street is pointing to its inability to manage its cash burn as a reason to unwound bullish bets. Given the reorganization of its DNA, Jumia has the assets to navigate the lack of profitability turnaround. As a result, I remain positive as risk/reward remains tilted towards more upside given the current cash/share of $4 and EV/Sales of 0.78, which provides a downside cushion for its valuation.

Jumia is a clear emerging market bet. There is no reason to mince words about the struggles of running an efficient, asset-light business in Africa. Everything that could go wrong is obvious. However, from the last quarter, it is increasingly evident that with a data-driven approach blended with toppings of usability and accessibility, Jumia can begin to reduce its exposure to bad bets to return more value to shareholders. With the company set to take off on the data-driven asset-light lane, Jumia can de-risk itself from the struggles in Africa. In light of these, investors should focus less on the apparent struggles and pay more attention to how Jumia can solve its problems, primarily using data.

Acquire

Jumia has spent a lot of money to acquire prospects to its sites to drive market share and sales. This has manifested itself in the huge COGS, and SG&A spend that is reported quarterly. In the last quarter, management highlighted the declining average order value driven by the low purchasing power of new customer cohorts and the huge cost of cross border fulfillment. Armed with these insights, Jumia can effectively do three things. Reduce the number of discounts, promotions, and commission towards targeting prospects with poor purchasing power. Reduce technology investments in geolocations, where the unit economics for user growth isn't favorable or sustainable. Lastly, invest in generating more insights towards identifying high-value regions and customers.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha)

By now, it is clear that the number of people in Africa doesn't affect Jumia's value proposition towards running an efficient business. Most of these consumers live in countries with low GDP per capita. As a result, less effort should be channeled towards driving lightspeed market-share expansion. Instead, customers should be acquired strategically using data. Jumia is already driving in this direction with the launch of Jumia Mall and the further bifurcation of Jumia Global (goods shipped from abroad) and the primary Jumia website. With the separation of these products, Jumia can reallocate its operating expenditure towards users on the platform with the presumed highest customer lifetime value (LTV). In this case, this will be Jumia Mall, which focuses on quality products from top global brands. This will be followed by Jumia Global, which focuses on goods originating largely outside Africa and the Middle East. By doing these, Jumia can efficiently allocate capital to its high-ROIC assets while reducing its exposure to country risks driven by cross-border fulfillment of cheap goods.

Invest

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Upon customer acquisition, Jumia can drive more LTV from each seller and buyer through a slew of its internal products, including JumiaPay, Jumia Logistics, Jumia Marketing and Advertising, and Jumia Food. Here again, Jumia has the advantage of using data to add more value to each customer. Its knowledge of how much to invest in retaining each customer or seller will be based on data and how the user's activities improve Jumia's unit economics. Again, while a lot of investors choose to focus on the negatives, we realize that Jumia has already invested in assets to drive these initiatives. This includes its partnership with lending platforms to provide financing to sellers. The integration of JumiaPay to facilitate payment processing for buyers and sellers. Jumia logistics for fulfillment, Jumia advertising to help sellers reach more users, and a slew of other services such as Jumia Food, Jumia Travel, and Jumia Express to increase average order value.

With all these assets in place, Jumia still has to manage the growth/efficiency dilemma. As a growth play, valuation, KPIs, and incentives are driven by growth metrics such as total gross merchandise volume and monthly active users. Optimizing the business for those metrics means opening the floodgates to customers who can't drive sustainable lifetime value. While investors want to see quarterly growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV) and monthly active users (MAU), the critical question should be understanding the percentage of MAU driving profitable revenue growth. With the new dynamics between average order value and GMV, it's easy to understand that the recent incremental MAU adds are from users with weak purchasing power compared to earlier user cohorts. In the presence of more products and improved fulfillment options (Jumia Express), there should be no reason for the average order value to decrease y/y. If you go back to the margins chart, you'll understand why SG&A % of revenue hasn't improved y/y. COGS has benefited from the mix shift in revenue towards the high margin marketplace sales versus first-party revenue. However, it appears those discounts and promotions are still driving the sales of cheap goods.

Cultivate

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

With the data and assets to drive business efficiency, management has to decide if it will pursue growth or focus on market share expansion. There is no reason to say both can't be achieved. However, in the near term, it's vital to cut investments geared towards cultivating users with weak purchasing power. Unless Jumia's motto is "making financial lives better," there is no reason for Jumia to keep spending on customer cohorts driving poor average order value at a huge fulfillment cost. This includes users driving cross-border fulfillment of tickets with small average order value. Also, more sales discounts and advertising spend should be geared towards the promotion of users using products that have the potential to drive high tickets. This includes users of Jumia Mall, Jumia Travel, and Jumia Global. New user acquisition spend should be based on marketing efficiency metrics like return on advertising spend (ROAS) and not reach. Lastly, the cultivation of existing customers on the primary website should revolve around organic growth hacking strategies such as search engine optimization (SEO) and content creation.

The bullish thesis is scattered across Jumia's recent bets, and notes shared with investors. However, it is lost in the noise because growth metrics like GMV and MAU excite investors.

Risk

Source: legit

Jumia has the data and assets to growth and cost-efficiency. However, the reach narrative that Africa has 700 million consumers, 453 million internet users, and 17 million SMEs and merchants who are potentially Jumia's target audience will be watered down if we start using data to decide customer cohorts eligible to drive value. If you look outside Africa, Shopify (SHOP) is running a similar reach narrative geared towards empowering SMEs. Shopify is equally unprofitable. The company has invested in assets to help businesses go-to-market as fast as possible. This is driving near-term growth. However, like Jumia, bears are fixated on two things: the lack of profitability and the lack of sustainable user growth. Unlike Amazon (AMZN), Jumia and Shopify don't have a Prime service to drive retention and customer loyalty. Neither do they have a large and profitable business like AWS to diversify their e-commerce risk.

In the absence of those hedging options, Jumia has to use data, and it has to use it fast.

