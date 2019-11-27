Adobe: Question The Upside

Why investors should take caution and sidestep this investment.

Investment Thesis

Adobe (ADBE) has the making of a great investment.

In fact, I have consistently asserted that it is an impressive company, which has successfully diversified away from a pure-play document editing into an overarching digital software experience, including analytics, cloud SaaS, data integration, and digital commerce solutions - to mention a few verticals.

But my contention today is how can investors expect to profit from an already overpriced stock? Aside from relying on ''a buy high and sell higher'' investment strategy, there appears to be an insufficient margin of safety.

On balance, I believe that staying invested at this valuation is more likely to priming oneself for disappointment than setting up for a reward.

Coming Clean On Adobe's Stock

It has not escaped me that since my last article on Adobe, its stock has regained momentum.

Last month, I wrote an article where I acquiesced:

[...] With Adobe, it was always [...] challenging. And even today, if asked, I could certainly highlight many positives, and make an extremely compelling bullish call.

Similarly, today, I fully acknowledge that amongst many of its peers which are struggling to generate strong cash flows, Adobe stands head and shoulders above them.

What's more, is that Adobe's management's focus on ensuring a high level of recurring revenues has led the business to have an incredible revenue growth rate. Once more, what do investors crave most? Predictability, why of course! And how will they reward it? With a high multiple.

Thus, we are now starting to approach the crux of actually matters. What sort of multiple is reasonable for Adobe? Candidly, I'm unsure of what sort multiple is reasonable.

Having said that, I am fairly confident that a stable enterprise will be rewarded with one sort of multiple, whereas an enterprise that appears to be facing decelerating revenue growth rates should be rewarded with a different, much smaller multiple.

Graphically depicted above we can see that even though over the past two years and even into its trailing nine months, Adobe has consistently generated revenue growth rates close to 25% year-over-year.

But it appears that going ahead for Q4 2019, it is being guided to approximately 20%. How could this be?

That's because Adobe's Digital Media segment accounts for close to 70% of its total revenue, and this is lapping strong historical growth.

Is This Deceleration a One-Off?

I do not believe this pace of deceleration is a one-off. Consider this:

As we can see above, historically, Digital Media was growing at north of 25% year-over-year. But presented below is the trend since the start of 2019.

Do these figures translate themselves into our understanding of a stable and predictable enterprise? If one answers in the affirmative, I would question what sort of growth rate would shareholders reasonably expect in Q1 2020? And then, what about this time next year?

If Digital Media has seen a deceleration of 25% over the course of 12 months, does this imply that over the next twelve months, Adobe's Digital Media segment will be consistently (and predictably) growing its revenues in the high teens?

Valuation - Unimpressive Margin Of Safety

Firstly, it is not useful to argue that Adobe is cheap simply because the competition is more expensive. This sort of reasoning only works well towards the end of the bull market - but primes investors for considerable losses.

Secondly, as we have discussed through, at the same time as Adobe's growth rates are evidently decelerating, the multiple investors are being forced to pay for its stock continues to expand: currently paying 14.3x revenues compared with a more subdued historical multiple of 10.6x.

The Bottom Line

Rather than waiting for others for confirmatory action, why not take a step back and weigh the likelihood of exiting this investment profitably?

Presently, with the stock hitting all-time highs, every shareholder is holding a profit. But seeing that the stock is already full-priced, any bad quarter will give shareholders a reason to take profits and reprice the stock lower. At that point, investors will start to question their investment in Adobe. Don't be lulled into inaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.