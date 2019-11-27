Pioneering Technology: It Has Turnaround Potential

There is evidence that EBITDA could trend into positive territory in the next few quarters.

The company has gotten its Accounts Receivable (A/R) under control by reducing its outstanding A/R by more than 70% from a year ago.

The last time I last wrote about Pioneering Technology (OTC:PTEFF), the stock was trading at $0.31, and this was in late March 2018. A lot had happened since then. In Dec 2018, the firm had lost its CFO: James McEwen. In the following month, Jan 2019, 3 employees were terminated with cause for participating in a scheme to compete directly against Pioneering Tech:

Laird Comber: VP of Sales

Wayne Zu: Director of Engineering and Manufacturing

Steph Cooper: Controller

These executive roles were across different departments so it is clear the firm faced severe setbacks. At the time, the company had pledged to double down on the company's operational efficiencies and focus on performance.

The stock price today trades at around $0.03. It is as if the market believes this company will go bankrupt tomorrow. However, the financial results from the past 2 quarters is proof that positive change is happening inside the company.

An Improving Financial Picture

Since quarter ending Dec 31, 2017 the company's total assets has been steadily declining. Also, it hasn't been profitable for more than 2 years. The company is bleeding cash. To a degree it makes sense that the markets are so bearish on Pioneer Technology. The last time this stock had traded above $1 was in May 2017.

There are still a lot of risks in this company but its financials have also shown some improvements. Its Trade / Receivables for its quarter ending June 30, 2019 at $202,756 have shown substantial improvements from a year ago when the figure was $5.8 million:

(Source: Pioneer Technology Financials)

A closer look at the outstanding receivables shows the company is doing a better job in collections - especially for receivables less than 1 month:

Another area that is worth looking at is its operating cash flow. Operating cash flow from its business has been positive in the past 2 quarters. This was a reversal where the business was showing a large negative for 4 quarters prior:

(Source: Pioneering Technology Financials)

In the past 9 months, its cash position has been slowing moving upwards without the need for financing. This shows the company's operations has at least stabilized.

A look at its EBITDA position also shows the company is getting closer to its break even point. In its most recent quarter, if the litigation expenses were stripped out, the company would have almost broken even:

(Source: Pioneering Technology Financials)

With EBITDA steadily trending upwards since 4 quarters ago, there is clear evidence of reaching profitability soon.

Its Distribution Model Reaping Dividends

The company had gone from a direct sales approach to a distribution model that is starting to bear fruit. Its investing heavily into its partnerships and networks:

Participating in HD Supply's "Maintenance Mania" event

Attending sales conferences at HD Supply, Home Depot Pro and Chadwell

Investing in B2B advertising and building brand awareness

Currently negotiating two new distribution relationships (As of June 30, 2019)

Continue to invest in Best Buy USA

It is clear Pioneering Technology is pursuing all avenues to raise its product profile.

Fool Me Once, Shame on You/ Fool Me Twice, Shame on Me

It is rare to come across a company where its market value is trading below its book value. Pioneering Technology's book value per share is around $0.145 and its market value is almost 20% of this:

(Source: Google Finance and Pioneering Technology Financials)

Often when this happens it means the markets are very bearish on the stock. To a degree, it makes sense why investors are hesitant. The company got burned when company executives were looking to start their own company, and got burned again when revenue from its distribution model was taking longer to materialize.

For now, the company is debt free and it is on solid footing, but its assets have been falling for 7 consecutive quarters now. Its total assets had fallen below $10 million for the first time:

(Source: Pioneering Technology Financials)

My Take: Worth Considering

Taking a step back, this is a company that focuses on fire prevention and safety. There will always be a market for a company like this. There is evidence that its cash flow has stabilized and its starting to make money again.

However, investors should be keenly aware that there have been misses before. What investors are buying into is the idea that Pioneering Technology can sell its inventory well before the cash runs out. Given how the past 2 quarters had performed, I'm more confident this can be a home run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTEFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.