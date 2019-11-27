Amazon Reveals A Challenging Trend

We could see an increase in this expense as the company tries to reignite its revenue growth and promote new services.

The marketing expense as a percent of net sales grew by a full percentage point which has been a big drag on the profitability.

One of the main reasons behind this decline is the rapid increase in marketing expenses which now equals $15 billion in the last twelve months.

Amazon (AMZN) has shown disappointing margin numbers in the latest quarterly report. Most of the blame fell on the increase in shipping cost. However, higher shipping cost provides a longer-term moat for the company which can be used as a justification to increase the shipping cost. Besides shipping, Amazon has also shown a rapid increase in marketing expense. In the latest quarter, this expense grew by 44% on YoY basis and in the last nine months it increased by 43%. This growth rate is higher than the YoY revenue growth of 24%.

The net result is that the marketing expense as a percent of net sales has increased from 5.8 percentage in the year-ago quarter to 6.8 percentage in the latest quarter. Hence, this expense alone has contributed to one percentage point decline in operating margin. We could see a further increase in the marketing expense as the company tries to boost its sales growth and expand into new services.

Massive marketing budget

Amazon spent $4.7 billion in the latest quarter on marketing. In the year-ago quarter, this expense was $3.3 billion. Amazon's marketing expense growth has exceeded the revenue growth for the past few quarters which has increased the expense as a percentage of net sales. This trend has had an adverse impact on the operating margin. In the latest quarter, the marketing expense as a percentage of net sales has increased by 1 percentage point compared to the year-ago quarter which has led to a similar decline in operating margin.

Fig: Amazon spent $4.7 billion on marketing in the latest quarter and $12.7 billion in the last nine months. Source: Amazon filings

For the past nine months, the marketing expense has increased by 1.1 percentage points as a percent of net sales compared to the year-ago period.

It should be noted that Amazon does not include the costs associated with Amazon Prime membership or shipping costs within marketing expense. Better shipping options are a great marketing tool for the company.

Future trend

It is unlikely that Amazon will be able to curtail its marketing costs in the near term. The company depends on online marketing channels, including search and social advertising, to drive traffic to its site. Amazon is already spending close to seven percent of its net sales on marketing. We could see further increase in this expense as the company tries to expand into new services which require greater marketing. On the other hand, retail competitors like Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT) have been known for their frugal advertising costs.

The company mentions that higher marketing expense was a key driver behind fall in operating income in North America. Source: Amazon filings

On a long-term horizon, Amazon might be able to build a better one-stop platform for various needs of the customers. This will reduce the costs required to divert customers to its platform from other online channels. Alibaba (BABA) has been able to build a strong ecosystem of services and online retail within China. Many services like hotel booking are provided from within Alibaba's apps.

Amazon is also trying to increase the market share of services like Amazon Music and its streaming video. This should help the company to retain customers on its platform for a longer time and reduce the need for massive marketing expense. However, this will take a long time and we should expect the current trend of higher marketing expenses to continue in the near term.

Impact on valuation

We can see from the above chart that sales and marketing expenses have grown faster than the revenue growth for the past few quarters. They have been a major headwind for the operating margin, effectively reducing the operating margin by 100 basis points over the last year. In the year-ago quarter, Amazon's operating margin was 6.58% which has fallen to 4.51% in the latest quarter. Hence, the 100 basis points increase in market expense has contributed close to half of the entire decline in the operating margin during this period.

Since the start of this year, Amazon has seen a fall in future EPS estimates as the operating margin faces new challenges. This is very important for the company as the stock is already quite pricey. Even the rapidly growing advertising income, which has a very high gross margin, has not been able to compensate for the additional costs on marketing and shipping. Amazon is also showing a shrinking margin in AWS where its operating income grew by a mere 6% year-on-year, excluding FX, despite 35% revenue growth in the segment.

In this scenario, it will be important to note the future marketing expense growth in Amazon to gauge the margin expansion capability and forward EPS of the company.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon's marketing expense as a percentage of net sales increased by 100 basis points in the latest quarter compared to the year-ago quarter. This has been a major drag on the operating margin of the company. The trailing twelve months marketing expense is more than $15 billion and is showing over 40% YoY growth for the past few quarters. This should increase the annualized rate of marketing expense to over $30 billion by the end of 2021.

A higher marketing bill is a big headwind for the operating margin in the next few quarters which should push the EPS lower. Investors should closely watch this metric to estimate the forward EPS and the valuation multiple for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.