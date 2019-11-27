Qiagen: From Bad Results To Potential Acquisition Target

An acquisition would surely secure a nice premium even to current share price, but if the rumours dissipate, price could quickly fall again.

Revenues of $342m, a 3% yoy gain, disappointed analysts who had expected 4-5%, prompting share price to fall from $31 to $25 (a 21.6% drop); company blamed on falling sales in China.

Investment Thesis

Evaluating Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) as an investment opportunity is tricky when we consider the events of the past month or so.

In my view, the negative reaction to the company's latest set of results (Q319) was slightly overdone.

Despite some issues in China, where Qiagen relies upon third party sales relationships and had perhaps taken its eye off the ball slightly, and the hit the company took when taking the decision to restructure in the light of discontinuing its NGS instrument development programs, Qiagen is still on track to deliver year-on-year sales growth of around 4%, makes sales of > $1bn per annum in 130 countries worldwide, and has an exciting new partnership with Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the offing.

As such, the post-earnings slump in share price represented a potential buying opportunity. And so it has turned out to be; the issue is that the stock is up 65% on rumours of a potential acquisition by Thermo Fisher (TMO) and is not due to a re-evaluation of the recent sales results or any new positive company newsflow.

If the acquisition turns out to be only a rumour, then the price could fall again as quickly as it has risen. Qiagen has issued a press release saying it has begun talks with several parties based on "non-binding expressions of interest". How much should we read into that?

If there is to be a bidding war, then investors will be celebrating as a premium of 25-45% to current share price is not unlikely. In my view, since the potential downside has been overstated by the recent share price collapse, Qiagen looks an attractive investment. But only just.

The end of CEO Peer Schatz's 27-year reign as CEO and Chairman also hints at an acquisition being a likely outcome. But there is always a risk the acquisition gossip is merely a smokescreen to disguise the company's recent disappointing results.

Company Overview

Qiagen has developed a portfolio of samples to insight assay technologies that can analyse biological samples such as blood or tissue samples, isolating DNA, RNA and proteins, and producing actionable insights using software and cloud-based resources.

Qiagen sales by customer type. Source: Qiagen Investor Relations Form 6-K Q319

The company sells its products - consumables, automated instrumentation systems, and bioinformatics - to two major customer classes. These are healthcare providers engaged in patient care requiring molecular diagnostics to guide treatment decisions in oncology, infectious diseases, and immune monitoring, and governments, researchers, and biotech companies working in the Life Sciences field. The split in revenues between these two is roughly 50/50 based on Q319 data.

Qiagen sales by global region. Source: Qiagen Investor Relations Form 6-K Q319

Based in the Netherlands, Qiagen makes around 50% of its sales in the Americas (mostly in the US), 30% in EMEA, and 20% in Asia Pacific and Japan. According to its 2018 Annual Report (found in the company website's investor relations section), sales of Qiagen's consumable kits make up 88% of revenues, with automation systems and instruments comprising the remaining 12%. Qiagen estimates its total addressable market worldwide to be in the region of $8bn.

Qiagen's QuantiFERON-TB franchise, used to identify latent TB infection, reached $223m in sales in 2018 and is set to reach $300m in sales by 2020, according to the company.

TB affects more than 10m new patients every year killing around 1.7m. Qiagen quotes data in its annual report which suggests that as many as 1 in 3 people have latent TB infection, which is symptomless; about 5-10% of this population go on to develop active TB.

Qiagen reveals in its 2018 report that sales of next generation sequencing devices grew to over $140m in that year, accounting for 10% of revenues, and were projected to reach $190m in 2019.

Qiagen management have recently taken the decision to change tack and discontinue development of its once-trumpeted Gene-Reader NGS instruments and prioritise resource allocation instead. Interim CEO Thierry Bernard commented during the Q319 earnings call (Source: Seeking Alpha):

As part of this reorientation of our NGS strategy we announced in early October a pretax charge in the third quarter of 2019. The charge was $276.8 million in operating results more than 70% involved non-cash items and was $0.89 per share after taxes.

Management did reaffirm guidance for $180m of NGS sales revenues in 2019, however, pointing out that Gene-Reader is merely one part of a four-pronged overall NGS sales strategy.

The company's Precision Medicine franchise was worth > $110m in revenues through 2018, and other notable products include QIAsymphony for polymerase chain reaction (2,300 cumulative placements around the world in 2018), QIAstat-Dx for syndromic testing (addressable market >$800m), and the NeuMoDx 288 and 96 designed for fully integrated PCR market for higher throughput diagnostics in Europe (estimated market size >$2.7bn).

I mention these to provide an illustration of the breadth of the company's product suite. There is no doubt that the discontinuation of the NGS franchise has come as a blow to the company. But, Qiagen does have many other products and revenues streams, both existing and potential, to fall back on.

Plus, Qiagen has recently announced a shiny new 15-year agreement with Illumina; (Source: Qiagen); for NGS clinical decision making, which we will discuss later.

Falling Sales in China

Whilst sales in EMEA rose 7% year-on-year to $114m for the quarter and 5% year-on-year during the first 9 months of 2019, and sales in the Americas were up 4% year on year for the quarter and 4% year-on-year for the first 3 quarters to $542m, sales in China did not follow suit.

Sales in the APAC region fell by 5% overall, to $76m, with China the culprit, offsetting double digit gains in India and South Korea, and single digit growth in Japan and Australia.

China is a key market for Qiagen however, and management were at pains to dismiss the negative results as merely a blip. Sales in the APAC region overall grew by 4% year-on-year to $227m in the first nine months of 2019. Sales did decline by 24% in China, however; to $35m in the third quarter; but Bernard tried to put a positive spin on things:

As some of you know, I was myself in China recently and I've been working for some years in this country as well. And we are now decided to implement, growing measures of distributors control and distributors monitoring in this market. We see this slowdown as a temporary issue and it came after more than 20% CER growth in the first half of this year. Our current expectation for the fourth quarter is an improvement in China.

Illumina Partnership

The Illumina partnership gives Qiagen the non-exclusive right to develop IVD kits in conjunction with Illumina's MiSeq™ Dx and NextSeq™ 550Dx Systems, plus any other diagnostic tools the company may develop over the duration of the agreement; 15 years.

Qiagen says in its press release that the focus will initially be on oncology, but that it may branch out into cardiology, hereditary diseases, infectious diseases, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Qiagen added that they now have no fewer than:

25 master collaboration agreements with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to co-develop and gain regulatory approvals for companion diagnostics. (Source: Qiagen press release)

Financials

Qiagen has now missed its revenue targets for 2 straight quarters, and the restructuring of NGS has dragged the company to a $207m loss for the quarter.

Adjusted operating income margin for the first nine months of the year was a healthy 25.4%, which; although down year-on-year; still seems healthy. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.98 for the three quarters, whilst cash flow declined to $221.4m from $249m for the equivalent period in 2018.

Net debt for 2019 first three quarters increased to $963 million from $848 million in the same period of 2018, whilst liquidity declined to $799 million from $921m.

In truth, this was far from a great set of results for Qiagen.

Conclusion: does Qiagen need a sale more than a potential buyer needs Qiagen?

As mentioned in my intro, this is a really tough one to call.

On the negative side, Qiagen has lost its CEO of 27 years, has serious problems in China, a great white hope of a market, and has had a nightmare restructuring its approach to NGS after discontinuing its much-touted Gene Reader. Perhaps management are desperate to sell? Certainly, if it weren't for the acquisition rumours, the stock price would be in the doldrums.

And yet, an operating margin of 25% is healthy, the company makes billions (just) in sales, and management are adamant that the disappointing last two quarters are a blip and that normal service will soon be resumed.

How concrete is the Thermo Fisher interest? So far, it is just a rumour that has not been confirmed by either the acquirer or the target, although Qiagen has revealed they are in discussion with potential buyers. It is not at all unlikely that several potential buyers are circling.

Such a deal would suit Thermo, which has a market cap of $123bn and could easily make a cash plus shares offer. The synergies are there, too, with Thermo keen to bolster its specialty diagnostics segment, worth $0.88bn in sales to the company in the third quarter of this year. (Source: The Motley Fool). Adding Qiagen to the mix would likely take sales over the $1bn per quarter mark. Plus Qiagen has considerable expertise and leading positions in many of its markets.

Personally, I don't believe that Qiagen is as bad as its previous $25 per share price tag, but neither is it as good as its current $42 one. Buy now, and if the acquisition rumours go away what will you be left with?

If an acquisition were to happen, however, surely the price will spike still further. It's a tough call and perhaps the best option is to watch closely for fresh news and make a judgment call in the coming days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.