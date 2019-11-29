Healthcare Is On A Roll Again: 5 High-Yield Ideas, 5-10%, No K-1s

Some of these vehicles are selling at discounts.

It's usually a low-yield sector, but we found one high-yield stock and several other high-yield vehicles.

If you're looking to "go with the flow," you may want to take a closer look at the healthcare sector.

After being a steadily outperforming sector for many years, healthcare began lagging other sectors in Q4 '18 and for much of 2019.

But since October 2019, healthcare has turned around dramatically, being the second leading sector over the past month, with a 5.14% gain, behind tech, which has gained 5.46%.

That's a pretty nice one-month gain, but take a gander at the year-to-date figures - tech is up over 42%, while healthcare is up ~15%, still lagging a majority of the other sectors:

The problem with healthcare stocks for income investors is two-fold: They don't pay very well, and you need some expertise in that field (other than complaining about your bad back) in order to not get burned.

Strategically, it would seem to be a good place to park some cash, what with 10,000 Boomers turning 65 every day. We all need more TLC as we age, don't we?

Although this sector is filled with non-dividend paying stocks and low yielders, we found a few vehicles which defy the norm.

Large-cap drug manufacturer AbbVie (ABBV) has the lowest dividend yield in the group, but its 5.33% yield compares favorably with its industry average of just 1.13%.

The rest of this group is comprised of the BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME), which yields 5.89%, and four closed-end funds from Tekla Capital Management, with yields ranging from 7.31% all the way up 10.35%.

BME, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ), and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) have the advantage of paying monthly.

However, ABBV wins the dividend growth race by a long shot, with 21.29% growth, followed by BME at 5.95%, the only fund to show positive dividend growth. THQ's growth is a four-year average, while THQ's is a three-year average - they're both newer funds. To be fair, you'll often find that these type of funds don't have dividend growth as one of their hallmarks like dividend stocks do.

ABBV has had a rollicking good time over the past month and quarter, rising ~12% for the month and ~33% for the quarter. However, its 2019 performance is still negative, at -4.85%, since it started the year at ~$91.00.

So, those attractive high yields solve the dividend yield part of the problem, but what about expertise?

That should be where utilizing a fund could fit the bill - you get the benefit of experienced healthcare investors researching and doing the trading for you, instead of tying yourself to the fortunes of 1 company in a complex field.

BME, HQL, and HQH have the top three long-term returns of the funds group. From the looks of their pricing histories, investors have rewarded BME the most, paying a 2.5% premium over the past three years, and a 2.9% premium to NAV over the past year. This past history makes BME's current 1.57% premium to NAV look more attractive than at first blush.

All four of the Tekla funds have traded at NAV discounts over the past three years, but here's a curious fact - even with healthcare making a big comeback over the past month-plus, HQH and HQL are still trading at deeper discounts than their one- and three-year averages. THQ and THW both have similar discounts to their one- and three-year averages.

Looking at ABBV's 213% total return over the past 10 years, though, can certainly be a strong incentive to try the one-stock method of investing if you've got the expertise, or you can find access to it:

Expenses:

BME and HQH have the lowest expense percentage, at 1.11% and 1.08%, while BME also has the lowest return of capital by far, at 21.50%. It also looks to be the most concentrated fund, with 78 holdings, vs. a range of 134 to 173 for the four Tekla funds.

ABBV Earnings:

Although ABBV's revenue has only grown ~2% in the past four quarters, it has had good growth in EPS, up 15.22%, and in EBITDA, up 14.72%.

ABBV's management also raised its forecast for full-year 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share to between $8.90 and $8.92, from between $8.82 and $8.92 on its Q3 '19 earnings release.

Additionally, its board of directors declared an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend by 10.3%, from $1.07/share to $1.18/share beginning with the dividend payable on Feb. 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 15, 2020.

Financials:

ABBV has negative equity of -$8.2B, hence the negative ROE figure, and lack of a total debt/equity ratio. As you can see from its industry comps, negative ROA and ROE can be common in drug manufacturers, however, the other top four market cap stocks in this industry have ROE ratios ranging from ~20% to 34%. ABBV's operating margin is much higher than industry averages, while the other four firms' margins range from ~17% to ~36%.

ABBV Valuations:

Although we have no price/book measurement, ABBV does look much cheaper than its sector medians on a trailing and forward P/E basis and on an EV/EBITDA basis. It also has a much higher dividend yield.

Analyst Price Target for ABBV:

Its recent run up has put ABBV within 4.3% of analysts' $92.30 average price target.

Options:

If you want to take a short-term approach to ABBV, here are two high-yield options trades that can fill the bill.

You can find more details for both of these trades on our free Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

ABBV's February $90.00 call strike pays $3.00, much more than its quarterly $1.18 dividend. If it doesn't rise to or above $90.00 before the ex-dividend or option expiration dates, you'd keep your shares, and your static yield would be over 20% annualized in this sub three-month trade.

ABBV's February $87.50 put strike pays more, $3.95, giving you a breakeven of $83.55, which is 9.48% below its $92.30 average target price:

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

