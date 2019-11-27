Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended November 24, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea

On November 21, K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) released additional drill results from the Kora North Extension of its Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea, and the best interception was 13m @ 288.73g/t Au, 104g/t Ag, and 0.77% Cu from 265.4m in hole KMDD0147A. This is equal to 3,782(AuEq.)m, making it the fourth-best drill result on the ASX and TSX in 2019 to date. What's really special about hole KMDD0147A is that it recorded an intersection of the K1 vein stepping out around 100m to the south at around 1,100m RL:

It's worth noting that drilling to the south has so far delivered higher grades.

The K1 and K2 vein systems have a vertical extent of more than 1,000m from surface and are still open at depth.

Kainantu is located close to the Wafi-Golpu and Ramu projects in PNG:

K92 was listed in 2016, and I was considering investing in the company back then, as it had a large high-grade gold resource of more than two million ounces at an average grade of more than 11g/t AuEq. In 2015, the company bought the project from Barrick Gold (GOLD) for just $2 million plus $60 million in future payments if certain milestones are reached, such as producing more than a million ounces of gold over the next nine years. Barrick itself bought Kainantu for $141.5 million in cash in 2007 and spent around $100 million upgrading infrastructure and on other expenses, and an additional $41.3 million on exploration and expansion activities, including drilling 78,935 meters of core. The owner before Barrick spent another $80 million on development.

Kainantu currently has a resource of just over three million ounces of gold equivalent, but most of them are in the inferred category.

Note that K92 is mining Kora and Kora North, which are far superior to Irumafimpa.

The 2019 exploration target is set at 12-12.5mt at 8.5-10.5g/t Au and 1.25-1.35% Cu.

K92 expects to produce 72-80,000 oz AuEq at AISC of $720-760 per ounce in 2019. The company plans to expand the mine, and the economics of the project look amazing:

A large red flag for me is that the company is using inferred resources for its mine plan as well as its expansion.

2) Rook 1 uranium project in Canada

On November 20, NexGen Energy (NXE) released the second batch of assay results for 20 holes from the Phase I feasibility-stage drilling program at its Rook 1 project, and the best interception was 48m @ 3.81% U3O8 from 624m in hole AR-19-229c2. This is equal to 2,166(AuEq.)m and the target was intersected 10m along strike to the southwest of hole AR-16-096c3, which returned 21.5m @ 2.33% U3O8.

Rook 1 is a world-class uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan and is best known for the Arrow deposit:

In November 2018, the company released a PFS on the project, which significantly improved the economics compared to the PEA despite excluding inferred resources (something K92 should've done):

I think that NexGen's Arrow deposit is the most significant uranium discovery over the past two decades, and it can make the company the largest producer in the developed world.

The average life of mine all-in costs are just C$17.23 per pound, thanks to the extremely high grades. This makes NexGen one of the few uranium companies which can be profitable even at today's depressed uranium prices:

A total of 80 assays from feasibility drilling are pending release, so I expect NexGen to be featured regularly in this series in the next few months.

3) Pahtavaara gold project in Finland

On November 19, Rupert Resources (OTC:RUPRF) released results from the first 1,200m of the planned 7,000m exploration program at its Pahtavaara project, and the best interception was 5m @ 220.3g/t Au from 150m in hole 119507. This is equal to 1,102(AuEq.)m and the hole was aimed at confirming the continuity to a very high-grade shoot that is developed in the lower trend.

Pahtavaara is located in a hot exploration region in northern Finland which is home to Kittila, Europe's largest primary gold mine:

At the moment, Pahtavaara holds almost 0.5Moz of gold resources in the inferred category, but there's decent exploration potential at surface, depth, and along strike:

Rupert also owns a 1,400tpd processing plant, which has historically produced over 350koz of gold. The mill has a replacement value of $120 million and in order to restart the mine, the company would need around $10 million.

Rupert certainly looks ambitious as it states it's targeting large, high-value deposits with NSR value of more than $2 billion.

Conclusion

K92 released spectacular drill results from Kainantu as it advances towards the mine's expansion. Still, I remain very skeptical about the potential of this project as the company is using inferred resources for its plans. The measured and indicated resources are just over 0.6Moz of AuEq, of which less than two-thirds are from Kora and Kora North. Another red flag for me is that the average selling price that K92 achieved for its gold in Q3 was just $1,341 per ounce. I have no idea how did they manage to do that as this is around $100 per ounce lower compared to all the other gold miners I'm following. I think that NexGen's Rook 1 project is the best undeveloped large uranium mine in the world. Thanks to the high grades, this project can be profitable even at today's depressed uranium prices. NexGen plans to release a bankable feasibility study in the first half of 2020, and Rook 1 is several years away from construction. I think that the company provides a good exposure to uranium without the risk of significant dilution, as it won't need significant funding soon. As of November 1, the company had around C$64 million in cash.

Rupert's Pahtavaara is a Finnish gold project which has been producing around 15 of the past 20 years. It has a decent exploration potential and the cost to restart the mine is low thanks to an existing mill. The first drill results from the current exploration campaign have been very encouraging, and the aim is to prove now that there is enough gold to make it feasible to restart the mine. However, Rupert's market capitalization at the moment is almost C$100 million, which I think is too much at this stage.

