Ralph Lauren: Why It's Time For A Starter Position

At the time, my main concerns were the timing of improvements in sectors which would offset declining wholesale revenues.

In May this year, I said investors should keep an eye on Ralph Lauren.

Introduction

In May, I published an article on Ralph Lauren (RL), where I suggested that "dividend investors should keep an eye on RL".

At that time, the outlook for retailers was a mixed bag. Investors were unsure that e-commerce could make up for waning wholesale performance. While I liked the potential that RL could have, I needed to see a change in direction for revenues and net income. I concluded my article saying:

Good results in upcoming quarters and years could lead to explosive growth in the dividend, but failure to expand top and bottom lines would leave dividend investors with a low-yielding stock with no growth.

Since my article, the dividend grew 10%, quite a bit less than the previous 26% hike. This level of dividend growth wouldn't have been satisfactory had I purchased when the stock was yielding 2%. But now, RL trades around $108.93 & has a dividend yield of 2.52%. Based on my M.A.D Assessment RL has a Dividend Strength score of 88 and a Stock Strength score of 76.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors who are underweight in consumer discretionary stocks (as I am), should consider initiating a position in Ralph Lauren.

I will once again analyze RL's dividend profile, before considering potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

How does my framework for analyzing stocks with lower yields change? From a dividend safety perspective, the dividend needs to have a lot of room to increase in upcoming years. The reason behind this is that with lower dividend yields, you need a lot of dividend growth for the dividend to contribute significantly to your total returns.

A lot of investors don't realize how sensitive your dividend income is to dividend yield, and the extent to which a few basis points can significantly change your income 10 to 20 years down the line.

Let's take an example comparing $100,000 invested today in RL which is yielding 2.5% to $100,000 invested in one of its peers, Oxford Industries (OXM) which yields 2.04%.

We will assume that for both companies, the dividend will grow at 12% per annum, and once per year these dividends will be reinvested at 2.5% and at 2% yields respectively.

20 year simulation of dividend income growth in RL:

20 year simulation of dividend income growth in OXM:

The orange bars show the dividends received from the initial position, whereas the yellow bars show dividends received from reinvesting dividends.

As you can see, for two stocks which increase the dividend at the same rate, a small 50 basis point change in dividend yield can result in a $12,000 difference per year 20 years down the line, for every $100k you invest.

Most of us would be happy to have an extra $1,000 per month in retirement, yet most of us aren't strict with our approach to building portfolios.

For the OXM investment to reach the same income in 2040, you'd need to invest $150,000 instead of $100,000. Alternatively the company would need to increase the dividend at a 14% annual CAGR. Yes you read that right, a small 200 bp increase in dividend hikes would make up for the lower yield.

Many investors don't realize how sensitive their future dividend income is to small variations in dividend yield and dividend growth. Unfortunately, you cannot control the rate at which dividends increase, you can control the dividend yield at which you purchase stocks.

I might sound a little boring sometimes when I say "the yield isn't enough for me to get excited", but hopefully the example above clarifies why.

Dividend Safety

46% of Ralph Lauren Corporation's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 44% of dividend stocks.

RL pays 26% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 52% of dividend stocks.

Ralph Lauren Corporation has a free cash flow payout ratio of 39%, a better ratio than 56% of dividend stocks.

26/09/2015 01/10/2016 30/09/2017 29/09/2018 28/09/2019 Dividends $1.9500 $2.0000 $2.0000 $2.2600 $2.6350 Net Income $6.42 $2.31 $0.99 $2.88 $5.70 Payout Ratio 31% 87% 203% 79% 47% Cash From Operations $11.45 $10.49 $14.06 $9.12 $9.94 Payout Ratio 18% 20% 15% 25% 27% Free Cash Flow $6.41 $5.67 $11.52 $6.70 $6.68 Payout Ratio 31% 36% 18% 34% 39%

Throughout the past 5 years, RL's dividend has remained below 40% of free cashflow which makes the dividend very safe. This ratio has been creeping higher as the firm's performance has been stagnating these past few years, but remains low. This is the reason low payout ratios are so great, even when companies undergo transitions in their business model due to a change in environment, they can continue increasing their dividend since it only represents a fraction of free cashflow.

Furthermore RL can pay its interest 34 times, which is better than 91% of stocks. This level of coverage is fantastic and means that interest expenses shouldn't ever interfere with payment of dividends in the foreseeable future.

Dividend Potential

The company, which initiated its dividend in 2003, has increased its dividend in an unsteady fashion. Until 2010, it remained flat at $0.05 per quarter before doubling 3 times in 11 quarters. Two more annual hikes pushed it up to $0.5 per share, where it stayed for 3 years before increasing to $0.63 in June 2018. In June 2019, management once again increased the dividend to $0.69.

I hope that management moves to a more regular rate of increases. Given the low payout ratios, I believe a 10-12% increase should be manageable for at least the next 3-4 years.

This is on the lower end of what I deem acceptable for a stock which yields 2.5%. By the way this dividend yield is higher than 53% of dividend stocks, showing that it is very close to the median dividend yield you can expect for US stocks.

The combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential is acceptable, and can make it eligible for an addition to your dividend portfolio, with the caveat that it will require more monitoring than most of your stocks.

Ralph Lauren has had two quarters where revenues have grown higher on the back of higher sales in Europe and Asia, and strong performance over online channels. But like management pointed to in the latest earnings call, growth in these segments isn't yet enough to strongly push the top line higher because of struggling wholesale sales in the US. Management expects a 2% top line increase for fiscal 2020, which ends in March.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives RL a dividend strength score of 88 / 100. I don't expect the median US stock to increase its dividend by 10 to 12% over the next 5 years, so investors will want to monitor RL's dividend hikes. As we'll see in the next section, I believe RL has potential for significant capital appreciation, at which point investors will want to consider trading around their position to increase their income in the process. For more about this, you can read "How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income".

Stock Strength

I mentioned that I expect RL to have significant capital gains from these levels. What goes behind my thesis? I'll lay this out for you by going through four fundamental factors which have historically been very good at predicting future performance, especially when combined: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

RL has a P/E of 19.11x

P/S of 1.33x

P/CFO of 10.95x

Dividend yield of 2.52%

Buyback yield of 5.35%

Shareholder yield of 7.87%.

These values would suggest that RL is more undervalued than 87% of stocks, which is encouraging. While RL's multiples are similar to that of the median stock in the consumer discretionary sector, which are very similar to median multiples in the broad US market, its secret weapon is its shareholder yield. RL has repurchased over 5% of its shares during the past 12 months. In this blog post, you can learn about how a strong buyback program can reinforce a company's dividend program.

Furthermore, stocks with strong shareholder yields have historically outperformed the rest of the market.

Repurchasing shares reduces the amount of dividends which needs to be paid, and reduces the P/E and P/S. So assuming constant multiples, a 5% decrease in number of shares should lead to a 5.2% increase in share price.

Value Score: 87 / 100

Momentum

Ralph Lauren Corporation's price has increased 29.82% these last 3 months, despite being down -0.28% these last 6 months & -5.20% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $108.93.

RL has better momentum than 56% of stocks, which is encouraging if the stock can live up to its short-term momentum.

In the last month, the stock price has crossed through both its 20 day and 50 day SMAs. The 20 day also recently crossed the 50 day SMA, which saw the price jump up. It saw resistance at the 200 day SMA, came down somewhat before finding resistance above the 20 day SMA. If the price can push above its 200 day SMA in the next few weeks, a bullish run up in the share price could be in store, and RL could easily push back up to its 52 week high of $140.

Momentum score: 56 / 100

Financial Strength

RL's Debt/Equity ratio of 1.5 is better than 49% of stocks. Ralph Lauren Corporation's liabilities have increased by 60% this last year, mostly because of new accounting standards concerning recognizing operating leases on the balance sheet. Despite the change in reported liabilities, operating cashflow can cover 18.0% of RL's liabilities which is better than 2/3rds of US stocks. These ratios would suggest that Ralph Lauren Corporation has better financial strength than 54% of stocks, but I believe the company's financial strength is actually quite a bit better than that. My scoring system has penalized RL for changing accounting standards, which is unfair.

Financial Strength Score: 54/100

Earnings Quality

Ralph Lauren Corporation's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -2.4% puts it ahead of 29% of stocks. 116.5% of RL's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 51% of stocks. Each dollar of RL's assets generates $0.9 of revenue, putting it ahead of 70% of stocks. Based on these findings, RL has higher earnings quality than 55% of stocks. This would suggest neither dilutive nor accretive forces on earnings in upcoming periods.

Earnings Quality Score: 55 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 76 / 100 which is encouraging. Momentum could be at an inflection point in the next few weeks, which could lead RL to move up 20 to 30% in the next two quarters. At this point I would suggest that investors take some profits and use the trade to increase their income.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 88 & a stock strength of 76, Ralph Lauren is a decent choice for investors who are underexposed to consumer discretionary, as you could profit from stock price movements in the next few months. Like I always like to say, capital gains are your best insurance against lackluster dividend growth.

I will be initiating a small position, to even out my exposure to consumer discretionary, which is currently limited to Foot Locker (FL) and DICK's (DKS).

