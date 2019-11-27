Ruger Q3 2019 Earnings Results: NICS 'No-Show' In The Earnings
Summary
Sturm, Ruger & Co. recently reported Q3 FY 2019 earnings results.
The company reported quarterly sales of $95 million and net income of $4.8 million.
We take a detailed look at the results and likely reasons for the year-over-year decline.
For the first time in a number of years, the NICS background check data has finally had an uptick over a number of consecutive months. Investors in the firearms and outdoors space have therefore been