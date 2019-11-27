Dick's Sporting Goods: Well Done

Guidance has been raised, and I expect the company to continue to do well as long as consumer sentiment stays up.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has been on my radar for a long time. So far, I have been on the sidelines as I was not convinced that growth measures would turn this stock into a sudden capital gains 'machine'. The bad news for me is that I was too cautious. The good news is that management is able to turn things around as the just released third quarter results show. The company reported blowout earnings growth numbers and convincing margins. I expect the growth streak to continue as long as the US consumer in general remains strong.

Why I Like Q3 Results

As usual, let's start by looking at the adjusted bottom line. The company generated net income worth $0.52 per share. This is well above expectations of $0.38 per share. It is also 33% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS reached $0.39. This marks the best quarters in terms of growth of the current cycle and is a good indication that things are indeed looking better.

The strong top line was supported by convincing sales. Total revenue improved by 5.6% to roughly $1.96 billion. Consolidated comparable store sales (hereafter referred to as 'comps') rose by 6% as both transactions and the average ticket size contributed. Transactions increased by 3.3%, while average ticket was up 2.7%.

After 3.2% comps growth in the second quarter of this year, the company is witnessing strong sales momentum. E-commerce sales contributed to this success as this segment saw a 13% increased while the company reduced promotions. At this point, the company is generating 13% from its sales from its online channel. This is up 100 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. It is also important to mention that all three primary business categories were up. Hunting sales were down but more than offset by meaningful growth across other categories. This is also one of the things I wish would be measurable. Over the past few quarters, I have received dozens of comments and emails regarding the decision to quit selling firearms at Dick's. I expect this has hurt sales in the past, but I have no data that can either confirm or deny this.

Anyhow, hunting supplies were removed from an additional 125 stores, which added to the poor performance of hunt. Nonetheless, the company is very positive regarding the use of the former hunt space as it will offer more room to sell higher-demand products.

With that said, higher sales are worth 'nothing' when margins are weak. In this case, gross profit margin came in at 29.6%. This is a 140 basis points improvement compared to the prior-year quarter as both occupancy costs and merchandise margins contributed to higher gross leverage. Merchandise margin added 60 basis points of the 140 basis points improvement. Merchandise margin benefited from a favorable merchandise mix and fewer promotions as I already briefly mentioned. This in addition to higher comps is a pretty big deal in my opinion as it shows the core strength of the brand. The ability to push up brick-and-mortar sales without the help of promotions.

Adjusted SG&A expenses came in at 26.3% of sales. This is up 102 basis points due to higher incentive compensation as a result of the strong third quarter. Either way, operating margin was up 32 basis points to 3.2% of sales as a result of eliminated expenses that offset the majority of investments in the third quarter.

Adding to that, the company returned $23 million through dividend and repurchased 2.84 million shared at an average price of $35.07. This equals $99.5 million in buybacks. Over the past 12 months, the company has returned $495 million to shareholders through both buybacks and dividends.

Guidance Is Up

So far, we got strong comps, lower discounts, higher margins and sustained shareholder returns. The only thing missing is guidance. In this case, I am very happy that third quarter results have caused the company to raise full-year guidance. Management now expects comps to grow by at least 2.5%. The range has been updated from low-single-digit positive to 2.5% to 3.0% growth.

Adjusted EPS guidance has been raised from $3.50 to $3.60 compared to $3.30 - $3.45. The old range was on a GAAP basis, which makes it a bit harder to say what part of the raise was due to a better performance.

Investors Love It

Almost needless to say, the stock was up after earnings. Everything investors had hoped for was delivered and better than expected. The stock used the opportunity to crush the $40 resistance that has pressured the stock since Q2 of 2018. Adding to that, the stock got three analyst upgrades since November 23rd and is still trading at just 13.2x next year's expected earnings and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

The stock is not a no-brainer as brick-and-mortar is still everything but a 'sure thing'. However, there are a couple of companies that have done tremendous work with regard to adapting to a tougher environment. I like what Dick's has been doing and expect them to continue to deliver strong comps growth. The biggest downside risk is collapsing consumer sentiment, but at this point, the risks of that happening are rather low.

