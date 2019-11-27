IPO Update: F5 Finishes Proposes $40 Million IPO Terms

FLRZ is growing only moderately, and I'm skeptical of the value of its consolidation strategy, so I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

The firm seeks to combine six commercial flooring contracting firms in the U.S.

F5 Finishes has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

F5 Finishes (FLRZ) has filed to raise $40 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is seeking to combine six commercial flooring firms in the U.S. as a result of the IPO transaction.

FLRZ has proposed an expensive IPO and is operating in a highly fragmented and competitive business, and I'm skeptical of the ultimate value of its consolidation strategy.

Livermore, California-based F5 was founded in 2017 to combine the businesses of six companies with a total combined revenue of $111.3 million in 2018 and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million for the same period.

The proposed combination will occur concurrently with a successful IPO transaction.

Management is headed by Michael Patton, who has been CEO of DSB+ since 2010 as well as President and CEO of Premier Maintenance Group.

Founded in 1991, Carpet Services of Tampa operates as 'ReSource Flooring & Maintenance', a full-service commercial flooring contractor located in Tampa, Florida.

Contract Carpet Systems is a Maryland-based full-service commercial flooring contractor providing service in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Livermore, California-based, D.S. Baxley, doing business as DSB+, was founded in 1997 as a full-service commercial flooring contractor providing service in Northern California.

Founded in 2001, J D Shehadi is operating as Shehadi Commercial Flooring in Fairfield, New Jersey, providing service throughout the New York Metropolitan area.

Premier Maintenance Group, a D.S. Baxley California-based commercial maintenance services provider, offering carpet cleaning, corking, furniture and fabric care, among others, was founded in 2010.

Universal Metro is a California-based commercial flooring contractor focused on the healthcare, education and commercial tenant improvement markets in Southern California.

The companies lease a total of 100,000 square ft. of office and warehouse spaces, spread across nine areas, including Beltsville, Maryland, Fairfield, New Jersey, Tustin, California, Livermore, California, Petaluma, California, San Francisco, California, San Jose, California, Santa Fe Springs, California, and Tampa, Florida.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue, have been stable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 20.4% 2018 20.3%

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, dropped to 0.2x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.2 2018 0.3

According to a 2017 market research report by Research and Markets, the North American commercial flooring market was valued at $21.5 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $26.6 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2016 and 2021.

Companies that provide commercial flooring include:

Abbey Commercial Flooring

Adleta Corporation

Beaulieu Group

Congoleum

Daltile (MHK)

Florim USA

Grupo Lamosa (BMV:LAMOSA)

Haines & Company

J+J Flooring Group

Mannington Mills

Polyflor (JHD)

Shaw Industries (BRK.A)

FLRZ's recent pro forma combined financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue in the most recent period

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Decreased operating profit and reduced operating margin

No historical operating cash flow figures provided by company for the combined entity

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Pro Forma figures Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 86,611,000 5.2% 2018 $ 111,297,000 5.4% 2017 $ 105,601,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 23,193,000 7.2% 2018 $ 29,903,000 4.1% 2017 $ 28,731,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 26.78% 2018 26.87% 2017 27.21% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 2,156,000 2.5% 2018 $ 2,906,000 2.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 1,262,000 2018 $ 1,584,000

As of September 30, 2019, the company had proforma $22.9 million in cash and $35.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Pro forma free cash flow for the combined entity during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was not provided by the company.

FLRZ intends to sell 4 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $10.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $40 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $70.2 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 48.98%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

To pay the cash portion of the Combination Consideration payable to the Founding Companies upon closing of the Combinations, in the aggregate amount of approximately $15.7 million, subject to adjustment; To repay the promissory notes in the aggregate principal amount of $2 million that we issued in connection with the bridge loans made by Business Ventures Corp. to F5 Finishes to cover expenses associated with this offering; and While we have not allocated a specific amount of the approximately $19.5 million of remaining net proceeds from this offering for any particular purpose, we may use such remaining net proceeds for the acquisitions of additional businesses, to pay holders of the promissory notes we issue in connection with the Combinations when they become due, and for general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Maxim Group, Zelman Partners, and Sanders Morris Harris.

FLRZ is pursuing an unusual path for an IPO in that it hopes to use the IPO proceeds to effect a six-way merger in order to create a multi-region commercial flooring contractor.

Management believes it will be able to compete more effectively as a result.

In addition, it also believes that the broader footprint will assist it in its primary strategy of consolidation, by providing it with greater access to acquisition candidates.

The firm asserts that the commercial flooring installation business is highly fragmented and ripe for consolidation.

While I agree the industry is highly fragmented, the reason for that fragmentation may be that there are low barriers to entry, so management's strategy of consolidation may be thwarted by continued intense competition.

FLRZ's pro forma combined financials indicate the combination is growing, but that growth is uneven.

Also, business investment is still quite tepid and has been so for many years since the financial crisis, so I'm not sanguine about the overall industry backdrop.

When I prepared the financials for only two quarters in 2019, the firm produced contracting revenue.

Given the proposed expensive IPO pricing, my skepticism about management's consolidation strategy and the unusual merger transaction from the IPO, so I'm avoiding the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

