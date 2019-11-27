American Campus Communities: Investment Value In An Unchartered Market

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is a residential REIT with a very specific focus on student housing. The REIT is involved in offering both on-campus as well as off-campus housing. This one feature sets American Campus Communities apart from its peers as most other REITs are engaged in providing housing services to families and thus are exposed to a very different set of factors. While American Campus Communities is highly specific with regard to its property focus, it also has a highly diversified portfolio as its properties are scattered across the country in different states.

American Campus Communities is active in a unique market segment as the student housing market is not only in the development stage but is also highly fragmented, implying that there are only a few organized and well-capitalized operators in the market. This allows American Campus Communities to gain a foothold in the position and use its financial and operational acumen to build a niche for itself. The target market for the REIT consists of Tier 1 universities which amount to nearly 7.5 million students.

American Campus Communities is amongst the biggest developers and managers of student housing communities in the United States. Currently, it has 168 properties spread across 69 markets. These properties accommodate 113,400 beds, making American Campus Communities a force to reckon with in student housing. The REIT also occupies prime real estate as 150 of its properties are located within half a mile of various campuses.

The Macro Environment

As American Campus Communities is engaged in providing housing to the students instead of families and professionals, it is important to fully understand the macro environment in which this REIT is engaged. Unlike apartment residential REIT segment which is mainly dependent on factors such general economic conditions, job growth rate and disposable income growth rate, student housing segment is more exposed to distinctive drivers, including university enrollment rate and value of college education. Despite recent issues related to student debts and defaults on them, a 4-year university degree is still considered to be a cherished value in the job market. Thus, sustained interest in college education means that the market for American Campus Communities will keep thriving.

University education still keeps its premium over high school education and therefore is expected to remain an attractive investment. Further, American Campus Communities focuses on top tier universities including Power 5 and Carnegie R1 institutions where student default rates are especially low and enrollment interest factor is high.

Source: company website

Further, enrollment at American Campus Communities targeted universities has shown a steady trend as opposed to slightly declining national enrollment statistics. The decline in national statistics mainly shows the exodus of non-traditional students from community colleges instead of from private or public universities. As American Campus Communities specifically targets premium category universities, the trend is even better. American Campus Communities can provide diversification benefits to a personal portfolio as colleges tend to do better during recessionary time periods, when people find it difficult to find jobs. In such situations, college enrollments increase as people endeavor to increase their skill pool by joining new courses.

The College housing segment is mainly populated by ageing properties which are in need of renovation or redevelopment. The supply in this segment is rather restricted, and the REIT expects the new supply in its target market in 2002 to be 20 percent lower than 2019.

Source: company website

The Financials

American Campus Communities recently reported its third quarter results where its net income attributable to shareholders stood at $0.14 per fully diluted share, up from a net loss of $0.02 per fully diluted share it had reported for the third quarter. At the same time, its revenue grew from $213.5 million to $227.7 million. However, for the REITs, Funds from Operations is the most important metric to consider. American Campus Communities reported its FFO for the quarter at $86 million or $0.62 per fully diluted share, as compared to $60.6 million, or $0.44 per fully diluted share for the same quarter in 2018.

The REIT also maintained a strong churning rate for its properties as it placed five owned development and presale development assets totaling $405.9 million into service during the quarter. American Campus Communities also has a healthy development pipeline as it has $785.8 million worth of properties under development, scheduled to be delivered from 2020 through 2023. On the other hand, it is in the advanced stage to sell one of its assets with likely proceeds hovering in the vicinity of $100 million.

American Campus Communities provided a strong outlook for the year as it had recently raised the guidance range for full year FFO to be in the range of $2.61 and $2.63 per fully diluted share. The REIT expects its FFOM to be in the range of $2.49 and $2.44 per fully diluted share.

Coming to the Balance Sheet of the REIT, American Campus Communities boasts of BBB and Baa2 rating for its long-term debt from Standard & Poor's and Moody's, respectively. These ratings show that the REIT has stable and robust Balance Sheet. Further, American Campus Communities also has encouraging debt and interest coverage ratios. Its Total Debt to Total Asset Value ratio stands at 39.1 percent, while its Secured Debt to Total Asset Value ratio is at 9.5 percent. The REIT also has robust Unencumbered Asset Value to Unsecured Debt ratio of 276.4 percent, and its Interest Coverage ratio is at 3.8x. With these ratios, it is convenient to deduce that American Campus Communities has a robust Balance Sheet situation and is able to weather contingencies if any that may arise.

However, its debt maturity schedule is a cause of concern. The REIT has $435 million worth of debt becoming due in the next year. This liability may have negative impact on the liquidity of the REIT. Despite this issue, American Campus Communities presents a compelling case as an investment product for a long-term portfolio. One of the biggest factors that goes in favor of this REIT is its ability to add a touch of diversification to the portfolio on account of its unique market focus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.