Retirement: How To Earn 5% Plus Income From A Diversified Fund Portfolio

We present a conservative ETF portfolio that would generate 3.5% income. However, a second fund portfolio, which is a little more aggressive, would yield more than 5%.

The S&P 500 provides a yield of less than 1.85% currently. The idea is to at least double the yield without increasing the risk.

Some investors do not like to own individual stocks for various reasons. They want to keep it simple and, instead, like to invest in ETFs or mutual funds.

Most of our work and articles are focused on strategies that invest in individual DGI stocks and aim to preserve capital while getting at least 10% returns on a long-term basis. Besides investing in DGI stocks, we also advocate investing a smaller part of the assets in CEFs (closed-end funds) to generate a higher level of income.

So, why this article on a portfolio entirely constructed from ETFs and/or funds? Well, there are a large number of investors and retirees who do not like to own individual stocks, for various reasons. And that's understandable. They just want to keep it simple. However, the reasons could vary from person to person. They could be simple enough, such as not having enough time, interest or knowledge. Some find it too difficult to monitor 30-40 individual stock positions on a continual basis. Some just like to be hands-off investors and rather use their leisure time playing golf or pursuing other hobbies rather than monitoring stock positions. Some actually manage an active portfolio but fear that their spouse or heir would not be able to manage once they are gone and want to convert to a simpler portfolio.

Whatever the reason, if you are one such investor, normally, your first option would be to invest in broad index funds. However, most broad index funds generate very little yield. For example, the S&P 500 index fund yields a paltry 1.80% on current prices. So, it's difficult to earn a high enough income solely based on index investing. For this reason, in this article, we are going to construct two buy-and-hold portfolios, the first one is mostly from ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) and aims to generate roughly 3.5% yield, which is nearly double of yield from the S&P 500 yield. In the second version of the portfolio, we are going to add some CEFs to increase the yield to above 5% level, with only marginally higher risk.

So, let’s get started.

One of the important factors while considering ETFs (or mutual funds for that matter) is the fees charged by them. All things being equal, a fund or ETF with higher fees would result in lower returns for the investor in the long term. These fees may look small, but they add up to a significant sum over a long period of time. This is one important difference between owning an individual stock vs. an ETF or mutual fund. After you have purchased an individual stock, there are no ongoing fees or expenses incurred by the investor. So while we cannot avoid the fees altogether if we want to own an ETF, we should strive to choose the ones that have the lowest fees, but otherwise, have a good historical record compared to its peers. Commonly, Vanguard is known to have the lowest fees in the industry, so it should be no surprise if many of the Vanguard funds would make it to our portfolio.

The second important criterion will be to select ETFs from different asset classes. Normally, when one asset zigs, some other will zag, bringing the overall portfolio volatility down. Even within the broad category of “stocks,” the geographical diversity can be important. For example, we should mix international stocks from developed and emerging economies besides domestic stocks.

The third important factor will be the asset allocation. You would need to decide how much allocation you are going to make to each asset class. In essence, what may be right for one person may not be so for another. For example, John may decide to allocate 20% to real estate (REITs), but Peter may be comfortable with only a 10% allocation. There can be broad guidelines to asset mix, but ultimately it should be decided based on an individual’s personal situation, goals and risk tolerance.

Also, while selecting a specific ETF, we need to pay attention to an ETF’s past record, specifically to its peers. We want to look at three-year, five-year and possibly longer period performance records. Please note that most ETFs will not protect you from the downside risk if the broader market takes a dive. However, what's important to know is how they come back after a prolonged downturn or correction. Also, if you are getting a sufficient amount of income for your spending needs, it would be much easier to tolerate the drawdowns and ride out the storm until the market recovers.

For our example portfolio that we are going to construct, we decided on the following asset mix:

Asset-type Category Sub-category %age Holding of Total Capital Large company Dividend Stocks Domestic Dividend – high yield 15% Dividend Growth 10% International Dividend – high yield 5% Dividend Growth 5% Real Estate Domestic 12% International 8% Small Caps Domestic 10% Energy - MLPs 5% BDCs 5% Municipals 5% Utility 5% Preferred 5% Bonds 10% TOTAL 100%

Based on the above asset allocation model and keeping in mind the fees and other factors, we selected the following ETFs for our first portfolio, which is entirely constructed from ETFs.

Moderately Conservative Model:

Asset-type Category Sub-category %age Holding of Total Symbol Current Yield Amt Invested Dividend Earned Expense Ratio Large company Dividend Stocks Domestic Dividend – high yield 15% (VYM) 3.13% $150,000 $4,695 0.06% Dividend Growth 10% (VIG) 1.77% $100,000 $1,770 0.06% International Dividend – high yield 5% (VYMI) 4.29% $50,000 $2,145 0.32% Dividend Growth 5% (VIGI) 1.40% $50,000 $700 0.25% Real Estate Domestic 12% (VNQ) 3.09% $120,000 $3,708 0.12% International 8% (VNQI) 3.62% $80,000 $2,896 0.12% Small Caps Domestic 10% (DES) 2.58% $100,000 $2,580 0.38% Energy - MLPs 5% (AMLP) 9.03% $50,000 $4,515 0.85% BDCs 5% (BDCS) 8.73% $50,000 $4,365 0.85% Municipals 5% (VTEB) 2.32% $50,000 $1,160 0.08% Utility 5% (VPU) 2.83% $50,000 $1,415 0.10% Preferred 5% (PFF) 5.56% $50,000 $2,780 0.46% Bonds 10% (AGG) 2.71% $100,000 $2,710 0.05% TOTAL/ Average 100% 3.54% $1,000,000 35,439 0.23%

As you can see, we get an overall yield of roughly 3.55% from this well-diversified and conservative model. The yield is not all that bad. In fact, it is decent enough. If you are in the accumulation phase, it could be re-invested to grow the income. However, a yield of 3.55%, though less than the traditional 4% withdrawal rate, may still work for most retirees when they are in the withdrawal phase. An asset base of $1 million would generate roughly $36,000 of annual income. If you have Social Security of $36,000 (for a couple), you would have a total income of $72,000 a year. One could expect to have a decent living standard with $72,000 of annual income in many parts of the US. We do recognize that this may not be enough for folks living in high-cost areas. At the same time, some others may not have this large sum of investment capital.

With this in view, we will present an alternative model with a few changes that will raise the yield to 5.3% plus. In other words, it will generate slightly more than $53,000 annually on investment capital of $1 million. After adding $36,000 of social security income, the annual income would be roughly in the range of $90,000.

Moderately Aggressive Model:

In this model, we will replace some of the ETFs with CEFs (closed-end funds) to raise the overall yield to 5.3% plus. These CEFs use some leverage ranging from 20%-40%. By using leverage, they are able to produce higher income. Some of these CEFs belong to relatively-conservative asset types, namely Utility, Municipal Income, Preferreds, and Bonds. We believe the risk certainly goes up but very slightly. Nevertheless, leverage can cause bigger drawdowns during corrections. So, the investor needs to be aware of this material information and be sure that they can handle higher risk.

We also replaced two of the international ETFs (VYMI and VIGI) with another ETF (“EFV”). The yield from EFV is slightly lower than VYMI but significantly better than VIGI. Also, EFV has a much longer history than VYMI and VIGI.

Asset-type Category Sub-category %age Holding of Total Symbol Current Yield Amt Invested Dividend Earned Large company Dividend Stocks Domestic Dividend – high yield 15% (VYM) 3.13% $150,000 $4,695 Dividend Growth 10% (VIG) 1.77% $100,000 $1,770 International Dividend ETF– (value/large) 10% (EFV) 4.11% $100,000 $4,110 Real Estate Domestic 12% (JRI) 7.92% $120,000 $9,504 International 8% (VNQI) 3.62% $80,000 $2,896 Small Caps Domestic 10% (DES) 2.58% $100,000 $2,580 Energy - MLPs 5% (KYN) 11.68% $50,000 $5,840 BDCs 5% (BDCS) 8.73% $50,000 $4,365 Municipals 5% (NMZ) 5.05% $50,000 $2,525 Utility 5% (UTG) 5.86% $50,000 $2,930 Preferred 5% (JPC) 7.20% $50,000 $3,600 Bonds 10% (PTY) 8.46% $100,000 $8,460 TOTAL/Average 100% 5.33% $1,000,000 53,275

As you can see, we have increased the average yield by almost 2 percentage points by using a few CEFs in place of some of the ETFs, while keeping the same ratio for each of the asset class. However, the share of CEFs in this model is roughly 40% of the total portfolio size, whereas the first model was entirely ETFs. Depending on the investor’s risk appetite and need for the yield, we could change this portfolio accordingly.

Back Testing: Measuring the Risk Profile of the Portfolio:

So, how do we measure the risk profile of these portfolios in comparison to the S&P 500, especially the second portfolio, which has as much as 40% CEFs?

To get a sense of it, we want to backtest these portfolios, especially the second model, at least from the beginning of the year 2008, if not longer. We would want to see how it performed during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. It's not possible to backtest this portfolio in its present form since three of the funds have a shorter history than going back to 2008. So, we will try to replace these three funds with some similar funds (or mutual funds) that have a longer history. We need to be careful in selecting the funds within the same asset class and with similar investment objectives. We will attempt to perform this with our second portfolio (with higher yield).

We will replace the following funds:

Portfolio fund Replacement fund for back-testing JRI RQI VNQI AWP BDCS** MAIN, ARCC,

** Since we did not find an appropriate equivalent fund with an 11-year history, we replaced BDCS (5% allocation) with two individual BDCs with 2.5% allocation each for a total of 5%.

Performance of Aggressive Fund Model Vs. the S&P 500 since 2008 (with 5% income withdrawn each year):

Year Model Portfolio Return S&P500 Return 5% Income Withdrawal Model Portfolio Balance S&P500 Balance 1,000,000 1,000,000 2008 -39.46% -37.02% 0 605,400 629,800 2009 51.65% 26.49% 50000 842,264 733,389 2010 24.11% 14.91% 51250 981,728 783,846 2011 4.16% 1.97% 52531 967,851 745,722 2012 21.48% 15.82% 53845 1,110,335 801,332 2013 17.35% 32.18% 55191 1,238,212 986,250 2014 12.54% 13.51% 56570 1,329,819 1,055,279 2015 -4.23% 1.25% 57985 1,218,036 1,009,760 2016 15.73% 11.82% 59434 1,340,850 1,062,655 2017 17.87% 21.67% 60920 1,508,653 1,218,810 2018 -8.46% -4.52% 62443 1,323,861 1,104,099 2019 26.93% 23.04% 64004 1,599,136 1,279,733 Total Income Withdrawn = $624,173 Net Balance from Model Portfolio = $1,599,136 Net Balance from S&P 500 = $1,279,733

As you can see from the above tables and charts, our model portfolio lost in the year 2008 just about as much as the S&P 500, but had a much stronger recovery in 2009. So, from all indications above, the risk is no more than the S&P 500. As a matter of fact, the risk is smaller because we were getting 5% income all the while which would have made the ride less bumpy. However, it should be kept in mind that the portfolio offers no downside protection or hedging mechanism.

How to Add the Downside protection?

We want to warn that this will add complexity, and the strategy will no longer be a simple buy-and-forget type. So, most passive investors should skip this section.

For investors who are open to the idea of more active management and assign a high level of importance to downside protection, could follow the following strategy.

Divide the portfolio into two parts.

The first part will be the original portfolio (the aggressive model) minus the first three funds (VYM, VIG, EFV). That would be 65% of the total funds. This will be the same as before the buy-and-hold portfolio without any change to the original allocations or securities. The second part will use the first three ETFs, namely, VYM, VIG, and EFV but with a rotation strategy. TLT (20+ Year Treasury Fund ETF) will be added as the hedging security. 35% of the original total funds ($1 million) will be assigned to this strategy. At the end of each month, the strategy will compare the performance of four securities (VYM, VIG, EFV, TLT) for the previous three months and invest in the top performer (just one security) for the next month.

We present the overall returns of this two-part portfolio as below:

Part-1: Buy-and-Hold Portfolio (65% of the funds) Part 2: Rotation Model (35% of the funds) Combined Portfolio (100% of the funds) Year Return Balance Return Balance Return Balance $650,000 $350,000 $1,000,000 2008 -42.44% $374,140 20.87% $423,045 -20.28% $797,185 2009 67.46% $626,535 12.92% $477,702 38.52% $1,104,237 2010 31.24% $822,264 11.30% $531,683 22.61% $1,353,947 2011 4.75% $861,322 34.12% $713,093 16.28% $1,574,415 2012 25.58% $1,081,648 11.74% $796,810 19.31% $1,878,458 2013 12.31% $1,214,799 26.70% $1,009,558 18.41% $2,224,357 2014 15.44% $1,402,364 9.45% $1,104,962 12.72% $2,507,325 2015 -5.05% $1,331,544 -0.55% $1,098,884 -3.07% $2,430,429 2016 17.93% $1,570,290 -1.35% $1,084,049 9.21% $2,654,340 2017 17.00% $1,837,240 14.10% $1,236,900 15.82% $3,074,140 2018 -8.98% $1,672,256 9.72% $1,357,127 -1.46% $3,029,383 2019 31.98% $2,207,043 11.81% $1,517,404 22.94% $3,724,447

You can see how the two parts of the portfolio complemented each other and improved the overall returns. The drawdown of the total portfolio was lowered by more than half. During the year 2008, the combined portfolio was down only by 20% compared to 37% for the S&P 500.

Conclusion:

We believe that the above models are highly diversified, generate a decent income, and above all, they are easy to implement and maintain. When we say diversified, we should strive to diversify into different types of assets. The second portfolio model takes one step further and includes a few CEFs (about 40% of the portfolio) in an effort to increase the overall portfolio yield by roughly 2 percentage points. Some investors may not like to use CEFs in a conservative portfolio for obvious reasons, but then one may have to be content with a 3.5% yield. Moreover, the CEFs are used for conservative asset categories, for example, Utility, Preferred, and Bonds.

As you notice, our back-tested model outperformed the S&P 500 since January 2008, which included the period of the financial crisis. However, some readers would question if the effort is worth the outperformance, which is about 1% point on an annual basis over the 11-year period. However, there's one significant difference. That difference is the high level of income (greater than 5% vs. 1.80% from the S&P500) that this portfolio will provide year after year. A 5% withdrawal rate should suffice most investors, and they would not have to worry about income harvesting by selling the shares, sometimes during the most difficult times. But please keep in mind these fund portfolios, just like the S&P 500, have no downside protection. That said, it should keep providing a 5% income in good times and bad, and that would make it easier to ride out any storm.





