Gold's Challenge Into Year End

2019 so far was a good year for gold. After reaching as high as $1,580 in early September, it only corrected since - optimism about the US-China trade deal seems to weigh much on the price of gold. It currently trades for $1,460 and evolves in a bearish pattern.

A recent report from Citigroup puts pressure on the price too. After sending out bullish notes in September, targeting a move beyond $2,000, Citigroup reversed course and now expects the price of gold to decline in the short and medium term.

With fears of a global recession abating and Treasury yields reversing course, gold investors seem to have lost momentum. Optimism ahead of the year's end with the US stock market at all-time highs puts further pressure on price.

However, gold's performance for the year is solid. And, if anything, the bullish technical picture isn't deteriorated at all from a medium to long-term perspective.

It broke out of a bullish triangle after consolidating for the first six months of the year between $1,280 and $1,340, and never looked back until the highs of the year above $1,550. What's even more interesting is that the break higher after the bullish triangle resembles an impulsive structure.

According to the Elliott Waves Theory (trading theory arguing that financial markets move in segments of various degrees and reflect human behavior), we can quickly identify a five-wave structure with the longest segment the initial one.

Because the first segment is the longest in price, the second one should take the longest time to form - condition satisfied by the price. The question now is - what to do with the recent pullback and what to expect from a technical perspective until the end of 2019 and the start of 2020?

As I mentioned in one of the Lead-Lag Reports I wrote, gold has had recently one of its worst weeks since 2017 after US stocks reached new highs.

In contrast with Citigroup, Goldman sees gold above $1,600 in 2020, arguing that excess savings help spur the demand for safe-haven assets like gold.

Bearish voices say that gold can't rise if the stock market rises too - but we've seen 2019 showing the contrary. The two markets diverged only recently - while gold corrects from the beginning of September, the stock market pushed to new highs. Which one is the outlier?

Bulls call for a bullish flag - if that's the case, they still need to wait for a break of the previous lower high ($1,515) before going long. The measured move for the flat should be the entire impulsive wave prior to the bullish flag's formation.

In the meantime, bears have an ally - the price evolves in a descending channel. Moreover, it keeps pulling lower lows, typical in a bearish downtrend.

The $1,415-$1,515 range is pivotal. A move below $1,415 results in most bulls giving up because the price retracing beyond the end of the previous 2nd wave is a bad omen for the bullish technical picture. On the other hand, a break above $1,515, while $1,415 remains intact, fuels the bulls' hopes.

Now that the equity market and the price of gold decoupled, it would be interesting to see if the stock market's potential Santa rally pushes gold below $1,415. If yes, look for further subdued price action in safe-haven assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.