The Energy Select Sector ETF: Here's When You Can Expect It To Turn

It also states what has to happen for the underperformance to end.

Energy, for which the The Energy Select Sector (XLE) is possibly the best listed proxy, has been underperforming long and hard. For instance, below we can see the comparative behavior between XLE and (SPY):

Source: Yahoo Finance

The delta in performance has been gigantic. This has led many to look at the energy sector, typically composed of oil and gas producers, integrated oil companies as well as refiners as a possible fertile ground for value bargains. But are they?

In this article, I’ll present my argument regarding what has to happen for a large part of the XLE components to start performing again. This also is what has to happen, as a result, for the XLE to again start performing well in relative terms.

Oil and Gas - Cyclical Commodities

The main problem for these companies is that oil and natural gas are cyclical commodities. Moreover, oil and natural gas are, to an extent, landlocked in the U.S. This means that not all oil and natural gas produced in the U.S. can get the better pricing available in world markets.

With these being cyclical commodities, and with worldwide demand for crude being very steady/showing slow growth, supply is the most powerful factor at work.

When it comes to supply, a single factor has dominated the market for a long time: U.S. production. U.S. crude and natural gas production has continued to explode due to the shale revolution and the associated significant increase in shale well productivity. This has led to the following production chart for crude in the U.S.:

Source: EIA

As we can see, even recently crude production continues to race ahead. It increased by 1.2 million bpd (barrels per day) in the last year alone. Against this, foreign producers are cutting production to keep the world market more or less stable (in pricing terms).

However, the ugly reality is that just to keep this production going up, U.S. shale producers consume all the cash they generate at the present pricing and then some. And they typically sit on large amounts of debt.

It’s not difficult to see that cash breakeven is not going to solve this problem. When large amounts of debt mature in this industry, there won’t be much willingness to roll the debt over. This leads us to when we can expect the XLE to behave better, in relative terms, vs. the market.

The answer comes from how cycles typically end, for cyclical markets. Cycles (in this case the cycle is seen in the extreme increase in production) end with the removal of production capacity. And what brings about that removal of capacity? Typically, one thing: Bankruptcies.

There's Another Significant Factor

The share revolution is characterized by rapid well production declines, requiring the constant drilling of new wells. Thus, when financing tightens and companies start going bankrupt, the removal of capacity should happen quickly.

This is a significant factor because:

More than 59% of the U.S. crude production now comes from shale. Thus, when significant shale players go bust, their production will be relevant for the overall production picture.

A typical shale oil well will see a production decline of 60% in its first year. Thus, when near bankruptcy and bankruptcy removes the capital needed for further drilling, the absence of that drilling will lead to quickly declining production.

Thus, any crisis leading to several bankruptcies and tight financing will see a large impact on overall U.S. crude production in under one year, quite possibly even just six months.

Conclusion

As is typical with cyclical industries, the removal of production capacity tends to happen through the bankruptcy of industry players. Thus, for an end to the current U.S. crude production boom to happen will likely require the bankruptcy of several large, typically independent and shale-based U.S. oil producers.

When those bankruptcies start happening, the market will likely be 6-12 months away from a significant drop in U.S. production, similar to what happened in 2015-2016. This is quite quick because of the nature of shale crude production.

When that happens, XLE should regain ground vs. the overall market. Other than this happening, it will likely be hard for XLE to mount a sustained recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.