Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of November 2019

Welcome to the November 2019 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2020/21 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid-2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

November saw lithium prices move slightly lower, but still plenty of news and progress from the lithium juniors, including large caps Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF).

Lithium spot and contract price news

During November, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 3.48%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 0.94%, and were reported in October to be in the range of US$480-550/t.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$9.50/kg (US$9,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$11.50/kg (11,500/t).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan &Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of November 2019" article. Highlights include:

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence on LiOH and LiCO - "Expect prices to stabilize through to the end of the year......expect spodumene prices to stabilise in the coming months."

Lithium price: Worst may be over for Australian producers.

Lithium producers hit by first big downturn of electric vehicle era.

BNEF forecasts lithium demand as "1 million metric tons LCE by 2025."

Pallinghurst and Traxys to invest $2bn in battery materials.

As lithium prices drop, private equity investors hunt for deals. “Now is the time to invest,” said Erez Ichilov, managing director of Traxys Projects.

The EU’s push for critical raw materials sovereignty makes progress.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) orders more than 10 billion euros' worth of battery cells (Euro 7.3b from CATL, Euro 2.9b from Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY) ).

(OTC:SSDIY) Battery giants BYD Co. and CATL hit by slump in China’s electric vehicle market.

BMW accelerates plans for 25 electrified vehicles by 2023 and releases new concept vehicles

Source

Junior lithium miners company news

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO]

On October 22, The Financial Times reported:

Rio Tinto has ‘eureka moment’ with California lithium discovery. Miner says it has found critical material for electric vehicle batteries while looking for gold.

Note: A Reuters report titled "Rio Tinto studying ways to produce lithium from waste rock at California mine" gives more details. A summary is:

The company is spending $10 million to build a pilot plant that will extract the white metal using a heat-and-leaching process involving a kiln heated to 1,740°F (949°C). The pilot plant will only produce about 10 tonnes annually. If that step is successful, Rio said it would consider spending $50 million to build an industrial-scale plant to make 5,000 tonnes of lithium annually.

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF)

On November 11, Bacanora Lithium announced:

Sonora Lithium Project Update. Bacanora Lithium plc, the London traded lithium company, is pleased to provide an update on its activities at the Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico ('Sonora' or the 'Project') following the recent completion of the Strategic Investment by leading global lithium company Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. ('Ganfeng'). The Bacanora project team in Mexico continues to progress the final design work for the mine site, infrastructure, concentrator and kiln sections of the processing plant. Representative samples have been sent to Ganfeng in China.....The feasibility study indicated highly favourable economic indicators for a battery grade lithium carbonate operation at Sonora, including US$1.25 billion NPV, 26% IRR and operating costs among the lowest in the industry at around US$4,000/t of lithium carbonate....Bacanora CEO Peter Secker said "Recent research reports predict the lithium industry would need US$30 billion in investment in upstream capacity to meet its forecast of 1 million tonnes of supply by 2025 (a threefold increase on current levels).

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2019/20 - Further project financing announcements for Sonora, and/or Zinwald.

?2020 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites.

On October 28, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "New Hendersons West and McGrants Prospects." Highlights include:

"Exploration at Finniss finds two new exciting pegmatite prospects.....

McGrants Prospect. Located 700m from Grants. 150m long and up to 12m wide at surface.

These new Spodumene Pegmatite Targets to be tested with RC drilling in coming weeks."

Investors can read my article - An Update On Core Lithium (Formerly Core Exploration), and a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2020 - DSO production planned to begin.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers and SQM, located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, or a US$545 million in total.

Some news I missed in October, when Reuters reported:

Wesfarmers revs up for lithium plant after Tesla visit. The Perth-based conglomerate said on Thursday that it was preparing for major decisions around building a lithium hydroxide plant at Kwinana in Western Australia. Wesfarmers’ upfront investment is on track to reach just under $1.5 billion, including the $776 million it paid for Kidman. On top of the Kidman acquisition, it is committed to spending another $700 million on its share of the capital required to develop the mine and processing plant......Working in Wesfarmers’ favour are off-take deals Kidman secured with Tesla, Japan’s Mitsui and Korea’s LG Chem.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2019 - FS due for the Mt Holland Lithium Project.

H2 2021 - Plan to commence lithium production.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On October 31, Sayona Mining announced: "September 2019 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Sayona assembles world‐class team to support bid for North American Lithium [NAL] mine in Québec, Canada.

Revised Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] for Authier Lithium Project nears completion.

Earn‐in agreement with leading lithium producer, Altura Mining to develop Western Australian exploration assets in world‐class Pilgangoora lithium district.

Québec’s government supports development of a complete lithium value chain.

Placement backed by Board and management, together with a Share Purchase Plan, raises $1.9m.

Appointment of new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer."

On November 7, Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona further strengthens bid team for North American Lithium."

On November 11, Sayona Mining announced: "Revised Authier DFS shows boost to profitability." Highlights include:

"Revised Definitive Feasibility Study [UDFS] for Authier Lithium Project shows potential to become a sustainable and profitable new mine for benefit of all stakeholders.

Net present value [NPV] rises to C$216million (A$238m) from previous study’s C$184.8m; pre‐tax internal rate of return of 33.9% and estimated capital payback 2.7years, based on annual average spodumene production of 114,116 tonnes (6% Li2O).

Potential to generate up to 176 new jobs for benefit of local community for mining operation spanning an estimated 14 years.

Pending regulatory approval, Authier project adds to Sayona’s Québec lithium portfolio, with potential to supply North American Lithium concentrator (pending successful bid)."

On November 19, Sayona Mining announced: "Exploration target highlights potential for new lithium deposit at Viau‐Dallaire."

Investors can read the company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Authier permitting, project financing and off-take.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Authier Project financing announcements. Looking to buy NAL mine.

2022 - Possible producer.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On October 31 Lithium Power International announced: "Activity report for the quarter ended September 2019." Highlights include:

During the quarter LPI announced a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] with the Chilean Government mining company, CODELCO, which has been given the responsibility for advancing lithium joint ventures in Chile.....

The MOU sets out the basic terms of co-development of the Maricunga salar, with details of the agreement currently under negotiation.

The Maricunga project’s Environmental Impact Assessment [EIA] continues through the assessment process by Chilean government agencies, with a resolution expected in Q1 2020.

The Company continues to hold discussions with a number of well-established companies regarding future product off-take agreements and project finance for the construction of the project.

The EPC bidding process of the project continues and is expected to be finalised in Q1 2020.

The approvals process for sampling and drilling activities on the Greenbushes project in south west Western Australia continues to advance. The Company’s Greenbushes properties are adjacent to the world’s largest hard rock lithium mines at Greenbushes, operated by Albemarle and Tianqui.

Drilling was conducted on the Tabba Tabba project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia during August. The program consisted of 31 holes for 3081 m, targeting mapped pegmatites in greenstone belts on the property. Drilling returned maximum values of 0.47% Li2O, with several areas within the project not drill tested in the program."

Investors can read my article: "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile," as well as my ex-CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019/20 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

2022 - Possible producer.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina.

No news for the month.

You can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Late 2019 - EIA approval expected.

2020 - Pilot plant trials to be completed. Off-take agreements and project funding.

H2 2020 - Project construction hoped to begin

2023 - Possible producer.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read my February 2019 article "Neo Lithium Is Just Too Cheap Too Ignore".

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

By end 2019 - Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected.

2019/20 - Project partner/funding announcements.

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Late 2021 or 2022 - Potential to start production.

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) (Formerly Birimian Ltd)

On October 29, Mali Lithium Limited announced: "Mali Lithium signs Goulamina MOU with CHICO." Highlights include:

"MOU with CHICO, a major Chinese civil and mining contractor with extensive experience in West Africa for early involvement in Goulamina Lithium Project.

CHICO to provide robust Capital Expenditure and Operating Expenditure estimates for Goulamina Lithium Projectat its own cost.

Mali Lithium and CHICO working towards agreeing a formal Early Contractor Involvement Agreement."

On October 31, Mali Lithium Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ending 30 September 2019." Highlights include:

Goulamina Lithium Project

"Operating(Mining) Permit awarded by Mali Government making the project fully permitted.

Engineering and project delivery firm Lycopodium have commenced the Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS].

Outstanding Metallurgical test results showing improved Lithium recovery >80%."

Corporate

"Excellent support for renounceable entitlement issue resulted in the post raising cash position of the Company being $5.04M with further shortfall to be placed......"

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q1, 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

AVZ owns 65% of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC.

On November 5, AVZ Minerals announced: "EmiAfrica commences environmental and social impact studies at Manono Lithium and Tin Project."

On November 11, AVZ Minerals announced:

AVZ introduces Yibin Tianyi Lithium as a strategic investor in A$14.1m equity raising. Yibin Tianyi is an emerging lithium chemical producer in China backed by China’s largest EV battery manufacturer CATL and Shenzhen listed company, Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co., Ltd. Parties to negotiate in good faith to agree and execute a binding offtake arrangement. Placement funds enables AVZ to complete acquisition of an additional 5% project interest from Dathomir and undertake early development works at Manono Project.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - DFS for Manono.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

On November 8 ioneer Ltd. announced: "Quality of Rhyolite Ridge lithium carbonate confirmed." Highlights include:

"Lithium carbonate produced at Rhyolite Ridge Pilot Plant confirmed by independent third-party analyses to contain exceptionally low levels of key impurities.

These key impurities are important for production of lithium hydroxide and other lithium derivatives as well as for use in speciality glasses and ceramic frits.......

Rhyolite Ridge one of only two known large lithium-boron deposits globally."

On November 21, ioneer Ltd. announced:

A$40 million fully underwritten placement to advance Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project and fund ioneer through to FID.....Fully underwritten Institutional Placement to raise A$40 million at A$0.20 per share. Placement includes a A$20 million cornerstone investment by Centaurus Capital LP.

On November 22, ioneer Ltd. announced: Successful completion of A$40 million placement."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - DFS.

2020 - Off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On October 30 Argosy Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report-September 2019." Highlights include:

"Heads of Agreement executed with Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation. Non-binding HOA for supply of 2,000tpa of lithium carbonate product from Rincon Lithium Project to Mitsubishi RtM for a term of 3-years with an option to extend for a further 2-years. Terms align with Argosy’s development plans to construct the ~2,000tpa production plant at Rincon as the initial commercial module.

Lithium carbonate production operations from industrial scale pilot plant commenced to supply high-quality product into executed Sales Agreement.

In regulatory approvals process for the construction of an initial ~2,000tpa commercial lithium carbonate processing plant – as part of staged scale-up development of the Rincon Lithium Project. Permitting applications submitted to Salta Province Mines Department.

Works continuing on applications for enlarged commercial scale (~10,000tpa) project development approvals/permits.....

Continued progress with Asian based LCE end-users for potential commercial scale product offtake and investment.

Argosy purchased the Tonopah Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Project lies ~4km from Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium brine operation – only lithium carbonate producer in USA, having been in production for over 50 years."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On October 31 European Metals Holdings announced: "Quarterly activities report–September 2019." Highlights include:

"Funding arrangements and potential partnership with CEZ Group.

Successful placing raising ~ AUD 1.34M.

Extension of Cinovec Exploration Licence."

On November 20 European Metals Holdings announced:

Potential strategic partnership with CEZ and significant investment into Cinovec Project.....CEZ Group (“CEZ”), one of Central and Eastern Europe’s largest power utilities, regarding a potential strategic partnership and significant investment into the Cinovec Project (“Cinovec” or “theProject”). If concluded, the agreement will see, subject to the successful completion of due diligence, shareholder, and other approvals, CEZ become a 51% shareholder in Geomet s.r.o. (“Geomet”), the Company’s Czech subsidiary and holder of the rights over the Project, for consideration of approximately EUR 34.06 million (approximately AUD 55.25 million) by subscribing for new shares in Geomet (the “Proposed Subscription”).

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

2019/20 - Outcome of potential strategic partnership with CEZ Group.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV: AAL]

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Off take and funding announcements.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

No significant news for the month.

Catalysts include:

2022 - Plan to be a 220ktpa lithium spodumene producer.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On November 12, Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth Minerals provides corporate update closes flow-through financing.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium states they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On October 31, Piedmont Lithium announced: "September 2019 quarterly report." Highlights include:

"Completed an updated Scoping Study for the fully-integrated Project, which was managed by independent consultants, Primero Group Limited, and delivered outstanding results including: a 25-year mine life and compelling economics including an NPV of US$1.45 billion and an after-tax IRR of 34%, due to attractive capital and operating costs; a chemical plant producing 22,700tpa of lithium hydroxide supported by an open pit mine and concentrator producing 160,000tpa of 6% spodumene concentrate; and by-product quartz (86,000tpa), feldspar (125,000tpa), and mica (13,000tpa) providing credits to the cost of lithium production.

In response to strong interest from prospective lithium hydroxide customers, the Company has decided to accelerate development of its lithium chemical plant by compressing its project timeline into a single-stage, effectively accelerating chemical plant development by one year while deferring the mine/concentrator construction start date by one year, resulting in integrated operations from day one.

Completed PFS-level metallurgical test work demonstrating high quality spodumene concentrate product with a grade above 6.0% Li2O, iron oxide below 1.0%, and low impurities from representative samples using a combination of Dense Medium Separation (“DMS”) and flotation technology.

Continued the 25,000-meter Phase 4 drill program, where a total of 103holes have been completed to date for a total of 17,187meters.

Completed Mineral Resource estimates and bench-scale metallurgical testwork for by-product quartz, feldspar and mica as by-products of spodumene concentrate from the Project. The Mineral Resource estimates were prepared by independent consultants, CSA Global Pty Ltd.

Continued numerous preliminary off-take, financing and strategic conversations, including companies from the lithium, mining, chemicals, battery, automotive and private equity sectors.

Completed an institutional placement of 145 million shares at A$0.145 per share to raise gross proceeds of A$21 million, led by cornerstone investor, Fidelity International (“Fidelity”) and the Company’s largest shareholder, Australian Super."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/2020 - Permitting approvals and DFS.

2020 - Off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

No news for the month.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCBB:OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On November 14, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

Cypress Development contracts NORAM Engineering for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada......"Their experience in commercial plants, along with this testing program, will provide greater confidence in the PFS results. It also lays the groundwork for the pilot-scale testing and feasibility study we plan for next year.” “While timing of the program means the release of the PFS is moved to early 2020, the management and consultants of Cypress see this as a necessary step to strengthen the project and make it more compelling.

Liontown Resources [AS:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On November 5 Liontown Resources announced:

Exceptional new thick, high-grade drill results confirm potential for substantial resource growth at Kathleen Valley. Latest results extend high-grade mineralisation along strike and down-dip including the highest-grade intersection to date–12m @ 3.1% Li2O, located on northernmost line.

On November 8, Liontown Resources announced:

Liontown announces maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100%-owned Buldania Lithium Project, WA. Anna pegmatite confirmed as significant new, West Australian lithium discovery, providing a solid foundation for further exploration in an emerging lithium district." Highlights include:

"Maiden Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate [MRE] completed for Liontown’s 100%-owned Buldania Lithium Project in WA: 14.9Mt @ 0.97% Li2O and 44ppm Ta2O5 (see Table 1 for cut-offs applied). Containing 144,530t of Li2O or 372,889t of lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE].

60% of the Mineral Resource classified as Indicated.

The lithium mineralisation is hosted by spodumene-bearing pegmatites and is fresh from surface.

The Mineral Resource remains open both along strike and at depth.

Significant potential for further lithium discoveries within Liontown’s large land position, which is largely unexplored for lithium outside of the Anna pegmatite.

The Mineral Resource is located in an established, well-serviced mining district, close to existing transport, power and camp infrastructure.

The completion of a maiden MRE for Buldania complements Liontown’s flagship Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project where recent drilling has confirmed the potential to significantly expand the current MRE of 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5and where a Pre-Feasibility Study is due to be completed by year-end."

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2019 - PFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On November 8, Frontier Lithium announced:

Frontier announces oversubscribed flow through private placement and shares for debt financing.

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTC:EEMMF)

On November 14, E3 Metals announced: "E3 Metals to scale up testing with large lithium-enriched brine sample." Highlights include:

"20,000L of brine was collected from E3 Metals’ Alberta Lithium Project area.

Brine will be utilized for continued testing and scale-up of E3 Metals’ proprietary lithium extraction process."

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

No news for the month.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV:OTC:LEXI) (OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

November saw lithium spot prices slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Pallinghurst and Traxys to invest $2bn in battery materials.

BMW orders more than 10 billion euros' worth of battery cells.

Rio Tinto has ‘eureka moment’ with California lithium discovery.

Core Lithium - Exploration at Finniss finds two new exciting pegmatite prospects.

Sayona assembles world‐class team to support bid for North American Lithium [NAL] mine in Québec, Canada. Revised Authier DFS - NPV rises to C$216million (A$238m).

October: Wesfarmers revs up for lithium plant after Tesla visit.

Mali Lithium signs Goulamina MOU with CHICO.

AVZ introduces Yibin Tianyi Lithium as a strategic investor in A$14.1m equity raising.

ioneer - Successful completion of A$40 million placement, includes a A$20 million cornerstone investment by Centaurus Capital LP.

Argosy Minerals purchased the Tonopah Lithium Project in Nevada, USA.

European Metal Holdings - Potential strategic partnership with CEZ and significant investment into Cinovec Project.

Liontown Resources - Maiden Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate [MRE] completed for Liontown’s 100%-owned Buldania Lithium Project in WA: 14.9Mt @ 0.97% Li2O and 44ppm Ta2O5.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [HK: 1772], SQM (NYSE:SQM), ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, ASX:AJM, AMS:AMG, TSX:LAC, TSXV:NLC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:NMT, ASX:CXO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.