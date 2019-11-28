Why Sanofi Can't Match Novo Nordisk

Despite growth potential for Sanofi, Novo Nordisk seems to be the better long-term investment, especially when trying to profit from the growing diabetes market.

Sanofi is in the third place in the diabetes market, but its business is much more diversified with growth stemming from immunology, rare disease or oncology.

In the past few years, I covered Novo Nordisk (NVO) several times – the most recent article was published about three weeks ago – and last week I wrote an article about Eli Lilly (LLY) for the first time. After several years of claiming that Novo Nordisk is one of the best investments you can find, it makes sense to take a closer look at its two major competitors – Eli Lilly and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – to find out if those two could also be a good investment. Sanofi has still the third-largest market share in the diabetes market, but its market was declining in the recent past and after once being second after Novo Nordisk it is now even competing with Merck (NYSE:MRK) for the third place.

(Source: Pixabay)

After analyzing Eli Lilly last week, I will take a closer look at Sanofi in this article. First of all, I will provide a short description of the business as Sanofi is not only a diabetes company, but much more diversified. Following that, we take the long-term view and look at the performance and different metrics during the last decade. We finish the article by providing an intrinsic value calculation and compare Novo Nordisk to Sanofi to decide, which one is the better long-term investment.

Snapshot of the business

Sanofi-Aventis was formed in 2004, when Sanofi-Synthélabo acquired Aventis (the suffix Aventis was dropped in 2011). Sanofi was founded in 1973 as a subsidiary of Elf Aquitaine while Synthélabo was founded in 1970 through the merger of two French pharmaceutical laboratories, Laboratoires Dausse (founded in 1834) and Laboratoires Robert & Carrière (founded in 1899). Sanofi-Synthélabo was formed in 1999, when Sanofi merged with Synthélabo.

We started the article with a focus on diabetes, but Sanofi is a very diversified company and the diabetes segment is only a small part of the business. For the full year of 2018, Sanofi reported €34.5 billion in annual sales and €5.47 earnings per share. But Sanofi is also reporting adjusted earnings per share (Sanofi calls it Business EPS) and there is a huge difference between the Business EPS of €5.47 and the actual EPS according to IFRS, which was only €3.45. For the first nine months of 2019, the picture is quite similar – while the Business EPS was €4.65, the IFRS EPS was only €2.33 (and actually declined 28.3% YoY).

(Source: Q4 Press Release)

It is a little difficult to provide a good, short overview of Sanofi’s different business segments and the different categories of products it offers because on the one side, Sanofi is operating in many different business segments and on the other side, Sanofi recently adjusted the business segments it is reporting in. Until 2018 Sanofi reported in the following five business segments, with diabetes & cardiovascular being responsible for the smallest part of revenue and General Medicines & Emerging Markets generating the biggest part of revenue (chart below shows annual revenue for 2018).

(Source: Q4 2018 Infographic)

But as mentioned above, Sanofi modified its business structure and is now reporting in the following five business segments (numbers are showing third-quarter results from 2019).

(Source: Q3 2019 Infographic)

In 2018, Sanofi still had one reporting segment called “Diabetes & Cardiovascular” while the diabetes franchise is now part of the “Primary Care” segment. This underlines once again that diabetes is not really among the segments Sanofi is focusing on (and compared to Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk, diabetes is not an area of focus for Sanofi). In the first nine months of 2019, diabetes products generated 9.6% of Sanofi’s total revenue. When looking at the best-selling products of Sanofi, Lantus is still playing a very important role with €1.5 billion in sales for the first nine months of 2019. But revenue is declining rapidly with about 25% reported decline in the third quarter.

In terms of growth potential, we currently have to watch Sanofi Genzyme (Specialty Care), which could increase revenue 19.5% in the third quarter and 23.5% for the first nine months of 2019 at constant currency exchange rates (actual reported growth was 29.0% for the first nine months of 2019). Growth in this segment was especially driven by growing revenue from Rare Blood Disorder products (39.0% increase in revenue) and Immunology products (170.6% increase with Dupixent and Kevzara both growing in the triple digits). Oncology (10.5% growth) and MS (7.7% growth) and Rare Diseases (6.7% growth) also contributed to the strong results.

(Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation)

For a long time, Lantus has been the most important product for Sanofi, but with sales of €1,359 million in the first nine months, Dupixent also reached blockbuster status and while the sales are almost as high as Lantus’ sales, Dupixent is still growing in the triple-digits (142% growth in the third quarter of 2019) and the product will therefore be one of the most important drivers of growth. A few years ago, peak sales for Dupixent were mostly predicted to be around €2.5 billion, but now estimates go as high as €7.5 billion and considering the current growth rates, Sanofi will most likely exceed sales of €2.5 billion within the next few quarters. Aubagio also has reached blockbuster status and is growing with 12% in the third quarter despite increasing competition.

(Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Aside from the current products, which will contribute to growth in the years to come, we especially have to look at the pipeline as it will determine the future revenue and growth potential of the company. When looking at the pipeline, just the number of projects is impressive. In total, Sanofi has 85 projects in its pipeline right now. Four among those projects are already in the registration phase and 30 more projects are already in Phase III (the biggest part is oncology and immunology-inflammation). Sanofi has 23 more projects in Phase II and 28 projects in Phase I, but in such an early stage the risk of failure is high and it will take up to ten years before these products could contribute to the company’s revenue. Especially the 34 projects being either in Phase III or the registration phase already should make investors confident about the next few years. The chart below shows when Sanofi is expecting the submission of the different products.

As we started the article with the focus on diabetes (and Sanofi being a competitor of Novo Nordisk) it is worth mentioning, that only one product is expected to be submitted in the next five years in the diabetes segment (efpeglenatide, a GLP-1 for type 2 diabetes) and diabetes won’t be an area of focus of Sanofi in the near future, especially as Sanofi has only 2 diabetes products in its pipeline (and no products in phase I or Phase II).

Long-term view

Similar to the article about Eli Lilly, I will also look at the performance of Sanofi during the last decade and examine a few key metrics like revenue growth, stability of margins or the return on invested capital (and I will also compare the performance of Sanofi – red chart – to Novo Nordisk – blue chart).

When looking at revenue, we see rather solid numbers during the last decade, which is not as good as it sounds. We usually expect revenue to grow with a solid pace and Sanofi could increase its revenue only 1.7% on average annually (which is not a high growth rate). While revenue was rather stable, earnings per share fluctuated quite a bit in the same timeframe. In 2017, EPS was as high as €6.64, but in all the other years the number was between €3 and €4 with some years seeing declining earnings per share. When looking at the free cash flow, the numbers are even worse as we see a declining free cash flow during the entire decade and the number decreasing almost every single year. Looking at the chart, I certainly don’t feel the urge to invest in that company.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Aside from revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow, we can also look at the company’s margins. Over the last few years, gross margin decreased from 74.4% in 2009 to 67.9% in 2018. Not only gross margin decreased, operating margin decreased as well – from 25.4% in 2009 to 17.9% in 2018. While a stagnating revenue is not great, declining gross and operating margins are a real problem for the company.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Finally, we look at the return on invested capital, which was 7.88% on average during the last decade. In two years (2009 and 2017), Sanofi could report an RoIC above 10% - in all the other years, the RoIC was between 5% and 10%, which is solid, but certainly not impressive.

Dividend

While a long-term investor might not be convinced by the numbers above, Sanofi could be interesting for any dividend investor as the company is paying an annual dividend of €3.07 and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sanofi could also increase its dividend for the 25th consecutive year in 2018. When using the company’s business EPS, it reflects a payout ratio of 56%, but when using the IFRS EPS, the payout ratio is dangerously close to 100% and a dividend cut is an imminent danger.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Sanofi or Novo Nordisk

We began the article with comparing the three major diabetes companies – Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – and similar to the last article about Eli Lilly, I will come back to the question if Sanofi is a better investment than Novo Nordisk. When looking at the charts above, you probably won’t be surprised when I tell you that Novo Nordisk seems superior to Sanofi in almost every single aspect. While we see very stable revenue and earnings per share growth for Novo Nordisk, Sanofi’s revenue could only be described as stable and earnings per share are widely fluctuating. And while Novo Nordisk’s free cash flow is stagnating in the recent past, Sanofi’s free cash flow was declining almost the entire decade (it declined about 50%!). Novo Nordisk’s operating margin and gross margin are not only higher, but while Novo Nordisk could improve its margins, Sanofi reported rather declining numbers.

Sanofi Novo Nordisk Dividend Yield 3.63% 2.11% Payout Ratio 89.5% 51.1% RoIC (10-year av.) 7.88% 61.07% Revenue growth (10-year av.) 1.67% 9.10% EPS growth (10-year av.) -1.78% 18.12% P/E ratio (GAAP) 24.65 24.19 Gross margin (10-year av.) 69.36% 82.88% Operating margin (10-year av.) 20.87% 38.32%

To put my harsh verdict into perspective, we have to remember a few additional aspects. First of all, Sanofi is not a bad company and although I am criticizing the numbers and performance during the last decade, Sanofi was profitable in every year, which is not a given for a company. Additionally, we have to point out that Sanofi saw impressive growth in the years between 2000 and 2010 and the stagnation we saw in the last decade was preceded by an impressive growth phase, where Sanofi could increase revenue as well as net income with extremely high growth rates. Due to several acquisitions, Sanofi could increase its revenue between 1999 and 2009 about 27% annually (!) on average.

Additionally, Sanofi could be interesting for dividend investors and with a dividend yield of 3.64% it seems more appealing than Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. But as mentioned above, the payout ratio is rather high and Sanofi really needs to grow its earnings per share because otherwise the dividend won’t be sustainable for long. Dividend growth was already very slow in the recent past. Our goal is to find great long-term investments with high levels of stability and consistency and while Novo Nordisk is clearly falling in that category, Sanofi doesn’t.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Although I would favor Novo Nordisk over Sanofi, that doesn’t mean Sanofi is a bad investment. I won’t invest in the stock for the long term, but when the stock is attractively valued it could be a good pick for the next few years. In order to decide if the stock is a good investment right now, I will use a discount cash flow analysis. For starters, we need to estimate what cash flows could be realistic over the next few years. When looking at the last 20 years, Sanofi could increase its revenue 14.43% and net income 14.27% on average. And although I am rather confident that Sanofi can grow with a higher pace in the next few years, I would only calculate with high single-digit growth in the next five years (assuming growth will stem from Dupixent as well as the rich pipeline Sanofi currently has). After that timeframe, I will assume that Sanofi can grow about 5% till perpetuity. Using these numbers (and a discount rate of 10%) will lead to an intrinsic value of €90.35 for the stock.

I find it really difficult to come up with a reasonable discount cash flow analysis for Sanofi and to calculate with realistic growth numbers and that is part of the reason why I don’t consider Sanofi to be a good long term investment: it lacks the consistency over a long time, which enables us to come up with reasonable growth rates and good estimates for free cash flow in the next years (and decades).

Conclusion

When searching for great long-term investments with high levels of stability and consistency or for investments I can hold for several decades, Sanofi certainly wouldn’t be my first choice. The French pharmaceutical company might be slightly undervalued right now and also interesting for dividend investors, but I would rather choose to invest in Novo Nordisk if I had to pick one of the two. And if somebody wants to invest in a diabetes company, Sanofi is certainly not a great pick as we can assume Sanofi won’t be a major player in the years to come (considering the current pipeline).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.