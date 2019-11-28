The Ship Hasn't Sailed For ZAGG Stock

But if ZAGG doesn't find a buyer, and fails to meet guidance, shares could sink back to the sub-$6 price level.

Buying ZAGG stock today isn't the screaming buy it was a few months prior, but investors could see upside in the short term.

Outside of the special situation angle, an organic catalyst (rebounding smartphone sales) may move the needle in 2020.

An activist fund has entered the fray. They believe ZAGG is worth "at least" $9/share. Based on projected EBITDA multiples, a P/E buyer may be willing to pay $10-12/share.

Since August, shares in ZAGG have soared from under $6/share to around $8/share thanks to improved results and takeover speculation.

ZAGG (ZAGG) is a microcap stock that has been extensively covered on Seeking Alpha. Back in August, fund manager Jim Roumell made the bull case for Zagg stock. At the time, shares were changing hands around $5.49/share. In 2018, shares traded as high as $20/share. But due to worsening quarterly results, investors bailed on ZAGG stock:

Data by YCharts

But throughout Fall 2019, shares made a rebound thanks to multiple factors. Takeover rumors, the emergence of an activist, and an earnings beat moved the needle for ZAGG stock. Shares have since appreciated from ~$5.50/share in mid-August to $8.10 at the close of November 25, a more than 47% gain.

Data by YCharts

But how about if you didn't buy ZAGG in August. Or in September or October, for that matter? Is there still upside, or did you miss the boat?

While much of the upside has been absorbed into the share price, there's still opportunity in ZAGG shares. The company is holding out for the right bidder. But even if the company is not sold, a rebound in smartphone demand could help the underlying business improve, sending shares back to 2018 price levels.

Let's dive in, and see why it's not too late to buy ZAGG.

Background

For additional background on ZAGG and its recent performance, I recommend checking out Jim Roumell's August ZAGG writeup. But in case you are unfamiliar with the company, here's a brief overview:

ZAGG is a mobile phone accessories company

Their main product is screen protector InvisibleShield

Trailing twelve-month sales have been weak due to an extended replacement cycle for mobile phones

In recent years, ZAGG has diversified into other phone accessory businesses (Braven speakers and headphones, mophie battery cases and power banks, Gear4 phone cases, Halo portable power source, IFROGZ headphones)

Pursuing Strategic Alternatives

Throughout the 2010s, ZAGG grew leaps and bounds organically and via acquisition. Sales soared from $76.1m in 2010 to $538.2m in 2018. But in the past year, sales have taken a dive. Trailing twelve-month revenue was $498.5m. EBITDA fell from $71.7m in 2018 to $33.9m for the trailing twelve months.

This sharp drop in operating performance sent shares lower. It also indicated the cyclical nature of ZAGG's mobile peripherals business.

Looking to boost shareholder value, ZAGG retained Bank of America to "pursue strategic alternatives," i.e. a sale.

As Seeking Alpha contributor Villamayor Capital wrote in his August 29 write-up, the company received two bids.

One of these bids was rumored to be from office products company Acco (ACCO). The second reportedly was from a private equity buyer, willing to pay up to $9/share for the company.

Activist Involvement

After this initial takeover talk, shares kept steady under $7/share. But ZAGG stock got another boost when AREX management filed its 13-D filing on October 23.

In the filing, AREX Capital revealed a 7.5% stake. The fund has called for ZAGG to be sold for at least $9/share:

Based on its research, AREX believes that the Issuer should maximize shareholder value by selling the Company as a whole, or by selling its brands separately to one or more strategic or financial buyers. Strategic buyers could generate significant synergies by selling one or several of the Issuer’s market leading brands through their existing infrastructure. Financial buyers could generate compelling returns from buying all of the Issuer, benefiting from its significant free cash flow generation. Financial buyers could also generate compelling returns from buying all of the Issuer and monetizing certain of its brands while retaining the highly cash generative InvisibleShield business."

Improved Performance

After the AREX filing, ZAGG shares were on a tear. But the stock got another boost thanks to a surprise earnings beat and re-iteration of guidance on November 6. This news pushed shares above the $8 mark.

But ZAGG stock could head higher. Future upside hinges on one of two things: either the company finds a buyer willing to pay $10+ for the stock, or an anticipated rebound in smartphone sales helps the company turn around its performance, sending shares back to 2018 trading levels.

For the first catalyst (sale of the company), the question is, "what's ZAGG worth to a buyer?"

What's ZAGG Worth To A Buyer?

Since no deal has been made public, it appears speculation from this New York Post article is accurate: ZAGG is holding out for more than $9/share.

Obviously we all want to tender at top dollar, but are there buyers out there who are willing to pay $10+/share for Zagg?

Let's start with valuation. Based on ZAGG's latest earning press release, the company anticipates sales of $520m-550m, and EBITDA of $52m-62m.

To create a valuation, let's first normalize the EBITDA figure. The midway point for the guidance range is $57 million.

Here is the potential valuation at various EBITDA multiples:

7x EBITDA: EV of $399 million - ~$110m in debts/other long-term liabilities (net of cash)= ~$289 million or $9.93/share

8x EBITDA: EV of $456 million - ~$110m in debts/other long-term liabilities (net of cash) = ~$346 million or ~$11.89/share

9x EBITDA: EV of $513 million - $110m in debts/other long-term liabilities (net of cash) = ~$403 million, or ~$13.85/share

I believe 7x EBITDA to be the floor, and 8x EBITDA to be the ceiling, of what a buyer is willing to pay. 7x-8x EBITDA compensates for the cyclicality, and provides a low enough valuation for a financial buyer to lever up and make the IRR worthwhile.

This means the maximum sales price for ZAGG is likely $10-12/share.

ZAGG's business is highly cyclical. For this reason, I do not see private equity wanting to pay more than 8x EBITDA for the business. 7x may be stretching it as it is.

Why am I not talking about strategic buyers? A strategic buyer would be more willing to pay a high multiple (greater opportunities for cost synergies, less pressure to generate above-average IRR from a deal).

But there're too few potential buyers. Outside of rumored buyer Acco Brands, I only see someone like Logitech (LOGI) buying ZAGG. With a shallow strategic buyer pool, I'm banking on private equity being the most likely bidder.

There's one way private equity could be willing to pay a higher multiple- if they were pursuing a rollup acquisition strategy. A P/E shop could buy ZAGG, merging it with one of one or more of its smaller-sized competitors:

These competitors include:

Combining several of these mobile peripheral businesses would mean higher operating margins thanks to economies of scale. The P/E shop could take the $1 billion+ company public, and secure a higher valuation thanks to greater size and scale.

But private equity is not going to bail out ZAGG for our sake. They will at best make a low ball bid. But in our case, a "low ball bid" could be $10-12/share, a decent premium from today's trading price.

However, organic growth may be ZAGG's best bet in 2020. A rebounding smartphone market could mean improved demand for ZAGG's products, and material upside for ZAGG stock.

Organic Growth May Be The Best Catalyst

If a buyer can't be found, what's next for ZAGG stock? 2020 could be the "year of 5G." Samsung will launch a 5G-enabled Galaxy S11 in February, and Apple is rumored to be releasing its 5G-enabled iPhone in September 2020. IDC anticipates mobile phones sales across the board will rise 1.6% in 2020, thanks to the rollout of 5G. This is a nice rebound from 2019's 2.2% decline.

Improved demand in mobile sales means greater demand for ZAGG's screen protectors and other mobile peripherals. Analyst consensus calls for ZAGG sales to reach $587 million for year ending December 2020.

That means ZAGG could exceed the high-water mark set in 2018 ($538.2 million in sales, EBITDA of $71 million). During 2018, ZAGG traded at prices far above our estimated value of $10-12/share.

Investors buying now on takeover talk could win by default if improved smartphone demand equals stronger sales for the company.

But betting on an organic catalyst turns this activist/strategic alternatives situation into plain old stock picking. With this in mind, what are the major risks with ZAGG stock?

Risks With ZAGG Stock

Mobile Phone Sales Do Not Live Up To Expectations

After this year's slow smartphone market, high expectations are set for 2020. But if sales do not live up to projections, ZAGG will likely miss its guidance as well.

As noted above, major phone launches like the 5G iPhone are not set until later in the year. Smartphone sales growth in general could also fall short of projections. The mobile industry is banking on 5G, but a switchover may take years to happen.

Shares Propped Up by Takeover Speculation

My interest in ZAGG is tied to the "strategic alternatives" catalyst. But unlike a recent write-up of mine, ZAGG at least has an organic growth catalyst at play.

That being said, entry of special situation-minded investors is likely helping to support the share price.

With AREX taking an activist position, and small investors like myself buying from the sidelines, ZAGG could take a dive if there's no buyer out there willing to pay $10-12/share.

If ZAGG also reports poor numbers in the next few quarters, I can see shares falling back to the $6/share price level.

Bottom Line: There're a Few Crumbs Left on the Table

Is there a buyer out there willing to pay $10+/share for ZAGG? With a shallow strategic buyer pool, private equity is the most likely buyer of the company.

But private equity will be less willing to pay a high multiple. With the business's cyclicality and recent headwinds, a valuation of 7x-8x projected EBITDA is a fair valuation. This implies the company could be sold for $10-12/share.

Outside of the activist/"strategic alternatives" play, ZAGG could see material upside indirectly via improved smartphone sales. If ZAGG can reach sales levels in 2020 on par with 2018, shares could reach the $15-20 price range again.

With improved performance on the horizon, and the potential for the company to be sold, The ship hasn't completely sailed with ZAGG stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZAGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.