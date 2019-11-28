Dick's Sporting Goods: Don't Chase

The stock isn't the same bargain following the FQ2 dip while hitting $60 is possible.

By all accounts, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) had a blowout FQ3. Any retailer hitting 6.0% comp sales is bound to see the stock surge, but a lot of questions remain around the sustainability of this growth level. My investment thesis was bullish on the stock following the FQ2 sell-off. After this nearly 40% gain, investors should take a more cautionary tone while the breakout above the resistance below $42 probably leads to more near-term gains.

Amazing Quarter

For the last quarter, the sports retailer beat revenue estimates by $50 million while smashing EPS estimates by $0.14. In the process, Dick's raised full-year EPS estimates to between $3.50 and $3.60. These estimates were up $0.175 from the prior estimate provided with FQ2 results.

The amazing part of the story was the 6.0% comp sales figure that doubled estimates at 3.0%. For the quarter, e-commerce sales were only up 13% as the company removed promotions from the online side of the business.

Management didn't really address whether the comp sales boost came from new initiatives to drive in-store activities or events, but these results fit with the prior suggestion of making the store a destination for athletes while moving away from the hunting category. More confirmation on its stores becoming destinations would make our view on the stock more bullish.

The biggest concern with the quarterly results was the 17% surge in inventories to $2.57 billion. Inventory levels are up $376 million from last FQ3 levels.

Management presents the company had far too lean inventories last year when the holiday quarter ended with only $1.8 billion worth of inventories. With January quarter revenues estimated at over $2.5 billion, Dick's only has inventory levels consistent with quarterly sales estimates.

The inventory levels appear appropriate, but investors will want to watch gross margins going forward. The worst outcome for a retailer is too much inventories that require promotions and compress gross margins. Quarterly gross margins were up 140 basis points to 29.6%, prodding a majority of the EPS beat in the quarter. A bad inventory strategy would quickly blow out these benefits.

What Now

The stock rocketed up 20% following strong quarterly results. Dick's hit a new 52-week high while still trading below the 2015 and 2017 peaks around $60. The stock is up 50% from the lows back in August, highlighting a key component of not turning too bearish or bullish in the retail sector.

In general though, the retail sector has finally figured out how to battle Amazon (AMZN). Companies from Best Buy (BBY) to Target (TGT) are regularly reporting strong results with a business shift to eliminating the previous delivery benefits of the large e-commerce giant. In addition, these retailers have now figured out how to beat Amazon at its own game with the local stores acting as distribution centers.

The question here is what to do with the stock after this big rally. At $46, Dick's Sporting Goods appears poised for a breakout to $60. The stock valuation is generally mixed for the retail sector with Dick's trading at the same forward P/E of Best Buy while both of those specialty retailers trade far below the 18.4x multiple of Target.

Using an updated FY20 EPS of $3.70 based on the additional EPS beat from the FQ3 beat, the new forward P/E multiple is 12.4x. These specialty retail stocks have struggled to top this forward P/E while Target traded in a similar manner before its recent breakout to a much higher valuation.

At $60, the stock would trade above 16x FY20 EPS targets and probably provide a price to exit Dick's where the risk/reward scenario is less slanted to the rewarding side.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Dick's had a strong quarter as the company improved operations. The numbers don't really support any discernible boost in sales from stores becoming more of a destination for athletes that would provide a sustainable growth trend. The current boost appears as much related to a rebound from the weak FY18 and more normalized inventory levels.

Don't chase the stock here. Investors holding the stock can continue holding for a potential rally to $60.

