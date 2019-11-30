Another Bear-Destroying Quarter From Boardwalk

This quarter was fantastic and we explain why we raised our price target in spite of a rather piddly yield.

We have a love for companies that pay dividends. But we have made the long case a few times for those that don't pay them or those that pay so little that you could be excused for not realizing their dividends hit your account. Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) is one that falls in the latter category. The 2017 dividend cut, which we correctly anticipated, left this yielding next to nothing. Today, after a big price increase from that point, the yield is lower still.

Source: Reit Report

But we will tell why we still like it and actually just increased our price target slightly.

Q3-2019

Boardwalk reported another strong quarter with revenues increasing 5.4%.

Source: Boardwalk Q3-2019

The key point in our view was that Boardwalk was also able to increase revenues in this quarter at a faster pace than it has during this year. Both total revenues and same property rental revenues showed acceleration. We saw similar trends when we looked at net operating income (NOI). Same property NOI was up 10.7% and total NOI jumped 15.5%! The increases were a testament to firm expense control alongside tightening fundamentals in its key markets.

Boardwalk is one the most leveraged Canadian REITs and hence changes in NOI are magnified as they flow down to funds from operations (FFO) or adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). AFFO per unit was up 23.4%, again at a faster pace than we saw so far this year.

Source: Boardwalk Q3-2019

Forward indicators

Boardwalk raised its forward guidance for 2019. This was something we had expected as the trend that the company was showing in earlier quarters was definitely not in line with its guidance. Perhaps the company wanted to be conservative or was unsure of how the Alberta oil production cuts would impact Calgary and Edmonton markets. But the numbers had always suggested a strong surprise and we got it this quarter.

Source: Boardwalk Q3-2019

At a macro level, both provinces where Boardwalk has most of its properties have had steady unemployment levels.

Source: Boardwalk Q3-2019

But those percentages fail to show that the total number of people living in these provinces continues to increase. Alberta had a very strong total population growth, mainly from international immigration.

Source: Boardwalk Q3-2019

This continues to tighten rental markets and Boardwalk is showing good pricing power.

Source: Boardwalk Q3-2019

Of particular note are its leasing incentives which continue to trend down.

Source: Boardwalk Q3-2019

We would want investors to note that all this happened with a rather modest economy on Alberta. If oil moves in the direction we think it will (much higher), things could really accelerate for Boardwalk.

NAV and valuation

We think Boardwalk will deliver a strong 2020 and we are nowhere near a rip-roaring Alberta rental Market. So peak FFO and AFFO are still a little ways off. Boardwalk could likely surpass the 2014 peak FFO numbers in this cycle as it has invested a lot more capital than what delivered its 2014 FFO.

Source: Boardwalk 2014 Annual Report

We had previously targeted a $50 price based on 20X 2019 FFO. As we look ahead, we see scope for a 10% increase in FFO in 2020, but we are tempering our multiples a tad lower. In other words, we see a $52.50 price target which is 19X our 2020 estimates. We think as we advance in this cycle, Boardwalk will maintain leverage to strengthening employment in Alberta but at the same time, as things heat up, its own leverage and low base cost of debt will come back into focus. Hence we think that we will slowly dial down the multiples we are ready to pay as this cycle advances.

Source: Boardwalk Q3-2019

Moving on to the NAV, we saw that Boardwalk bumped its measure of fair value slightly this quarter.

Source: Boardwalk Q3-2019

This is the first quarter in a long term where Boardwalk's actual NOI came close to what NOI it uses for NAV calculations. Boardwalk had $271.6 million in annualized NOI this quarter and it used $320.62 million as stabilized NOI for NAV.

Source: Boardwalk Q3-2019

While the two numbers are still far apart, those are the closest they have been in over 3 years. Unlike Boardwalk's NAV estimate, which puts IFRS fair value at closer to $65.00, we think fair value is probably closer to $50.00. But we see some modest room for improvement in NAV and the key point is that the stock is trading below our conservative liquidation value.

Conclusion

We are maintaining our buy rating on Boardwalk as it has managed to deliver better-than-expected performance, even as Alberta remains a slow-growth economy. There is material upside in Alberta if oil should head where we think it is going. 2019 turned out rather fantastic as Boardwalk financed its upcoming maturities without a hitch. It has rolled over half a billion of mortgages in the last 12 months. But it has a lot of debt every single year to refinance and we think as this cycle heats up, investors will have to grapple with higher rates. Thus our bullishness is tempered and we are not as optimistic as some uber bulls. For the moment we see no reason to jump off the wagon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOWFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

