A DGI Dream: Imperial Oil Will Power 10% Dividend Growth For A Decade

Investors should strap in for a minimum 10% compounded dividend increases for the next decade.

Lack of growth opportunities make dividends and buybacks the only real feasible use of cash.

It has the best-in-class assets and balance sheet but growth opportunities are on the low side.

Markets make you recheck your calculations and often your sanity. Sometimes you can get the entire investing thesis correct, and the stock price can still take a vacation in the exact opposite direction. Investors in Imperial Oil (IMO) know exactly what this feels like. Imagine buying this company in 2016, right when everyone thought oil would forever be relegated to sub $30/barrel. In fact, back then the major banks were all over each other trying to see if someone would get to negative barrel prices alongside negative interest rates.

And if the dollar keeps strengthening, it could squeeze prices even further, according to Morgan Stanley. "Given the continued US [dollar] appreciation, $20-25 oil price scenarios are possible simply due to currency," the analysts wrote. As the dollar strengthens, it makes oil more expensive for buyers paying with other currencies. That can weigh on demand and prices. Of particular concern is the relationship between China's currency and the dollar. The yuan has already fallen about 6% since last August.

Source: CNN

So imagine if you were the contrarian that bought IMO right when nobody could see any scenario of even $40/barrel oil prices. Such guts and foresight would surely have been rewarded, no?

Not so much unfortunately.

Even if you did get the 93% rebound in oil prices correct, you did unfortunately lose almost 13% on your IMO purchase.

Data by YCharts

Not only did you lose 10% on your investment, but you also missed out on a 66% rally in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

Data by YCharts

As it stands today, we will not make a case for why the markets have gone insane. Instead, we will make a case that this is easily one of the best opportunities for a dividend growth investor.

Imperial Oil

IMO has a superb array of assets that span every step of the energy chain.

Source: Imperial Oil Q3-2019 presentation

From conventional upstream and oil sands production, to refineries, gas stations and production of chemicals, IMO extracts every penny of value from its barrel of oil.

Source: Imperial Oil Q3-2019 presentation

Its refinery run rates are almost exactly the same as its oil production, making it one of the best hedged oil producers against wide differentials that can arise in the Canadian market. Suncor Energy (SU) is another name that we like but its upstream production far exceeds its downstream capabilities. So IMO is possibly the best positioned in an era of pipeline approval delays.

The Asset Base

IMO's upstream assets have some of the best reserves in the world.

Source: Imperial Oil Q3-2019 presentation

6.5 billion barrels of reserve alongside 400,000 barrels a day of production is almost exactly what we have in another stock that we dearly love.

Source: Cenovus Energy

Where IMO is differentiated versus Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is in the fact that its downstream refining capacity matches its upstream production whereas CVE has much lower downstream operations.

IMO's oil sands are tiered along the cost curve with Cold Lake being the lowest operating cost.

Source: Imperial Oil Q3-2019 presentation

Kearl is the second oilsands project and it is slightly more expensive to operate and maintain.

Source: Imperial Oil Q3-2019 presentation

Finally, IMO also owns a stake in the Syncrude project and this has turned out to be the most expensive on a per barrel basis.

IMO complements this upstream base with strong downstream assets.

Source: Imperial Oil Q3-2019 presentation

IMO's downstream assets are a steady source of cash in all crude oil price environments. In the 2015-2016 downturn, its downstream (light blue) powered more than 80% of total operating cash flow.

Source: Imperial Oil Q3-2019 presentation

Current results

In 2019, IMO so far produced $3.4 billion CAD in operating cash flow. Investing activities to maintain and grow production used up $1.3 billion CAD in cash.

Source: Imperial Oil Q3-2019 financials

That left a surplus of $2.1 billion CAD and IMO returned almost 75% of that to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. That is a stunning rate of return. Buybacks have reduced shares outstanding by about 11% since the end of 2016.

Source: Imperial Oil Q3-2019 presentation

Dividends have been ramping up rapidly as well and the five growth rate is quite respectable.

Source: Imperial Oil Q3-2019 presentation

Why this is a dividend growth investor's dream

Imperial still yields only 2.58% but the opportunities for upside are enormous. For starters, the dividend is a very small part of the total cash flow. IMO was able to comfortably maintain it even in 2015-2016 time frame and add buybacks on top of that.

At $60/barrel which we think is a minimum long-term price to balance demand and supply, IMO would generate $4.6-4.8 billion in operating cash flow and have $2.1-2.5 billion in free cash flow after dividends and after growth capex.

Source: Imperial Oil Q3-2019 presentation

That is a large amount of free cash flow in relation to its market capitalization.

Data by YCharts

This free cash flow is a superior metric to that shown by many MLPs as this is free cash flow after dividends and even after growth capex. If we just use sustaining capex as a deduction from operating cash flow, we get a 13-15% free cash flow yield. Now there are some MLPs that have a higher free cash flow yield, but none that come remotely close to matching IMO's balance sheet.

Source: Imperial Oil Q3-2019 presentation

Calculating returns

We made some rather conservative assumptions for extrapolating returns.

Crude oil will average $60 over the next decade. Now some investors may think that is not conservative, but it is extremely conservative based on how we see the market. If you do believe in constantly declining oil prices, then this is not an investment for you. We next assumed that operating cash flow at $60 oil would rise by about 2% a year thanks to growth capex. We also assumed sustaining capex and growth capex would rise 2% a year. We assumed dividends would increase by 10% a year and share price by just 5% a year. All remaining free cash flow would be dedicated to buybacks.

Based on those numbers, we see a $2.07 dividend just consuming 12% of the free cash flow per share before growth capex (16% after growth capex).

Source: Author's Calculations

In other words, dividends in spite of growing at 10% for a decade would consume less of the free cash flow than they do today, thanks to buybacks reducing share counts substantially. Even if valuation compresses as we have shown (free cash flow yield after dividends and capex more than doubles), IMO can return 8% a year in total returns.

Risks

The biggest risk is if IMO overpays for a large acquisition. The company has been extremely disciplined and most Canadian plays are so cheap that the risk of materially overpaying is very small today. But it could happen in the future. The second large risk for this dividend growth model is the share price escalates rapidly. Paradoxically, that would make buybacks less effective and the dividend could grow less. Approval of more pipelines might also get IMO to focus more on growth and less on shareholder immediate returns. Electric Vehicle is often cited as a risk but as the latest numbers from InsideEV show, 2019 growth has slowed to just 1% over 2018. Even with 30% compounded growth rates, the earliest EVs would make a dent in the global ICE fleet is post 2030. IMO also has a massive controlling stake from Exxon Mobil (XOM) and while we see this as a positive, there is a risk that XOM may try to outright buy this at an opportunistic price.

Conclusion

AA+ rated balance sheets with shares priced for disaster are good opportunities to step in. We like the risk-reward here and any spikes in oil will likely just create a faster return policy by the company. Patient dividend growth investors are getting one of the best opportunities of a lifetime and they should grab it with both hands.

It appears the company certainly feels that way about its own shares.

Source: Canadian Insider

While IMO did not make it our Buy list, a few select upstream stocks did make it. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3,600 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMO, SU, CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: BUY