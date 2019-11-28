Seasonal Shift To Liquidity Drought Commences: What To Expect From Risk Assets, Bond Yields

The 10yr bond yield primarily impacted by the changes of the Treasury Cash Balance (TCB). Another effect is imparted by the efforts of Investment Banks and Hedge Funds to "front-run" the TCB in "guessing" where bond yields are headed. This activity by large money managers do prospectively lead the changes in the TCB, bank balances and SOMA transactions.

The SPX often times reacts to aggregated liquidity flows, but it is primarily influenced by the Fed's SOMA transactions. These transactions determine repo rates, and repo rates in turn have a great bearing on equity prices as those rates determine the funding costs of the shadow banking sector in acquiring risk assets.

The change rate of the liquidity flows had started to decline and will continue for several weeks. That's a mathematical function, and therefore inevitable. Risk asset prices should subsequently fall.

SOMA Transactions peaked on November 19, and fell sharply by the next day. Historically, this series falls until the 3rd week of December.

The Treasury Cash Balance peaked on November 1; this series has historically declined until the second week of December.

The forthcoming seasonal liquidity drought

Treasury Cash Balances (what we call the "first shoe") have already been declining since November 1, prompting us shortly thereafter to say and write in PAM reports that we are just waiting for the "other shoe to drop" before going all out bearish on risk assets and confirming a new bond market bull phase.

We have written an article which explains the thesis, and provides more background details of the forthcoming liquidity drought: (Wait For The Other Shoe To Drop: Turn In SOMA Transactions Confirms A New Bond Market Bull Phase).

As we said in the summary, the Treasury Cash Balance (black line, chart below) peaked on November 1; this series historically declines until the second week of December. SOMA Transactions (green line, chart below)) peaked on November 19, and fell sharply by the next day. Historically, this series falls until the 3rd week of December.

Waiting for the "other shoe" to drop

The "other shoe" that we have been waiting to drop is the nominal value of SOMA transactions (largest portion of the Fed's balance sheet, green line in the chart above). Those values first declined on November 20, which coincided with the first large decline in equities since the November 19 top. ZeroHedge later ran a story how this drop in liquidity conditions helped usher in a large sell-off.

Stocks Suffer 'Shocking' Down Week As Fed Balance Sheet Unexpectedly Shrinks

(In case you wondered why stocks fell this week - after six straight weeks higher in the face of disappointing economic data - it's simple... The Fed balance sheet unexpectedly contracted for the first time in weeks.)

Here is a zoomed view of the liquidity models chart shown above:

Both the SOMA and TCB series have already declined, and we speculated that the SPX had been rising (and has continued to rise) based on the imperatives of the US-China trade discussion news flow. Based on technical considerations, we drew up this SPX technical analysis chart below, which turned out to be inadequate to account for the impact of Mr. Donald Trump's tweets about the US-China trade discussions.

There is basically a similar set up for the 10yr yield. However, there is one distinction - the response of the yields to liquidity flows is slightly off-synch when compared to the track of the SPX responding to the same set of liquidity sources.

Equity prices track somewhat differently when compared to yields because although the SPX often times react to aggregated liquidity flows, it is being influenced primarily by SOMA transactions.

Reason? SOMA transactions determine repo rates, and repo rates in turn, have a great bearing on equity prices as those rates determine the funding costs of the shadow banking sector in acquiring risk assets). More details in this recent Seeking Alpha story:

Minor Low Mid-Week, Then Equities Rally To Sept. 17-18 Top, Yields Bottom, Gold Tops Out

(After an SPX intermediate trough mid-week, we should see a strong rally to a Sept. 17-18 top. That may be followed by a large, sharp decline, until Sept. 23-24.)

The 10yr bond yield, on the other hand, is impacted more by the changes of the Treasury Cash Balance (TCB). The effect is, no doubt, further exacerbated by the efforts of Investment Banks and Hedge Funds to "front-run" the TCB in "guessing" where bond yields will be headed.

This activity of large money managers do prospectively lead the changes in the TCB, and bank balances (which the TCB has a yin-yang relationship). The front-run does not extend to the course of SOMA transactions. The big money managers have been very successful, but they are not infallible and have been wrong a few times this year regarding the course of Treasury Cash Balances.

This is how the TCB covaries with the 10yr yield:

Due to front running activities, the 10yr yield leads the current 2019 TCB (pink line). We can ignore that fact however, as the seasonality of the TCB is almost constant, season by season, year by year, so it is relatively easy to use VAR and autocorrelation procedures to derive the near term outlook for yields. Therefore we do have a lot of advance knowledge about the future behavior of the 2019 TCB, based on the historical performance of the series.

Seasonality of US Financial Liquidity Sources

The very distinct seasonality profile of various US liquidity flows has provided us the basic framework for our so-called "swing strategies" which is basically following the 8 potential risk asset price baseline swings in a year, which are illustrated by the two subsequent charts, below.

"Tactical (Swing) Strategies" from systemic liquidity framework:

These are the 8 potential risk asset price baseline swings in a year which we believe are influenced to a large degree by the consistent seasonality of US liquidity sources.

This is, so far, how 2019 10yr bond yields hew to the seasonality of US liquidity flows. The seasonal "liquidity drought," the seventh "swing trade" opportunity this year, is clearly depicted in the charts above, and below.

2019 10yr Yield vs. Liquidity Models

Last year, the actual performance of the 10yr yield against the systemic liquidity template looked like this:

2018 10yr Yield vs. Liquidity Models

For us, the consistent seasonality features of US systemic liquidity flows actually make the bond market easier to comprehend (from forecasting point of view). That's why PAM (and the company I consult for, DCC) have partiality for the institutional-market-driven fixed income sector.

Bond yields, especially after the series of US QE program were initiated, have been paying very close attention to the growth of money the US Treasury and the Federal Reserve are pouring into the US financial system.

The stock market is driven on day-to-day basis by news flow and idiosyncratic developments in the corporate universe that are only vaguely related to economic activity and macro conditions, including systemic liquidity. This makes equity markets a lot more difficult to forecast and "trade," as these random factors may push equity price temporarily away from broader economic and macro trends.

Note that this variation in the primary factors which drive risk assets is one reason for the divergences of the trajectory of the equity and bond markets' price trajectories once in a while.

This is how the yields' short-term outlook seems to us at this time, using the tools described above:

This is a zoomed version of the chart above:

If we add the technical aspect of the short-term outlook provided by the liquidity models shown above, then the 10yr bond yield may perform according to the chart provided below:

The "other shoe" has dropped

Now that the "other shoe" has dropped, our primary concern is whether or not the SOMA transactions will perform according to historical norms. This is crucial. The Fed has embarked on a "Not QE" stimulus program, and promised to provide further liquidity for some period of time. We need to understand how the largess from the Fed and Treasury translates into actual flows, or change rate of the data. Its change rate is what provides the graphical (visual) link to the change in asset prices. This makes comparative analysis a lot easier.

The Fed has already pumped $337 billion into the financial system in 2 months, and question is will they pause to see what that does to the real economy (never mind the risk assets which have risen because of it).

Let's examine the chart below (from Liquidity Trader):

The new, "Not QE" stimulus program runs parallel to the Temporary Open Market Operations (TOMO, blue line, chart above) because what is happening is that the Primary Dealers ((PDs)) have been stuffed so full of Treasury securities (of which values have come down because liquidity infusion tends to raise rates higher) and so are strapped for capital. So the Fed lends them money (via TOMO) so they can buy the securities that are being issued by Treasury, as they are obligated by law.

Once that is done, the Fed buys the securities from the Primary Dealers as the central bank carries out its Permanent Open Market Operations (POMO) in accordance with the guidelines of the new, "Not QE" program. The PDs pocket the haircut from the price. The Fed keeps the securities. (This is a simplified description but it captures the essence of the current Fed-PD relationship dynamics at this time).

Therefore, there should be parallel tracks between the Fed's current TOMO and current POMO, and indeed there is; that is clear from the chart above.

Now, what is significant to us is that the Total TOMO Outstanding (blue line) has flat-lined, and in fact had already started falling in nominal values. It is noteworthy that the Total QE (yellow line) completely mimics the changes in the TOMO, even to the small bump near the end of the series.

My conclusion - barring a re-initiation of massive TOMOs (new lending by the Fed to Primary Dealers), the nominal amount of the new "Not QE" program should also fall, or at least flat-line. That probably means the Fed puts the QE program to a pause or on autopilot for a while.

When that happens, the change rate of the proceeds from the SOMA transactions will decline. That's a mathematical function, and therefore inevitable. This is significant because the changes in risk assets are linked to the change rates of liquidity flows, NOT to the changes in nominal amounts.

We illustrate that with the chart below:

The change rate in the SOMA and Treasury Balances have close affinity to the change rate of SPX. The actual SOMA nominal value (green line) has absolutely no discernible covariance with the SPX or its change rate.

Summary:

We are in a transition period from a surfeit of systemic liquidity to one of relative, brief drought. We can reasonably expect the bond yields to respond properly to these imperatives. The equity market is different in this respect, as it is at this point discounting the most noteworthy news flow, which is the trade agreement between the US and China.

But these discussions are fraught with problems as Mr. Trump wants to unravel a 30-year arrangement which is starting to get unwieldy due to trade imbalance. It cannot be done with one tweet, or two. There is a long road ahead before the market gets its ideal situation. Moreover, Mr. Trump and Mr. Kudlow cannot pump up the market forever with teasers.

We suspect that once Phase 1 in the agreement is done, the market will sell off big time. Phase 2 might be years ahead, that is, assuming that Mr. Trump gets re-elected.

PAM will therefore be watchful of the changing nuances of this trade agreement discussions, as primary movers of the equity markets in the short term. But we will also continue to assess the cues from the liquidity condition of the financial markets, as bond yields have been responding with great fidelity to the seasonal ebb and flow of money into, and out, of the system.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BONDS, EUROS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.