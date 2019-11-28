Offshore Drilling: Jack-Up Fundamentals - November 2019 Edition

Maersk Intrepid

Now that we have discussed November 2019 floater fundamentals, it’s time to turn our attention to the jack-up segment of the offshore drilling market. The situation in this segment is important for investors and traders in offshore drilling companies with jack-up presence: Valaris (VAL), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL) and Borr Drilling (BORR). As usual, I used Bassoe Offshore database and data from my previous articles for this work.

All jack-ups

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

The previous month of October was notable due to the sudden setback in the number of drilling jack-ups. This month, the jack-up market is back on track – the number of drilling rigs increased from 334 in October to 341 in November. The current number of drilling jack-ups is still below the high we saw in September, but I have little doubt that the positive trend will continue given the continued strength in the contracting activity. The most notable recent news came from Valaris, which scored many jack-up contracts, including longer-term ones.

Built before 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

The number of drilling older jack-ups decreased by one in November. Now, the older jack-up market has reached the level last seen in May 2019. Hopefully for the industry, the number of older jack-ups will make a meaningful breach of a “resistance” level and dive below 100. In the next few years, owners of jack-ups built in 1980–1982 will have to make a decision regarding investing in five-year surveys and upgrades or scrapping their old rigs. My bet is that in many cases the decision will be to scrap the rig. Back in December 2018, the number of older jack-ups in existence was 198. Currently, it has fallen down to 185. The number of jack-ups that are “alive” is lower by at least 50 as there’s simply no chance for cold-stacked jack-ups of this age to come back to the market which is full of modern rigs. Thus, I expect that either scrapping or at least cold-stacking processes will accelerate, and older jack-ups will be replaced by modern rigs at an accelerating pace, paving way for increased modern rig utilization and higher day rates.

Built after 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

While the total number of drilling jack-ups has not reached the high of September 2019, the number of drilling modern rigs is at yearly high. Modern rig utilization increased from 190 units in December 2018 to 237 units in November 2019. The industry was able to start working through both the warm-stacked rigs (82 in December 2018; 56 in November 2019) and newbuild rigs (76 in December 2018; 53 in November 2019). A big work on the newbuild front was done by Borr Drilling which managed to score contracts for a number of its newbuild rigs.

Conclusion

After a small step back, the jack-up market is back on track. The utilization of modern rigs continues to increase, paving the way for another leg up in day rates in 2020. Meanwhile, older jack-up utilization will be under increased pressure as owners will have to face five-year survey costs for rig built in 1980 – there are 13 such rigs which are drilling or warm-stacked, followed by 27 rigs built in 1981 and 33 rigs built in 1982. I expect that both increasing contract activity on the premium jack-up market side and the decrease in older rig utilization will lead to improved market conditions in 2020.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.