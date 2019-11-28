Sentiment Speaks: Metals Getting Ready To Skyrocket Again

Currently, we are looking to complete this pullback/consolidation, and begin a strong rally over the coming months.

Back in May, I was suggesting to my subscribers that we are likely bottoming and getting ready for the next rally in the metals complex. Then, in early June, I penned a public article entitled “Strap Yourselves In - Gold May Take Off Like A Rocketship.”

Then, in mid-August, I was looking for one more extension to be seen in the complex (which turned out to be a bit shorter than I initially expected). However, my expectation also outlined that once that next push higher completed, we would likely see a multi-week to multi-month pullback/consolidation in the metals market.

As we now know, the metals began a strong rally just as I was suggesting to my subscribers to buy back into the complex, with the follow through to the upside seen at the time of my public article. Then, in early September, the metals began a 3-month pullback/consolidation as we expected.

At this point in time, I am seeing the potential for the market to be bottoming out again. But, please also recognize that we still run a risk of one more spike lower before this pullback completes. However, we seem to be coming to the conclusion of this pullback/consolidation we expected back at the end of August.

What is most interesting is that one of my subscribers pointed out that gold exchange-traded fund investors were selling off their holdings. In fact, recently, over $620 million was withdrawn from State Street’s SPDR Gold Shares, the most since October 2016. This is often a sign that the metals are bottoming out.

What is also most interesting in my work is that I am seeing the strong potential that silver and mining stocks can outperform gold on the next rally set up. While there are still some hurdles I am seeing out there, which I have outlined in prior articles, I am seeing the potential for the GDX to target the 43/45 region before the next major consolidation phase takes shape.

As for me, I normally trade 3rd wave rallies quite aggressively. So, I am going to be waiting a few weeks for the ideal set up to develop to then trade the complex in a very aggressive manner. I will outline this set up to the members of The Market Pinball Wizard over the coming weeks.

So, you may want to consider buying some mining stocks as a gift to yourself this coming holiday season.

