U.S. Silica: Not Buying The Bounce, Yet

We are monitoring one company, U.S. Silica, as we think it has the resources to survive into the new year. But, we aren't pulling the trigger yet.

We think there may be more pain to come with the continued contraction expected in Q-4.

Introduction

I haven't talked about the sandies (companies that supply sand or proppant for fracking) in a while, certainly not since the Hi-Crush debacle of 2018, where I went from being moderately bullish to avoiding the sector entirely.

The collapse of Carbo (CRR) finished me off in this sector. I even wrote an article proclaiming it as "Junk in the hole." Give it a read if you're new to this blog.

"Carbo Ceramics One Step Away..."

Time has proven me right on this one. Sadly, I stayed long thinking that deepwater fracking would make a significant return in time to rescue this mullet. It didn't, operators have actually revised many of these completion programs away from fracking such that the crush resistance of the gravel plays little role in completion quality. They weren't selling much ceramic product, but had established a decent business, selling Northern White sand out of Wisconsin. No more. Gary Kolstad, Carbo's CEO, from the Q-3 call:

We were also notified after the quarter ended that our largest frac sand client intends to discontinue purchases of frac sand under our current contract. We are in discussions with this client to determine if there's an agreeable alternative to this matter.

My expectation is that Carbo will soon go Chapter 11 and common stockholders will be wiped out. The company's current $0.40/share price reflects this view.

As I hold the opinion that we haven't yet seen the bottom in shale, I haven't bought any of the sandies. But, I am starting to refine my thinking to identify those who will make it through this down cycle without restructuring.

One in particular seems like it might be around a year from now to enjoy an upswing. Is it time to bottom-fish?

The thesis for investing in a sand company

Sand is absolutely essential for the fracking process. There is no economic substitute for it. At the present juncture in time two related problems beset the sand industry.

Too many companies chasing a shrinking pool of contracts.

Too much capacity vs. tonnage projections for next year.

These problems will cure themselves over the next year, leaving survivors with pricing power. Make no mistake, fracking will continue for the foreseeable future. At least until the economics of assembling all the horsepower, sand, and water treatment necessary to make it happen are no longer justified by the prices fetched for the production.

Recent write-downs by one of the big frackers, Schlumberger (SLB), suggest that perhaps that era isn't too far off. But, it's not here yet and there is still money to be made in this sector.

U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) is a diversified supplier of silica (sand) for industrial applications. I include this slide for information only as it has zero impact on the company's investability. In the end, since the advent of fracking, only one thing matters. Fracking. So that's all the conversation about its diversification we will have at this time.

When it comes to a company in the frac sand business I only care about a few things. The relevant metrics all pertain to their ability to survive as a going concern, and folks, that's what we're really talking about. Getting through the "pinch point" to reap rewards on the other side.

Some of these formerly high flyers are simply not going to be around much longer without a restructuring. What I want is to pick the one(s) who will come out the other side, bruised and battered to be sure, but with their capital structure and stockholders intact. Not many fill that bill as you will see in the coming months.

There are too many companies competing for too few contracts these days. Among the easy to find companies I count U.S. Silica, Covia (NYSE:CVIA), Preferred Sands, Badger Mining Corporation, Carbo Ceramics, Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR), Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND), Chongqing Changjiang, and Black Mountain Sand. I am sure there are others, but I consider this point made. We can nail it down with commentary from SLCA's Q-3 call.

A lot of our less capable competitors, quite frankly, are running at a cash loss per ton and that just can't continue. So I feel like the advantages that we have with our position on the cost curve will definitely show themselves over time, particularly if the market stays lower longer in terms of some of the dynamics that we've seen here recently with pricing pressure and capital discipline, ultimately by the energy companies that's going to force a shakeout on the sand mining side of our business, and I think will be one of the long-term winners, for sure.

There have already been a few falls by the way. Emerge Energy Services (EMES) filed Chapter 11 this summer. Chieftain Sand is no more, acquired out of bankruptcy by Mammoth Energy Services, (TUSK), which itself seems to be circling the drain. Another couple of quarters and there will be more heads on the wall.

Keys to survival

Are they making money on what they are selling, or preparing to do so at some point in the not-too-distant future? They get a miss on the first part of this parameter. It is pretty much a trail of tears right now. Q-3 disappointed, reduced expectations with a miss on the top and bottom lines. Sales were off 8% from the prior quarter and EPS missed by $0.3 at -$0.31. Capex is being slashed, people laid off and facilities shut to accommodate the downturn. This should start to have an impact when volumes pick up in the spring.

SLCA's CFO on cost management-

We are still in our budget process for 2020. But our initial expectation is for capital expenditures to be in the range of $40 million to $60 million. As I've noted in the past, we intend to keep our capital expenditures within our operating cash flows, staying laser focused on generating free cash flow and delivering our balance sheet over the next several years.

Cash on hand. If they are not generating free cash and this certainly is the case of SLCA currently, companies are going to have to draw down cash to cover expenses. Currently the company has ~$187 mm on the balance sheet. Given its burn rate presently of ~$15 mm per quarter, this gives it a couple of years to right the ship; essentially for the business climate to improve.

Access to credit. SLCA carries about $1.2 bn in long-term debt with a maturity of 2025. Most of this is in a balloon payment after $12.5 mm payments each of the preceding years. It also has a $100 mm undrawn revolver of which it can access $30 mm without creditor approval. SLCA doesn't face short-term liquidity issues.

Logistics. Here is a bright spot for the company and assists their superior incremental contribution margin numbers of +/- $13/ton (about 50% better than nearest competitor Covia).

I doubt there is anyone who doesn't think price and logistics go together in shale these days. To some degree to obtain the one, you must have the other.

SLCA presentation

SLCA has a national network of supply and distribution.

SLCA presentation

SLCA passes the logistics test. Permian operators have told us that this will be a critical factor in success for them. It won't be any different for suppliers. Low cost will rule.

Value added services. If all a company sells is a commodity-like sand, it will eventually go out of business. Technology plays a role in delivering enhanced EBIT. With SLCA it is its Sandbox, last mile logistics package that can improve this metric.

SLCA's CEO, Bryan Shinn, on sandbox-

We're also increasingly coupling SandBox our industry leading last mile full service logistics solution with U.S. Silica sand with a goal of doubling company direct sand sales to the well site vendor to 20% of overall sand sales.

I don't want to over-emphasize this aspect, everybody has a last mile solution these days for sand. It's important that the company has it, and it will help drive the sand business - to an extent, as noted below.

SLCA's CEO Bryan Shinn-

In fact, we added 15 new oil and gas customers during the quarter, and six of those customers include our sand and SandBox services fully delivered to the well.

Risk - It will likely get worse before it gets better

Timing is everything in making money in a stock. Investing at the start of a growth cycle is a guarantor of good returns and stock price appreciation. We are not there yet, but are getting close to a bottom in my estimation.

But, this could be a head fake. The risk in SLCA is that the buy-thesis is predicated on there being a recovery in frac sand prices that enables positive operating cash flow. Absent that eventuality, restructuring lies a couple of years down the road.

In simple terms, an investment in SLCA is highly speculative and could result in the loss of your capital.

Bryan Shinn on Q-4 expectations into 2020

For oil and gas we expect industry frac sand volumes pumped in Q4 to be down at least 10% sequentially, due to the expected seasonal slowdown and pricing will be under further downward pressure. We believe that SandBox will also see lower volumes driven by fewer well completions in the fourth quarter. Despite some pricing pressure SandBox margins held up well in the third quarter with improved third party carrier rates. And we would expect that to be the case in Q4 as well.

"Less." "Fewer." "Downward." Those aren't good adjectives to read in a quarterly report. Collectively they mean, it will get worse before it gets better. The good news is the company expects client budgets to be recapitalized and for fracking to begin an upswing early in the new year.

For 2020, we expect to see a rebound in oilfield completions by mid Q1 as operator budgets reset. We also believe that some less capable sand competitors may shut down over the coming months, helping to rationalize capacity, which should improve margins in 2020 versus 2019 exit levels. Finally, SandBox is expecting a strong start to 2020 with an extensive pipeline of new customer opportunities.

More good news is that Rystad, an industry research analysis firm, expects the sharp fall in in-basin sand pricing to flatten out as shown below.

Rystad

It is entirely possible sand prices have over-shot to the downside due to excess supply. If the sand miner "herd" is thinned as I suspect it will be, things could get better.

Your takeaway

We are not ready to buy SLCA yet. At least not at Friday's close. It surely has farther to fall when Q-4 earnings are announced. We are patient at this point in the cycle. Stocks come to us, on our terms or we don't buy.

We did a place a buy Monday at a price substantially below Friday's close. Based on the analysis discussed above, combined with the market volatility we are seeing, there is a good chance it will clear. SLCA fell 50% on Q-3 earnings. There's no reason to suspect it won't make a likewise move at some point during Q-4 or when earnings are released in early Feb. There's no way of knowing exactly when, but the odds are in favor of one more big move down.

SLCA has good management to be in the position it is in... surviving, with a plan to cut debt, and the liquidity to stay afloat until the business environment improves. Assuming that happens in the next couple of years.

If we can pick this one up at our price, a two-bagger is guaranteed from our acquisition price, when the drilling resumes. If global sentiment were to improve, several times those returns are possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended