Steno Larsen: Europe Needs The Fed To Come To Its Rescue

Ultimately, he thinks Europe isn't in a good position unless the Fed comes to the rescue and that the turning point will be when the Fed starts QE.

It should see bund yields rally a bit and allow banks a little bit of a rally, but this is still not the long-term fix.

Draghi has not saved the European system with his announcement of QE Eternity; in fact, the move is just another short-term potential gain for Europe, Andreas Steno Larsen, joint head of macro strategy at Nordea Markets, told Real Vision’s The Interview.

He does not believe that QE eternity is going to be sufficient to properly lift bund yields and inflation expectations, and said he would be much more optimistic if it was the Fed that launched a new QE program.

“The point is that there is no scarcity of euros out there but there's a scarcity of dollars,” he said. “It's much more important if we get a dollar liquidity injection compared to a euro liquidity injection.”

Steno Larsen said Europe won’t be in a better position unless the Fed starts QE and the best case is that we will get a rebound in the global economy by April next year.

“Before that, we're going south still. I have a base case of a selloff in equity markets in Q4. I think the withdrawal of dollar liquidity due to the US Treasury building up its cash buffer again will be the trigger of that selloff,” he said.

“A dollar liquidity removal will be bad news to risk appetite in general. Therefore, my base case is to just stay long safe haven assets for the next 4 or 5 months. As soon as Jay Powell pushes the bottom on QE4, then I will turn around.”

Source: Macrobond and Nordea

