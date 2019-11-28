LiveRamp Is Ramping Up

The only negative we can see is the sky-high share-based compensation.

The company is clearly gaining traction and its IdentityLink solution is benefiting from network effects.

With revenues growing at nearly 40%, leverage will start to kick in soon.

While the company still makes a substantial loss and loses cash, it can afford to do that given its iron-strong balance sheet.

LiveRamp (RAMP) is the sort of 'surveillance capitalism' data onboarding specialist that provides both sell-side and demand-side platforms with customer data enabling them to improve addressability (the accuracy of targeting) of marketing campaigns over different media.

They do so fully complying with all sorts of privacy protection regulations like the EU's GDPR and are fully prepared for the coming introduction of CCPA in the US.

It portrays itself as the Zwitserland of data, and its IdentityLink identity resolution service allows people-based marketing across all digital channels and it's increasingly adopted as it's now available for both DSP as well as SSPs in real-time bidding. From the Q1 earnings deck:

Growth

The company has been growing pretty well since splitting from Acxiom:

Data by YCharts

While not yet profitable (this is scheduled for FY2021), the company has plenty of cash to survive until then. The company produced a very useful slide in a previous earnings deck (Q4 2019 earnings deck):

It's a pity they didn't reproduce this slide with updated figures but it's nevertheless quite instructive to see the three horizons of revenues the company is generating.

It's unfortunate as it isn't possible to check all these disaggregated lines from the 10-Q, all that is available there is basically what's also in the Q2 earnings slides:

What sticks out is the 118% growth (q/q) of the marketplace (ex-Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), as it shut down its partner categories and this effect should be out of the quarterly figures in the next quarter, we believe), and their marketplace is still growing very fast.

This quarter 17% of their customers used their marketplace, up from 10% a year ago. One reason for the growth of the marketplace is that it offers a way around the Facebook lockout (Q2CC):

When Facebook shutdown partner categories, their third-party data marketplace, many of our brand clients still wanted to leverage third-party data within Facebook. With our consumer social data package, they still can. Through LiveRamp's data marketplace that are able to license data and build unique and powerful audiences that can then be targeted on many media platforms, including Facebook. We've seen very strong adoption here and had 73 clients leveraged this in Q2.

In fact, the company as a whole is still experiencing rapid growth (Q2CC):

Revenue was $90 million, up 39%. Excluding the impact of Facebook, revenue was up 43%. Subscription revenue of $72 million was up 31% and represented approximately 80% of total revenue. Marketplace had a blow-away quarter, revenue of $18 million increased by 118%. While transactional, make no mistake, this business is highly predictable, highly accretive and a durable part of the ecosystem.

The main drivers:

The tailwind of a market shift towards a data-driven approach.

Network effects of its Identity link (discussed in our previous article).

Organizational learning, that is, codifying best practices for acquiring new logos and up-selling additional services to existent ones.

The July 2019 acquisition of Data Plus Math.

On the network effects, one might notice partnership deals with the likes of The Rubicon Project and MediaMath (Q2CC, our emphasis):

We are super excited about this partnership with MediaMath. It's been a long time coming. They are a great company, and I've known Joe, their CEO, for the better part of 10 years, and he's 1 of just the great ad tech leaders in this space. And so I like what he's doing with the source capability, and I'm really pleased that we can integrate IdentityLink into that. More broadly speaking to the string of partnerships that we've announced.

Basically, their IdentyLink is becoming the standard (Q2CC, our emphasis):

I think this string of announcements is a measure of progress that we've made in our authenticated traffic solution and derisking the entire ecosystem for a world in which third-party cookies may not always be the standard. We started talking about ATS, like literally, 6 to 8 months ago. And where we stand now, we have 10 SSPs either under contract or already implemented, including index and rubicon, next up will be Openx and pubmatic. Then we have 20 DSPs, including the Mobi Criteo and most recently, Media Map. So I think the world has taken notice. They've standardized on IdentityLink, and I think that's good for the entire ecosystem.

This is boding well for the future.

TV

The company's acquisition of Data Plus Math has opened up all sorts of TV market opportunities (Q2CC):

at the same time, a major network also signed with Data Plus Math to guarantee on outcomes for this brand as well, which is an important proof point supporting our thesis that Data Plus Math has tremendous opportunity for both the buy and sell side, everybody benefits. Of course, measurement is only 1 area of the Advanced TV ecosystem we serve. LiveRamp is unique and that we play across all areas of Advanced TV, including addressable, data-driven linear and CTV. Our vision for LiveRamp TV is to lead the transformation to a more personalized and data-driven TV ecosystem.

We urge you to see the interesting examples in their November deck of TV solutions, from which this is the first slide:

And then of course there is the older presentation about the acquisition itself which also contains a wealth of information, from which this is a nice summary:

Is this working? Well, there were little tidbits in the Q2CC:

In addition, our integration of Data Plus Math is pacing ahead of plan. Customers remain incredibly excited about the combination and our field teams are seeing early indicators that validate the large cross-sell opportunity... Today, roughly 45 brands are making TV buys based on Data Plus Math metrics and the outcomes that matter most to them. This is a stat that sparks optimism on two fronts: one, how quickly we've achieved double-digit adoption among existing clients; and two, how many more prospects remain for us to pursue... Our Data Plus Math acquisition is already contributing to our account expansion strategy. For the quarter, we built a pipeline of more than $20 million and closed Data Plus Math upsell deals with 9 existing clients.

Equally exciting is the fact that their CTV business grew 400% in Q2 (y/y), although that's from a small base. But this is clearly a very promising market.

Measuring success

Management is stressing four different metrics for keeping track on growth and the quality of growth. From the earnings deck:

The subscription net retention doesn't include new logos or marketplace, while the platform net retention does include marketplace. Clearly, these numbers are very healthy, despite some quarterly variability.

Q2 results

Results came in a bit above expectations with a $0.06 earnings beat to (non-GAAP) EPS of -$0.23 and a 5% revenue beat with revenues growing at 38.5% to $90M.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Revenue guidance for the FY2020 was raised.

Margins

From the earnings deck:

There aren't yet signs of leverage, but with the ($11M) transition cost (preparation for CCPA, Data Plus Math integration) gone, management argued (Q2CC):

literally from this point forward, every single line item in our income statement can benefit from revenue leverage.

That would be a bit of a game-changer as, given the strong revenue growth, the company would be on a path to profitability and cash generation.

Cash

From the earnings PR:

Net cash used in operating activities was $29 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $27 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

LiveRamp has repurchased 2.1 million shares for $100.5 million under the current stock repurchase program since March 31, 2019. Since August 2011, the Company has returned over $1 billion in capital to shareholders.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $777 million with no debt at quarter-end.

It's a little odd with the company still being rather cash flow negative to buy back $100M in shares but they still have a mountain of cash from the separation from Acxiom.

And here is another reason for those buybacks. Share-based compensation is at an astronomical level of well over 25% of revenues:

Data by YCharts

Which is why we think it's quite disingenuous for management to argue that they will be close to cash flow break-even in Q3.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

While backward-looking, 8x sales is still a substantial multiple for a company that still produces considerable losses and cash bleed, even if it is growing at nearly 40%. However, analysts expect EPS to turn from -$0.71 this fiscal year to a profit of $0.28 in FY2021, and in that light, the 8x EV/S isn't excessive.

Conclusion

We think the shares are still a buy if you can get over the enormous self-dealing stock compensation, with which we struggle quite a bit. We assume it's a little elevated temporarily because of the Data Plus Math acquisition, but even so it's very high.

However, the company is emerging as the go-to party for data onboarding and they clearly are benefiting from network effects here. With growth in their onboarding business already impressive, new initiatives like their data market and CTV are basically exploding.

If the company can keep on growing like this and indeed turn a profit next fiscal year, and we don't see any reason why they couldn't, then the shares are actually really quite cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RAMP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.