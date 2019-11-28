American Equity Invest Life Holding Company: A New 5.95% Fixed-Reset Rate Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by American Equity Invest Life Holding Company (AEL). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by American Equity Invest Life Holding Company - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 16M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $400M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE: AEL-A) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.95% before December 1, 2024, and then switches to a dividend equal to the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 4.322%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 12/01/2024. Currently, AEL-A trades above its par value at a price of $25.73 and has a 5.78% Current Yield and YTC of 5.28%.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company. Its target market includes the group of individuals aged 45 to 75 seeking to accumulate tax-deferred savings or create guaranteed lifetime income. The Company distributes through a range of distribution channels, including independent agents, broker/dealers, banks and registered investment advisors. Its product types include fixed index annuities, annual reset fixed rate annuities, multi-year fixed rate annuities and single premium immediate annuities. Its life insurance products include traditional ordinary and term, universal life and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

Source: Reuters.com | American Equity Investment Life Holding

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AEL:

Source: Tradingview.com

The company is paying an annual dividend on its common stock that slightly increases every year, from $0.15 in 2012 to $0.28 in 2018. With a market price of $28.35, the current yield of AEL is at 0.99%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $25.45M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series A preferred stock is around $23.8M.

In addition, the market capitalization of AEL is around $2.56B (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of American Equity Investment Life Holding's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, AEL had a total debt of $740MB ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, AEL-A is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of AEL but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 2,560/(740 + 400) = 2.24 , which shows an excellent coverage of all debt and the preferred stock.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 2,560/(740 + 400) = , which shows an excellent coverage of all debt and the preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 80/(40 + 24) = 1.25 also indicating a good buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders.

The AEL Family

Except for the newly issued preferred stock, the company has one outstanding corporate bond:

Source: FINRA | AEL4507378

AEL4507378, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a 'BBB-' and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.76%. This should be compared to the 5.28% Yield-to-Call of AEL-A, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. This results in a yield margin of around 1.50% between the two securities, which can be justified by the higher rating and also the higher rank in the capital structure of the company.

Sector Comparison

The section below contains all preferred stocks in the "Life Insurance" sector (according to Finviz.com) that has a par value of $25, by their Current Yield. It is important to note that, excluding AEL-A, all of these preferred stocks bear an investment-grade rating by "Standart&Poor's."

Source: Author's database

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

The Below-Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a 'BB', 'BB+', or "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating. For a better idea, SCE-E, SCE-B, SCE-C, and SCE-D are excluded because of their hundredths yield.

Source: Author's database

To see how the real Yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include some filters: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. The next chart will present the preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

The company may redeem the Series A Preferred Stock:

in whole, but not in part, at any time prior to December 1, 2024, within 90 days after the occurrence of a " rating agency event ," at a redemption price equal to $25,500 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (102% of the stated amount of $25,000 per share) (equivalent to $25.50 per Depositary Share), plus an amount equal to any declared but unpaid dividends and the portion of the quarterly dividend per share attributable to the then-current dividend period that has not been declared and paid to, but excluding, such redemption date; or

," per share of Series A Preferred Stock (102% of the stated amount of $25,000 per share) (equivalent to $25.50 per Depositary Share), plus an amount equal to any declared but unpaid dividends and the portion of the quarterly dividend per share attributable to the then-current dividend period that has not been declared and paid to, but excluding, such redemption date; or in whole, but not in part, at any time prior to December 1, 2024, within 90 days after the occurrence of a "regulatory capital event," at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share), plus an amount equal to any declared but unpaid dividends and the portion of the quarterly dividend per share attributable to the then-current dividend period that has not been declared and paid to, but excluding, such redemption date.

Source: 424B2 Filing by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Use of Proceeds

We expect to receive net proceeds from this offering of approximately $389 million after the underwriting discount and estimated expenses. We intend to use the net proceeds to redeem eight series of our outstanding Subordinated Debentures (as defined below) and for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B2 Filing by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $400M, AEL-A is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, AEL-A is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company has good financials, it is well leveraged and also has a very good Earnings-to-Debt and Preferreds payments ratio. Furthermore, AEL-A is currently the only preferred stock of the company. As for the yields, despite the small number of preferred stocks in the sector, AEL-A has the highest Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Yield-to-Call). However, it is the only which rating is not an investment. Also, AEL-A is one of the best securities when compared to the other below-investment-grade rated fixed-rate preferred stocks, having one of the highest YTW. Despite, the newly issued preferred stock is not investment-graded, and it is already trading at 3% premium, still, against the background of the constantly coming out below 5% issues, it presents a good opportunity to slightly raise your returns without this to be the expense of the impaired creditworthiness of the issuer.

