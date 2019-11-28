How MTS10 Helped Us Ride The Bull Market From 2015 To 2019

The first article on my systemic risk indicator MTS10 was published here on 5/21/2015, 54 months ago. Since then, members of Quantitative Risk & Value receive an update every week.

From market timing to Systemic Risk

Market timing based on binary indicators is dangerous. Even if you find an indicator “predicting” the 8 recessions in the United States since 1950 without a false alert, it is not a guarantee that you have found the holy grail of market timing. In statistics, being right 8 times out of 8 means there is a 95% probability that the indicator's accuracy is at least 67%. It’s the law of confidence intervals with a small data sample. How much of your savings would you bet on an indicator that has a good chance to be right 2 times out of 3?

MTS10 counts the bearish signals given by 10 indicators. Its value is an integer between 0 and 10. The components are based on various data series: S&P 500 index, market breadth, average short interest, U.S. unemployment, aggregate EPS, forward aggregate EPS estimate, housing starts... They cover four fields of market analysis: technicals, sentiment, fundamentals, and economy. MTS10 is like an avalanche danger scale for the stock market, except it has 11 possible values instead of 5.

The avalanche danger scale

In both cases, we can evaluate the risk and make appropriate decisions. In both cases, a low risk is not a guarantee that an accident cannot happen. When MTS10 is at zero, it doesn’t mean that the risk is zero. In the market like in the mountains, zero risk doesn’t exist. A black swan is possible at any time. However, a low MTS10 value is a clue that the market is robust and may be more resilient if something bad happens. It happened twice in 2018: The S&P 500 (SPY, IVV, VOO) fell sharply in February and December, but it came back to new highs a few months later.

MTS10 design

The table below lists the 10 components updated every weekend. When a component is bearish, its value is 1, otherwise it is 0. MTS10 value is the sum of all components.

1) S&P 500 death cross 0 or 1 2) Market breadth (% of stocks below 200dma ) 0 or 1 3) Short interest in stocks (short trend) 0 or 1 4) Short interest in stocks (long trend) 0 or 1 5) Past aggregate EPS 0 or 1 6) Projected aggregate EPS (short trend) 0 or 1 7) Projected aggregate EPS (long trend) 0 or 1 8) Unemployment (short trend) 0 or 1 9) Unemployment (long trend) 0 or 1 10) Housing starts, new private residences 0 or 1 TOTAL sum = 0 to 10

The next chart shows MTS10 in red and the S&P 500 index in blue from 1/1/2001 to 5/23/2015. This is the period used to design and test MTS10 before it was published.

Charts by F. Piard

The next chart is more explicit. On the same period, it shows the sum of SPY weekly returns in % for each value of MTS10 calculated at the end of the prior week.

The returns in a state depend on the time spent in this state. The value for 8 (close to zero) is not very significant because the cumulated time when MTS10=8 was shorter than for other values.

Since 2001, SPY has a negative return for MTS10>=7. This is what I call the alarm level. Going to cash or on full hedge at 7 is not the best way to use MTS10. It transforms a multi-valued indicator into another binary indicator. The issue with binary indicators is they are 100% right or 100% wrong.

It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong.

John Maynard Keynes

There are smarter ways to use MTS10. The first one is to scale a hedging position according to the risk level and the user's risk tolerance. The second one is to follow ETF strategies scaling the exposure to stocks and bonds according to the risk level. All the details are available in the user’s manual of Quantitative Risk & Value (available also during the 14-day free trial).

Past results, real or simulated, are not a guarantee of future returns. I never use backtests to evaluate expected return and risk, but as a proof of concept for a model based on common sense and research. For example, the short interest components are inspired by Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns (Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou).

Real tracking

Now, let’s look at the chart from May 2015 to November 2019. These MTS10 values have been really published for subscribers. The most recent values have been excluded from the chart. SPY is plotted as a $100 investment on starting date, dividends are included.

The next chart shows the sum of SPY weekly returns for each value of MTS10 calculated at the end of the prior week. Since 2015, MTS10 maximum value was 7.

SPY has been in drawdown from May 2015 to July 2016. During this time, the market risk measured by MTS10 has been most of the time above 5. However, it was low during the 2 corrections in 2018. MTS10 has not timed short-term market moves (it is not its purpose), but it told us that all corrections from 2015 to 2019 were not the beginning of a bear market. It seems obvious now, but it was not so clear at this time, especially reading headlines in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Comparison with classic market timing

For the next calculations, let’s take 5/26/2015 as a starting point. It was just after my first article on MTS10. Since then until 11/25/2019, SPY had a total return with dividends of 61.3% (11.2% annualized).

One of the best-known market-timing methods is the “death cross.” It recommends going to cash when the 50-day simple moving average (50dma) is below the 200-day simple moving average (200dma), and invested otherwise. Applying this rule at every weekly opening with SPY as a unique holding would have resulted in a total return of 27.3% on the same period (5.5% annualized). Another popular timing method is going to cash when the price is below the 200 dma. With the same assumptions, it would have resulted in a total return of 16.1% (3.4% annualized). The next chart plots the equity curve of $100 invested in SPY and these 2 timing methods on the starting date.

During this period, MTS10 was at alarm level (7) a few weeks, during which SPY has lost about 2%.

In summary, using MTS10 in the most basic way since it has been available for subscribers would have given a modest excess total return of about 2% over buy-and-hold, and a sizeable outperformance over classic technical timing: 36% over the death cross signal, 47% over the 200dma crossover signal.

Conclusion

In 2019, you have probably seen catastrophic headlines about the U.S. stock market valuation. Yes, the market is overpriced. People believing that it was a reason to go in cash have once again missed the rally like they did in 2017. My own metrics, which are not among mainstream ones, show that S&P 500 stocks are overpriced by a bit more than 30%. However, overpricing is neither necessary nor sufficient for a recession or a market crash.

We are getting closer to the end of this bull market (we are always getting closer to the end). We have the choice to focus on the inevitable, or to open our minds to what comes day after day, week after week, and make decisions based on facts. I don’t promise you that MTS10 can make you happy or save your money. It is not designed to spot the next flash crash. It is just a tool to make sensible decisions in a complex environment. In the last 54 months, MTS10 published in Quantitative Risk & Value has been quite boring, but more useful and less depressing than headlines and gurus. Moreover, besides that and actionable ETF models based on MTS10, I have also given to subscribers useful information about SPY support zones and a profitable buy signal on silver (SLV, update of 6/3/2019).

MTS10 is a weekly indicator designed with a data sample between 2001 and 2015. If you think it is a bit short, in the next article, I will detail a series of monthly indicators also included in Quantitative Risk & Value. Some of them have been tested from 1871. Unlike MTS10 whose formula is not fully disclosed, this monthly indicator series is open source. All details will be exposed without black box.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long gold, silver.