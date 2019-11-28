Ring The Register On Deere

2020 will see EPS contraction and given the valuation the risk is most certainly to the downside here.

While the most recent quarter was strong in most areas, the outlook has us concerned, so we are locking in profit on the trade and sold today at $171.50.

In August 2018 we encouraged a buy in shares of Deere (DE) in the $130 levels. Today we have taken profit at $171.50. Our gain on the call was 25%. While we were impressed with Q4 on the surface, concerns are mounting for 2020, and we believe that even though 2020 will be 'good' it will not be as strong as we would have liked, and have chosen to ring the register here. With current valuations and recent performance, there is some risk to the downside from here. We are comfortable locking in this profit now, and are mildly bearish on the stock in the near term. In this column, we discuss the growth and offer our projections for fiscal 2020.

Forward-looking thesis

We believe that agricultural activity will continue to expand in 2020, but the growth might be slower than expected. Some slowing has already occurred in certain crops. Of course other crops have seen stellar output. Couple this with a growing population globally, and the key geographies in which Deere operates, and we have a recipe for success, but we think a lot of that has been priced in with the recent strong moves higher in the stock. However, with 2020 growth possibly slowing, farmers have become hesitant to invest further at the moment. CEO John May stated in the release:

"Lingering trade tensions coupled with a year of difficult growing and harvesting conditions have caused many farmers to become cautious about making major investments in new equipment."

Therefore, although we have seen rising international sales and a rebound in North America in recent years, 2020 is in question, and that is enough for us to protect our trading profits. However, the most recent quarter had some other strengths and weaknesses worth discussing which complicated our decision a bit.

Top-line growth

With strength in the company's international operations being driven in part by organic sales increases and in large part by the Wirtgen Group acquisition a while back, we have expected a solid sales boost. A rebound in North America and international strength have helped the company grow sales in recent years. In the most recent quarter, sales came in at $9.89 billion and continue a strong history of year-over-year increases:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

These sales actually were above our expectations, which were much more conservative than the Street consensus. We were looking for $9.8 billion, as we felt that equipment operations would be strong and agriculture sales would rise 1-2%, with construction sales up 6-7%. That said, sales surpassed our estimates by $196 million and surpassed the Street consensus as well. Overall there was a 5% rise year over year, which is impressive. Let us look more into segment performance.

Segment specifics

As we know, the bulk of the company's sales stems from its agriculture and turf equipment lines. Net sales here were $5.76 billion, up 3% from $5.61 billion in the comparable period last year. Looking ahead, sales of agriculture equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to fall, as the outlook for agriculture and the economy are cloudy. The company is forecasting declines in sales in 2020 in this segment of 5-10% lower. Ouch.

Construction and forestry sales saw another huge bump in the quarter, in large part due to acquisitions and in part due to strong organic sales. Sales in this segment were up a whopping 8% to $2.95 billion, rising from $2.74 billion last year. The Wirtgen purchases have helped add billions in sales since the acquisition. This was stellar performance and was in part driven by North American demand, which increased once again from a year ago.

But this segment, with all its growth, is going to get hammered next year according to management. Deere’s worldwide sales of construction and forestry equipment are anticipated to be down 10-15% for 2020, with foreign-currency rates having an unfavorable translation effect of 1%. The outlook reflects slowing construction activity as well as the company’s efforts to manage dealer inventory levels. We will say that in forestry, global industry sales are expected to be in line with the previous year, but there will be no growth. What about profit?

Keep an eye on expenses going forward

With sales rising nicely in the quarter, one risk that we want to watch is rising expenses. In other words, we want to see the impact on margins, so we need to look at things like the cost of sales.

When we look at Q4 2019, we expected that expenses would increase in every key category given the huge rise in revenues. As such, expenses rose heavily because sales were up so dramatically. Cost of sales were $6.74 billion vs. $6.38 billion last year. Here is the key. While sales were up 5%, the hike in cost of sales was about the same, rising 6%. On an absolute dollar basis, this means that gross profit didn't grow much.

If these costs continue to rise, it could lead to lower earnings than we were expecting, especially when combined with other key expenses like research & development, as well as general/administrative costs. And in this quarter, earnings were indeed lower than last year - when we factor in extra expenses, Research & development costs increased to $488 million. Selling, general & administrative expenses rose to $945 million, while "other" expenses were also up to $515 million, from $365 million.

When we combine this total operating expense data with total revenue data, we see an operating margin of just 8%. This is down last year. So, that was a weakness you must be aware of. How did earnings look?

While EPS was expected to be pressured from a year ago, EPS was better than expected slightly, but still fell. We see that net income was down 8% from last year, while EPS was also down 7%:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We do not like to see this, and was a bearish point in our opinion, even if consensus was higher - as you can see, were $2.14 per share on an adjusted basis. This beat our expectations by $0.02, driven by better than expected revenue. EPS was in line with consensus. However, profit growth is about to stall, and so we jumped ship.

Our 2020 projections

Forecasting activity in the agricultural sector can be difficult. You have to factor in expected crop activity, look at government subsidies, gamble on weather, and consider politics. With it being a Presidential election year, we suspect volatility in 2020. We of course take our cue from management first and foremost and as we saw, management has stated that while the company is in a better position than it was years ago, 2020 is going to be tough.

We think that farmers will be hesitant to make major purchases because a changing of the guard in Washington could bring with it a lot of risk. Thus, it stands to reason why farmers might be hesitant to make a major investment into big equipment if the subsidies or tax landscape could change. For years, Deere has continued to experience strong increases in demand, most notably in North America. International sales remain strong, but contraction is coming.

Based on the current trajectory of the company and its segments, and with management expecting double-digit declines in segments, we are handicapping equipment sales falling more toward the higher end of management. We will be eyeing 8-12% declines for the year. Management can help protect profit by slashing expenses, but we see earnings falling about 10% as well, and will look for net income to fall from $3.25 billion to $2.75-3.0 billion next year. It is not that growth is slowing, it is that growth is gone. So, we are bearish. Based on these numbers, we expect adjusted EPS of $9.10-9.50.

Simple valuation

At $171.50, this valued the stock at 18 times 2020 fiscal earnings on the high end. Historically speaking, this is somewhat price for the company, but especially when earnings are going to contract. If the average historical ratio of 15-16 forward EPS were to hold (and EPS was actually growing), we would have targeted $142.50-152.00 as a price target. But earnings are going to fall. So, we handicap it even lower. We would expect shares to decline to the $130 levels assuming this outlook holds, and especially if broader markets feel pressure.

Take-home

We love this company. But the stock is risky here. We took profit on our trade and think you should too. Based on forward earnings at this time, we believe there is downside ahead. The present risk is to the downside right now with this outlook. We do not want to hold and gamble on the political climate or the weather here. We would rather wait for a turnaround before coming back to the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We Sold DE At $171.50