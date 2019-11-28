Unilever: Emerging Opportunities, Evolving Threats

Image Source: Freerangestock.com - Free Commercial Images

Introduction

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." - Warren Buffett

What is a wonderful company, and what is "quality merchandise" from an investing standpoint? The most constructive definition to address this question is Warren Buffett's concept of "economic moat", a long-lasting competitive advantage that allows a given company to harvest above-average returns on its capital, even when faced with economic downturns or powerful competitors.

A quality investing strategy should, therefore, capture the fundamental nature of Buffett's philosophy. Here, the aim is to identify high-quality stocks - or "compounders" - trading at reasonable prices by calculating a simple Quality Score based on 12 fundamental factors related to the actual business and its intrinsic economic characteristics. These are (possibly) the qualitative and quantitative factors that best capture the elusive "quality dimension" of a specific company, at least according to Buffett and other investors in these best-of-breed companies like Charlie Munger, Chuck Akre, and Joel Greenblatt. The intention is not to discuss fleeting quarterly results (far from it) but rather to analyze and find superior companies and business models capable of compounding value for many years into the future. To calculate the Quality Score, the following questions will be addressed:

1) Presence of strong and enduring competitive advantages; 2) favorable market dynamics and relative positioning; 3) presence of multiple and complementary sources of revenue; 4) resilience to technological disruption and obsolescence; 5) presence of market leadership; 6) presence of pricing power; 7) presence of high and persistent Returns on Invested Capital; 8) strong cash-generation ability; 9) presence of superior gross and operating profitability; 10) presence of superior revenue growth, with improving sales momentum; 11) presence of solid risk management and capital allocation policies; and 12) presence of a solid financial position, with little debt.

To calculate the Quality Score, one (1) point is awarded when the answer is fundamentally positive ("Yes"); minus one (-1) point is subtracted when the answer is essentially negative ("No"); no points are added or subtracted (0) when there is too much uncertainty or when negative and positive factors are essentially in equilibrium. "High-quality companies" are the ones with a Quality Score of "6" or above. Let us then calculate the Quality Score for The Unilever Group.

1. Does Unilever have strong and durable competitive advantages over competitors? Yes: 1 Point

British-Dutch creations, such as the Glorious Revolution, colonial times' Manhattan Island and oil giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) display a general tendency to be quite successful. Unilever is no exception. The company's history started in 1885 with William Hesketh Lever, a peculiar soap-boiler from the United Kingdom that preferred to sleep on the roof of his many houses, "in the wind and the rain", rather than sleeping in a bedroom. On the back of clever marketing, and after joining forces with Dutch margarine manufacturer Margarine Unie, Lever's company expanded rapidly and decisively thanks to the enormous territories and maritime traffic lines of the Dutch and British Empires.

Unilever's Competitive Advantages | Intergenerational Local Knowledge

Communication with headquarters was obviously difficult in those days. Being so, Unilever established self-governing branches across the globe that truly adopted a "local" - instead of a "centralized" - business philosophy. Among others, such branches comprised Unilever South Africa (established in 1891), Unilever Indonesia (established in 1933 in the Dutch East Indies) and Hindustan Unilever (established in 1934 in the British Raj, which included present-day India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar). Today, any of these branches is a leader within their respective regional markets. In fact, the Anglo-Dutch titan's unmatched depth of local knowledge is arguably the main reason behind its dominance in some of the most populous emerging economies.

Armed with its local know-how, Unilever is in a unique position to cultivate close relationships not only with large retailers but also with the all-important mom-and-pop shops and rural customers throughout emerging geographies. In fact, according to Vijay Mahajan, a professor at the University of Texas, the company has the most ingrained "rural DNA" among the largest companies in the world. Unilever, Mahajan states, has a peerless "ability to recognize the rural opportunity and to develop innovations to tap those markets along with their urban markets".

One example of such innovations is Unilever's highly fruitful "Project Shakti", an initiative that enlists local men and women to sell the company's products throughout rural settings across several countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In addition to empowering these poor but entrepreneurial people, the project has also dramatically enlarged Unilever's footprint in a way that cannot be replicated by any other competitor, anytime soon. As of today, this groundbreaking initiative has already recruited about 100,000 Shakti distributors serving millions of households in India alone. Similar projects have been developed in countries such as the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam Egypt, Nigeria, and Colombia, among several others. For Unilever, these initiatives provide access to billions of rural consumers that the company couldn't reach before, and they also generate a valuable source of income for everyone involved. Moreover, for Unilever, these projects create a strong and enduring foundation to develop its presence in the hearts and minds of consumers.

In many countries where it obtains raw materials, Unilever has also trained thousands of farmers in sustainable farming practices who are now working as favored partners. Of course, these large crowds of close associates are also doubling up as loyal customers and brand ambassadors. However, many would-be customers in emerging markets are unable or unwilling to buy products that are perceived as too expensive. Unilever's response to this problem was to further segment its offers and to create small, single-use items that can be bought on a week-by-week (or month-by-month) basis. Now, in countries like the Philippines and Indonesia, the bulk of its sales are generated by one-use packets (of shampoo, for instance) that cost only a few cents. This is a very successful concept that allowed the company to dominate the market for consumer goods like shampoos and deodorants.

This deep entrenchment in the countryside of emerging economies - a vast market comprising more than 3 billion people - dramatically pushes up the costs for any competitor trying to establish a new foothold outside the more heavily urbanized areas, as Procter & Gamble (PG) found out years ago when it tried to expand operations in countries like India or Bangladesh. Another important reason behind Unilever's success is the firm's expertise at managing through volatile scenarios: indeed, of Unilever's top 20 markets, 12 are in emerging economies, and in these unpredictable economies more than 80% of the management is purely local. Such cultural understanding usually ensures that the best value-accretive decisions are taken regarding the needs and wants of local consumers.

However, Unilever's position in emerging markets is (arguably) becoming weaker with the advent of stronger local competitors. Indeed, as former CEO Paul Polman mentioned a few years ago, regional players in emerging markets have become Unilever's main competition. One example is India's Patanjali Ayurved, a local competitor imbued with both homegrown expertise and cultural values closely attuned to local tastes and preferences. Patanjali, which is stealing share from incumbents like Unilever and Colgate (CL), has been the fastest-growing consumer-facing company in India over the past few years. Not only that, but Patanjali is also the most trusted brand among consumers in the vitally important Indian subcontinent.

Unilever's Competitive Advantages | A Strong Portfolio of Billionaire Brands

But no local player has the widespread trust that surrounds many of Unilever's offerings. The company possesses 12 global billionaire brands spanning foods, beverages, household products, and personal care products and, according to the latest Kantar Brand Footprint report, several of these brands are among the most chosen and purchased by consumers worldwide. Unilever is the company with the largest number of names (13 out of 50) on Kantar's ranking, and in fact, no other competitor even comes close to the Anglo-Dutch giant in this regard.* P&G comes second with six brands and Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) only has four brands among the most consumed in the world. However, six of the brands marketed by Unilever (like Knorr and Pepsodent) have lost market share to smaller players: as explained further ahead, the competitive landscape is changing for incumbents like Unilever or Nestlé, and it is not for the better.

* From the most to the least chosen by consumers (on a global basis), the brands are Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Knorr, Lux, Sunlight, Vim, Pepsodent, Rexona, Brooke Bond, Surf, Close Up and Lipton.

Unilever's Competitive Advantages | Industry Relationships and Scale Advantages

Over the decades, Unilever's portfolio of leading brands has also generated ingrained relationships with both smaller shops and with large-scale retailers throughout the world. Without a doubt, the company's offerings ensure fast and dependable sales, a fact that gives it a significant advantage over less renowned players. As a general rule, there are no switching costs for customers in the consumer goods space; however, there are clear switching costs for volume-dependent vendors - like Walmart (WMT) or Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) - that require strong brands to drive sales. Finally, Unilever's competitive advantages also stem from its highly efficient supply networks - the firm has been occupying the top spot on Gartner's (NYSE:IT) Supply Chain Top 25 for several years - and from its vast economies of scale and procurement as one of the largest buyers of raw materials in the globe.

2. Is Unilever a diversified company, with multiple and complementary sources of revenue? Yes: 1 Point

Sold in 190 countries, Unilever's products are virtually omnipresent both in developed and in developing regions. Such geographic footprint gives Unilever a truly global presence, including an enviable position in growing emerging markets (which currently generate close to 60% of the company's total turnover). Reflecting on the recent disposal of several products and categories, Unilever's present portfolio of more than 400 different brands is now segmented into three divisions.

Accounting for 42% of Unilever's sales during the third quarter of 2019, the largest division is Beauty & Personal Care. Well-known brands within this business include Lux, Dove, Lifebuoy and Axe/Lynx. Foods & Refreshment, which was responsible for 37.7% of revenues, is Unilever's second-largest division. This business sells many strong global brands such as Knorr, Lipton and Hellmann's. Finally, the Home Care division (20.3% of sales) is populated by brands such as Omo, Sunlight and Seventh Generation.

Making Unilever excessively dependent on declining categories, a decade ago about half of the total sales were generated by beverages and foods (which included the struggling spreads business). However, the latest portfolio changes have in the meantime created a more rational platform for growth that should unleash more efficiencies and a move towards more profitable product categories. As exemplified by Kraft Heinz (KHC) woes, packaged foods are a stressed category just about everywhere. But Unilever has been quick in its response to shifting trends in food consumption, as attested by its recent investments in vegan ice-cream and meatless burgers, for instance (this month, Unilever's The Vegetarian Butcher brand of meatless burgers has partnered with Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King brand to launch the plant-based Rebel Whopper in thousands of Burger King restaurants across 25 countries in Europe).

All in all, by spanning many distinct geographies and product lines, Unilever's broad and multifaceted portfolio clearly benefits the company's operational and brand risk profiles. Such a portfolio also ensures that Unilever is no longer overly exposed to conventional packaged foods. Moreover, its multiple offerings provide optionality and opportunities to explore new growth runways. In contrast to Unilever, its two most formidable global rivals are focused either on foods (Nestlé) or on personal care and household goods (P&G) and therefore, when compared to these peers, there's no denying that Unilever is indeed a well-diversified company.

3. Is Unilever dominant within its core markets? Yes: 1 Point

On any given day about one-third of the world's population uses one or more products manufactured by Unilever. Globally, the company is a market leader in tea, deodorants, ice cream, hair care, and skin cleansing. Furthermore, the market for mayonnaise (the top-selling food dressing in the world) is very much the dominion of brands like Calvé and Hellmann's/Best Foods. By sales, Unilever is also one of the strongest global players in laundry care products; granted, oral care and household cleaning products play second fiddle to the company's flagship brands but both categories are still quite strong in regional markets like Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Unilever controls about one-third of the global ice cream sales through a vast array of brands that include Heartbrand, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's and Carte d'Or, among many others. On a worldwide basis, the company has been gaining share in ice cream every year for the last six decades, an impressive achievement reflected on the fact that Unilever is currently about twice as large in ice cream as its nearest competitor (Nestlé). The global ice cream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% through to 2023.

On its part, the very profitable deodorant and antiperspirant category is expected to grow at a significantly slower rate (of 3.5% through to 2024) but, since most people in developing nations still do not use any kind of deodorant on a daily basis, Unilever will probably benefit from ample opportunities to grow this business in the years ahead. Additionally, the strategically important skincare market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of nearly 6% over the same period.

With a global share of around 12% in tea-based beverages, Unilever is much more dominant than its nearest competitor (Tata Global Beverages), which only controls about 3% of this market. With names like T2, Brooke Bond and Lipton - a brand owned in association with PepsiCo (PEP) - the company should also benefit from the expected 5% CAGR supporting the global tea-based beverages arena.

4. Is Unilever present in attractive markets offering clear growth runways? Yes: 1 Point

The markets where Unilever operates are typified by low cyclicality, slow growth, and stable demand. Of course, most products marketed by Unilever are inexpensive non-durable goods that need to be replaced on a frequent basis. The very nature of these goods creates a steady and plentiful stream of demand that partially insulates consumer staples companies like Unilever against economic downdrafts.

Unilever's gigantic addressable markets are not expanding at a blistering speed but their gentle expansion is still reliable. These markets are also characterized by fierce competition between global and regional players, and between branded manufacturers and the retailers promoting their private label offerings. Despite the competition, as a globally dominant and experienced company, Unilever's sales should benefit from multiple secular factors provided execution is flawless.

The most important of these factors are probably the powerful demographic and disposable income tailwinds generated by the largest emerging economies like India, Nigeria, Indonesia or Brazil. On top of these trends, mounting awareness about beauty and hygiene standards (in developing regions), as well as premiumization (mostly in developed nations), should also contribute to growth. To capture this growth, Unilever's strategic priorities are to continue to develop its core brands, build a "future-fit" portfolio, adopt better models of marketing, increase efficiencies and capitalize on high-growth and premium spaces.

Unilever's Growth Runways | Reorganizing the Portfolio

Unilever tilted its portfolio towards more profitable categories in the personal and home care spaces. This reshuffling places the firm further away from the markets disputed with Nestlé (which is positive, as Nestlé is arguably a more capable contender in nutrition), but it nevertheless places it on a collision course with Procter & Gamble. But P&G's and Unilever's main markets are distinct, as the American behemoth pulls out most of its sales from developed economies - which should mean higher profit margins but lethargic growth - whereas Unilever expects to derive 70% of its revenues from emerging markets over the long-term (which should mean the reverse). In comparison to P&G, Unilever has a sizable cultural advantage and a more settled distribution network in emerging economies (except in China, where P&G is still the top dog).

Fundamentally, Unilever wants to develop a portfolio capable of reaching consumers in all income brackets, from its affordable products range targeted at low-income countries to its prestige range targeted at the most demanding shoppers. Built mainly by acquisitions (like the acquisitions of Murad and Dermalogica), Unilever's prestige portfolio is crucial to growing the company's online business. But its prestige strategy comes with risks, as there are more formidable incumbents in this arena - like L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) - and acquisition targets do not come cheap in this overheated seller's market. For now, online sales only represent about 5% of the company's total revenues (in China, however, it accounts for 20% of turnover).

Unilever's Growth Runways | Developing Innovative Brands, Fast

Today, rapid product innovation is fundamental to respond to the proliferation of media channels, consumer segments, routes to market and unexpected events. To address this challenge, Unilever intends to differentiate the introduction of new products using three separate approaches (the 70-20-10 rule) at different scales and speeds. The first is to launch products - like its Sunsilk Natural Recharge - with widespread appeal through global roll-outs (70% of new products); the second is to launch local innovations marketed on the back of global brands (20% of novel offerings); and lastly, it is to launch "hyper-local" brands developed through local knowledge and innovation, such as the company's Vim bars with mint extract launched in India. By circumventing the always protracted global approval procedures, this strategy should result in a much faster response to local, regional and global consumer demands. Tellingly, time to market with new products to meet local trends has improved by 40-50% since 2016. Unilever's alertness and local boots on the ground also enables the company to capitalize on unexpected events: for instance, when South Africa was affected by a drought in 2018, Unilever quickly launched Domestos Flush Less, a toilet spray that disinfects and eliminates odors without the need to flush.

As consumer trust in brands is driven by their perceptions and experiences of marketing, Unilever also intends to align its brands with ethical and ecological principles. At first blush, doing good business and doing good for the planet are two seemingly irreconcilable attainments. The company, however, begs to disagree and it is betting on its Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) to foster sustained growth. This ambitious plan aims to broaden the positive social contributions of the company, reduce its ecological footprint, and increase sales and profitability. If executed correctly, these initiatives can indeed create positive long-term outcomes, such as advance corporate reputation, raise brand awareness, increase employee satisfaction and attract top talent. This strategy seems to be working, as the firm's Sustainable Living Brands (like Dove, Lifebuoy and Ben & Jerry's) grew 46% faster than other brands and accounted for 70% of the total growth in 2018.

Unilever's Growth Runways | Reinvesting Savings

But more immediate and tangible benefits arise from improved cost-saving measures and more efficient use of resources. For too long, management seems to have neglected aspects of the financial performance of the company, which was indeed operating with inefficiencies. This status quo was finally changed following the recent bolt from the blue unleashed by Kraft Heinz. Now, Unilever is exercising a stricter financial discipline to counteract overhead spending and has also implemented a zero-based budgeting approach (among other measures) to reduce costs and find better ways of working with the available assets. According to the company, its cost-saving initiatives are delivering over EUR 1.0 billion of savings per year. Unilever aims to reinvest at least two-thirds of these savings in acquisitions and internal growth initiatives.

On the whole, an expanding GDP and less income inequality across most emerging market countries will continue to act as a tailwind for Unilever in the decades to come. This is a cliché, but it is also a legitimate statement. Favored by their demography and underlying economics, such countries are the next frontier of expansion for the consumer staples sector - and Unilever undoubtedly occupies a privileged position at the very top of the food chain in these emerging economies. Dangers abound, however…

5. Is Unilever resilient and easily adaptable to disruption? Neutral: 0 Points

"The biggest challenge and opportunity we face is the pace of change. Change today is exponential. Driven by advances in technology, whole industry sectors are being disrupted." Paul Polman, former CEO, Unilever

And there's no doubt that the consumer staples sector is being disrupted. Granted, by themselves, the products sold by Unilever remain broadly unaffected by new technology and by obsolescence. In fact, such products are more suitable for incremental fine-tuning than to radical innovation. Nevertheless, the way these products are manufactured, marketed and sold - and the context where these sales take place - can be highly disruptive for consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies.

During the course of the previous decades, incumbents like Unilever have benefited from a resilient business model thanks to the evergreen nature of their goods and to imposing barriers to entry - explicitly, the barriers arising from the difficulties of building up vast manufacturing scale beyond the local or regional scope on the one hand and of building up global brand awareness on the other hand. Such barriers have been formidable deterrents to new entrants wishing to establish a solid foothold in some of the largest consumer markets.

In tandem with their intimate knowledge of these attractive markets, gradual innovation was used by the Big Brands to drive the horizontal expansion into new product categories and to opening up new avenues for profitable expansion. That much is demonstrated by the historical progression of Unilever's portfolio: back in the 19th and 20th centuries, a large part of the company's business was based on the production of margarine but Unilever does not produce margarine anymore; nowadays, instead, the company's incremental evolution has transformed it into a seller of detergents and razor blades.

With no meaningful competitive pressures, and supported by a capital-light business model, these companies then reinvested their substantial cash flow in massive marketing initiatives, as well as in acquisitions of ascending brands (one example being Unilever's acquisition of TRESemmé back in 2010). And finally, after bolstering their portfolios with such new brands and categories, these Big Brands used their wide distribution networks to drive sales on a truly global scale. Of course, as seen in Question 1, companies like Nestlé and Unilever also benefited from a first-mover advantage in some of the biggest and most prosperous consumer markets on Earth.

These moves allowed the largest CPG firms to consolidate the industry and to strengthen their competitive advantages within a virtuous, self-reinforcing feedback loop. Few other companies have been able to exploit their ecosystems so thoroughly. However, the competitive landscape is now changing for Unilever and its peers due to new developments within this ecosystem. The emergence of e-commerce, in particular, is eroding the old brand appeal enjoyed by the largest CPG conglomerates.

Moreover, these old giants are struggling to adapt to this novel era of targeted, predictive, online advertising led by new titans like Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Alibaba (BABA) and, of course, Amazon (AMZN). Niche and local brands are taking advantage of the inexpensive advertising outlets created by the tech leviathans to undermine both the traditional business of advertising agencies and the barrier to entry formed by Unilever's brand-building initiatives (making Unilever one of the biggest media buyers in the world, the company spends about 15% of its total revenue on advertising and promotion expenses; however, its online presence still needs improvement). Besides benefiting from the low costs of online advertising, smaller advertisers also profit from the personal data points collected by the likes of Facebook that make social ads so effective at boosting their sales.

Online critics and reviews, health, ethical and environmental considerations, as well as an abundance of niche brands, have also changed consumer behavior. Today's empowered, digital-savvy consumers are increasingly in control of the branded messages they receive, and how they shop for products. Faced with countless online offers to choose from (be it a deodorant or a shampoo), a Millennial who lives in Rio de Janeiro has more in common with Millennials in Cape Town and New York than with his mother and father in Rio. Therefore, among younger demographic cohorts, the old advertising models and routes to market do not work as well as they worked before.

At the same time, contract manufacturing and outsourcing - as well as a seemingly bottomless pool of venture capital - have also lowered the barriers to gain scale in a timely and more affordable manner: often funded by cheap capital, turnkey manufacturers now handle every step of the manufacturing process, including prototyping, procurement, fabrication, testing, packaging and fulfillment. This lowers the cost and volume constraints that limited the growth of nascent brands in the recent past.

Nowadays, virtually anyone with a concept can bring a new product to life without much of the risk associated with large production runs. Dollar Shave Club, which was acquired by Unilever at an outrageous premium, is a case in point: in just a few years, this bellicose American start-up stole a big chunk of P&G's and Edgewell's (EPC) customers by using cheap capital, a South Korean manufacturer of razor blades and clever advertising (through a single YouTube video that only cost USD 4.500 to produce).

Additionally, the e-tailers' immense reach - not only of the usual suspects but also of companies like Flipkart (FPKT) in India and Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) in Japan - as well as the emergent clout of direct-to-consumer upstarts, have also weakened the distribution muscle of most CPG companies, including Unilever's. Even more ominously, there are now ready-made systems specifically designed to smash through the barriers erected by the Big Brands; an example is Amazon Launchpad, a program that has partnered with Kickstarter, and other incubators and crowdfunding platforms, to identify, nurture and launch on the worldwide stage the products of auspicious startups.

With privileged access to Amazon's infrastructure, retail expertise, and global fulfillment network, it has never been easier for startups to build brand awareness, gain scale, and bypass the brick-and-mortar retailers on their way to our doorsteps. And, as the shelf space provided by physical retailers gradually loses their prior importance, companies like Unilever also lose the competitive advantage that arises from their symbiotic relationships with Big Box vendors.

Of course, shelf space has no influence whatsoever in the virtual world - only landing pages have. Fortunately, the Anglo-Dutch firm operates in many markets and regions that are too challenging even for the most accomplished e-tailers. This fact should give it further time to adapt. Either way, there's no doubt that capitalism's creative destruction is unleashing its force on the industry. And there's no turning back.

Together with many others, best-selling brands such as Seventh Generation and Dollar Shave Club didn't even exist a decade ago, but within a few years, they have fundamentally transformed the competitive landscape to become real threats to incumbents. Established companies and prospective investors have to realize that yesterday's mass channels and marketing paradigms are, most definitely, being dismantled by technology. So, no, Unilever and its peers are not as adaptable to disruption as they were in the recent past.

6. Is Unilever subjected to systemic or company-specific risks with the potential to severely compromise its future? Neutral: 0 Points

Unilever mentions a series of risk factors with the potential to affect its future performance, such as an eventual disruption of its supply chain, failure to establish relationships with new customers, an inability to attract talent and even climate change. But these risks are a given for any CPG company. Some shareholders are also worried about Brexit. However, because the UK only accounts for 3%-4% of revenues, Brexit shouldn't be too disruptive for such sprawling, multinational enterprise - under the darkest of scenarios, British people would have to keep calm and carry on using deodorants other than Lynx for a time. During 2018, the company's Boards also discussed proposals to streamline Unilever's dual-headed legal structure. According to Unilever, after "extensive engagement" (read: angry debate) with shareholders, plans to move the company's headquarters to the Netherlands were quietly shelved. Internal rebellion is always a risk for a company with two thinking heads, but going Dutch would not solve the company's more urgent issues.

Indeed, the risk imposed by technological disruption is perhaps more critical to the company's long-term prospects than all of the aforementioned risks combined. Another important risk arises from the company's acquisitive strategy. For better or worse, Unilever has pursued an aggressive growth strategy based on acquisitions - particularly in the premium beauty space - as it seeks to grow its online presence and expand its profits and addressable markets. At first sight, Unilever's initiatives on this front appear promising. However, the strategy comes with considerable perils, as Unilever may be chasing growth at the wrong price (it is) and at the wrong time (who knows?).

Moreover, there are few synergies between its acquired premium products and Unilever's legacy mass-market products and channels. Examples of this strategy are the acquisition of Dollar Shave Club, a mail-order razor company, and the partial acquisition of Equilibra, a personal care product manufacturer with (as stated by the company) "Italian credentials". The USD 1.0 billion acquisition of Dollar Shave Club implied a very rich multiple for a company with no profits at all. The acquisition prompted the matchless Scott Galloway to write that "Unilever's acquisition of Dollar Shave Club was, and is, stupid. P&G is the winner, as they had an (albeit overestimated) competitor taken out of the game on Unilever's balance sheet."

Indeed, the 30 or so acquisitions made by Unilever since 2015 took its toll on the balance sheet but the company is now recovering (more on that later). Unilever spent approximately USD 5.5 billion on other companies in 2017 alone; in contrast, Procter & Gamble reported spending only USD 110 million (in cash) on acquisitions during 2018. However, Unilever has funded a large part of its purchases through the disposal of low-return, commoditized assets. Net of these sales, Unilever's spending has corresponded to less than 5% of the free cash flow accrued over the past five years. But, through its Prestige Group, Unilever is also moving into unfamiliar premium territories already dominated by highly capable players like Estee Lauder (EL). The acquisition of Dollar Shave Club, in particular, will pit Unilever against P&G, a much more experienced player on the men's grooming field. Being so, Unilever must quickly accumulate critical mass in this arena, since the mail-order business model can be replicated with relative ease by new entrants and established players alike.

Sure, management has mentioned that the string of acquisitions is "in aggregate" delivering double-digit sales growth. But there's no way to really know how the company's strategy is performing because Unilever does not break out how much each of its acquisitions generates in revenues. One aspect is certain, though: sales have been erratic and lackluster over the last five years, even with the contribution of the many acquired concerns. What Unilever needs are organic top-line growth and a solid balance sheet; certainly, what it doesn't need is a replay of the scenario affecting other acquisitive consumer staples companies like Kraft Heinz or Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY).

7. Is Unilever highly productive and profitable relative to its assets? Yes: 1 Point

"Profitability, as measured by gross profits-to-assets, has roughly the same power as book-to-market predicting the cross-section of average returns. Profitable firms generate significantly higher average returns than unprofitable firms, despite having, on average, lower book-to-markets and higher market capitalizations. Controlling for profitability also dramatically increases the performance of value strategies, especially among the largest, most liquid stocks." Novy-Marx, 2010

Indeed, research shows that companies with high gross profits-to-assets and low asset growth tend to outperform companies with low gross profits relative to total assets and high asset growth. For most firms, much of this asset inflation is driven by acquisitions. Regrettably, despite all the excitement surrounding acquisitive moves, M&A activity is often a source of value destruction. This is the reason why - when appraising the quality of a business - an important aspect to consider is the company's profitability relative to its total assets (as calculated by dividing gross profits by total assets).

In this calculation, gross profits are used instead of bottom-line results because they are not usually affected by accounting gimmicks; besides, gross profits are not distorted by advertising and R&D expenses incurred to improve the competitive position of a particular business. There's no definite rule to analyze a given company along this dimension, but the calculation should be made both with and without goodwill just to make sure the firm is not overpaying for unproductive acquisitions over time. In Unilever's case, on average, goodwill was responsible for about 30% of the company's total assets throughout the last half-decade. This percentage shows that Unilever has been an acquisitive company, but not excessively so.

To fulfill a minimum level of profitability generated by acquisitions - and by the respective asset growth - Unilever must have been able to exceed a year-over-year ratio of 1:3 (or 33%) between gross profits and total assets over the last years of activity. As shown above, contrary to P&G, Unilever has always exceeded this minimum amount of asset profitability. However, its gross profitability has been trending down since 2015. This can spell trouble for Unilever because the market tends to punish diminishing profits (relative to investments in new assets) independently from the absolute magnitude of the ratio (a fact that might explain, at least in part, P&G's recent price appreciation).

8. Is Unilever financially strong? Yes: 1 Point

Financial Health: By assigning a very solid A1 long-term rating to Unilever, Moody's (MCO) no doubt believes that the Anglo-Dutch company is perfectly able to cover payments on its outstanding debt. Unilever's financial metrics deteriorated in 2017 and 2018 due to acquisitions and to larger shareholder distributions; however, bolstered by cost-saving initiatives and strong cash flow generation, the firm's balance sheet has recovered its strength. Unilever's long-term debt and other long-term liabilities now account for nearly 47% of the company's total current liabilities, whereas short-term debt and other short-term liabilities account for 14% of its debt obligations.

These figures are translated into a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84 and into a low cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17 (cash only accounts for 7.5% of Unilever's total assets), as well as into quick and current ratios of 0.59 and 0.81, respectively. Despite exhibiting relatively feeble financial ratios, the company's current Altman Z-Score of 3.78 places Unilever well inside the "safe zone", and shows that Unilever is nowhere near bankruptcy; at the moment, Unilever also exhibits an adequate Piotroski F-Score of 6 (out of 9).

A company can make its interest payments comfortably even though it exhibits weakening liquidity - in fact, Unilever's operating income can cover about 19 times the firm's interest expense. Unilever is a dominant and profitable company that operates within a stable sector, and therefore higher levels of debt are not necessarily a problem. Reinforcing its balance sheet to counteract a probable economic deceleration should, nonetheless, be a priority for Unilever.

Unilever| Montier C-Score: Devised by James Montier to identify short candidates (in conjunction with high valuations), this is a discrete score that uses distinct criteria to determine the presence of accounting red flags or operational and financial problems. Criteria are scored in a binary mode (1 point for "true"; 0 points for 'false'): if a company scores between 0 and 2 points, there is negligible evidence of manipulation or major operational issues; conversely, Montier found that firms with high C-Scores of 5 or 6 underperformed the market by about 8% per year. The criteria are:

1) Is there a growing divergence between net income and cash flow from operations? Higher levels of accruals are often associated with a higher probability of profit manipulation and lower quality of earnings. Over the past five years, Unilever's net income was equivalent to about 78% of CFFO (on average); this percentage increased dramatically to 145% according to the latest financials. Unilever fails this test.

2) Are days sales outstanding increasing? Days receivables that are expanding faster than sales may signal the occurrence of channel stuffing. Over the past 5 years, on average, Unilever took approximately 23 days to collect payment after a sale has been made; this number increased to 54 days during the trailing 12 months (an expansion of 135%). Unilever fails this test.

3) Is inventory turnover decreasing? This may suggest slowing sales. On average, over the past half-decade, Unilever took 7.1 days to sell its inventory at hand; this number decreased to 6.9 days over the trailing 12 months. Unilever passes this test.

4) Are other current assets increasing relative to revenues? This line may be used to hide issues pertaining to a company's current assets. Other current assets corresponded to only 3.85% of Unilever's revenues over the past five years; this percentage dropped to 0.14% over the past year of operations. Unilever passes this test.

5) Is depreciation declining relative to gross fixed assets? Companies can adjust their estimates of useful asset life to artificially inflate profits. Over the past five years, depreciation charges were equivalent to 47% of Unilever's gross fixed assets; this percentage remains unchanged according to the latest financial data. Unilever passes this test.

6) Did the company grow its total assets by 10% or more over the past year? Companies that significantly grow total assets tend to underperform the market. Also, serial acquirers can use acquisitions to deceitfully inflate profits. Unilever grew total assets by about 7.7% between 2018 and the latest quarter. Unilever passes this test.

Unilever's C-score is only 2, an outcome that reiterates the company's solid standing. Despite the possible presence of a couple of red flags, this low score provides no evidence that Unilever is manipulating its financial results, or that it is facing financial or operational issues. However, higher levels of accruals and an expansion in days sales outstanding are slightly worrying trends.

9. Is Unilever a superior cash-generative business? Neutral: 0 Points

"There are two kinds of businesses: The first earns 12%, and you can take the profits out at the end of the year. The second earns 12%, but all the excess cash must be reinvested - there's never any cash. It reminds me of the guy who sells construction equipment - he looks at his used machines, taken in as customers bought new ones, and says "There's all of my profit, rusting in the yard." We hate that kind of business." Charlie Munger

Indeed, the capacity to produce excess cash (without the absolute need to reinvest it just to keep the company afloat) is one of the most accurate yardsticks for gauging the performance of mature firms like Unilever. A firm's cash-generative ability - or the lack of it - is what ultimately determines its continuing ability to pay down debt, invest in new profitable ventures or return money to shareholders. Here, by scrutinizing the following parameters, the purpose is to assess how well Unilever has been converting inputs and sales into excess cash.

Unilever | CapEx/Operating Cash Flow and CapEx/Sales (five-year averages)

Making it fairly capital-light businesses, on average capex consumed close to one-third of both P&G's and Unilever's operating cash flows over the past five years. This demonstrates that, for a CPG firm, Unilever does not need to reinvest a large part of the cash generated by its operations just to keep on functioning. Of course, exhibiting lower intra-industry CapEx/OCF ratios is usually better than displaying higher ratios (providing the company is not underinvesting) as surplus capital can thus be created with lower investment intensity.

Another appropriate way to assess investment intensity is through the CapEx/Sales ratio. Unilever tops the peer group in this instance, as the company only had capital expenditures of EUR 3.4 per each EUR 100 of sales. P&G and Nestlé are not far behind, as shown below.

Unilever | Positive Free Cash Flow Generation and FCF per Share

Unilever has always been free cash flow-positive over the last decade. However, free cash flow generation only increased by 32.2% over this period (from EUR 3675 million in 2010 to 4860 million, using TTM data): a poor performance. On a per-share basis (which is what matters for shareholders), FCF expanded by 48.8% over the past 10 years: also not brilliant. The malaise affecting large CPG companies affected P&G even more acutely, as the American company saw its FCF generation decreased by - 8.5% between 2010 and 2019 (but we should not forget that P&G culled about 100 brands from its portfolio during this period); in contrast, Nestlé was able to buck the trend by growing its FCF by 36.8% over the last decade.

Unilever | Cash Conversion Rate (five-year average)

Here, it would be desirable to see a five-year average CCR equal to or above 100%. However, as measured by free cash flow/net income, Unilever's CCR only averaged a paltry 83% between 2014 and 2018. A sustained, multiyear CCR above 100% is a general indicator of a high-quality business; currently, though, the company's CCR is only 52%. Such a low ratio indicates that Unilever's earnings quality is lower than it was in the recent past, as there is a relationship between the CCR and earnings quality via the so-called "accrual ratio". Calculated as (Net Income-FCF)/Total Assets, this ratio provides a means to identify companies with high non-cash earnings relative to their free cash flow. When FCF is lower than net income, cash earnings are also lower than accrual earnings and therefore earnings quality is low. Companies with positive accruals (that is, with excess non-cash earnings) tend to underperform companies with negative accruals. In this regard, with impressive average CCRs of 108% and 150%, both Nestlé and P&G clearly beat its rival.

Unilever | Free Cash Flow to Sales (five-year average)

To exhibit low (< 5%) or deteriorating free cash flow margins relative to industry peers suggests either weak profitability or a worsening financial position. Unilever's FCF margin has averaged 9.3% over the past five years, which is a percentage that translates a fair conversion of sales into free cash flow; still, the company has the lowest average ratio among its closest peers. Here again, P&G continues to impress.

10. Has Unilever maintained high average Returns On Invested Capital (>15%) over the last 10 years? Yes: 1 Point

Is Unilever creating tangible value for itself and for shareholders? It is. As shown below, the company's returns on capital have always exceeded its cost of capital of about 5.5% by a wide margin. In this regard, Unilever has been superior to its closest rivals. Even when goodwill is included in the calculation, the firm's ROIC has averaged approximately 20% over the past 10 years of operations. And the trend is probably being reinforced thanks to its latest bets on premium products and to Unilever's efforts to rationalize expenses. It is reassuring to know that acquisitions had little impact on the company's economic profitability.

11. Has Unilever been able to consistently increase sales over the past 10 years? No: -1 Point

For a purported epitome of stability, Unilever's revenues have been rather volatile: in reality, over the last 10 years, five of them delivered negative revenue growth (as shown below). But, on aggregate, the company actually posted sales growth of 28% between 2009 and 2018, which is a much better percentage than P&G's and Nestlé's negative growth of -12.9% and -7.2%, respectively (again, P&G's sales were impacted by wide-ranging initiatives to rationalize its bloated portfolio). Of course, as the élan vital of any business, without revenue growth there can be no long-term cash flow and dividend appreciation.

Fortunately, over this period, the firm was able to increase its dividends and cash flow by extracting higher margins from sales. In part, the company's results (in GBP terms) were also helped by the devaluation of the pound sterling and by the largely benign economic environment since the Financial Crisis. But, sooner or later, the monetary and economic context will change; moreover, Unilever will eventually eliminate all excess costs and repopulate the entire portfolio premium products. Of course, higher commodity prices and the economic woes in Latin America were both a drag on results (but then again, that's the cost of doing business mainly in emerging markets). As said before, the company has many opportunities to grow in the future. But will Unilever get its mojo back?

12. Does Unilever exhibit a high degree of pricing power? Neutral: 0 Points

High intra-industry gross profit margins usually indicate companies with a degree of pricing power. Unilever's gross margins do not fit this criterion, as they are lower than the margins of its closest competitors. And, for Unilever, making more business in poorer emerging countries cannot be used as the sole excuse to explain such disparity, because Nestlé also has a strong and long-lived presence in developing regions. But pricing power - a subtle concept - cannot be appraised exclusively through gross margins, as it must also take into consideration both returns on invested capital (because no firm is able to generate above-normal returns when rivals are eating away its profits) and market share fluctuations (loosely reflected on growing or declining sales). Clearly, as discussed above, Unilever is doing quite well on the returns on capital front. But, regarding market share, the company seems to be losing customers to niche players in developed arenas.

Of course, charging more for products helped Unilever boost underlying revenues in 2017, 2018 and 2019. That is a necessity if Unilever is to hit its operating margin target of 20%. Both higher volumes and higher pricing also contributed to sales in the third quarter, with each variable making up about half of the 2.9% sales increase (the company left its outlook unchanged and still expects to expand organic sales by 3%-4%). However, this growth came from only a few sources, namely from the home care and skincare businesses, and from countries like India and Brazil. Food & Refreshments continued to struggle, particularly in western countries. Yet again, in Europe, the company was unable to counteract deflationary pressures and was thus penalized with a negative price/mix of about 1%. In truth, Unilever has been suffering from a split personality for a long time: perhaps expectedly, over the last decade, the company has been a good performer in emerging markets but an uninspiring operator in developed regions. As a consequence, in the most competitive markets, it is reasonable to assume that many of its products exhibit no real pricing power.

Unilever | Valuation

Relative Valuation: With a free cash flow yield of approximately 4.7% and an earnings yield of 6.7%, Unilever doesn't look too expensive compared to the wider market; however, when its present-day price multiples are set against their respective long-term averages, it is possible to verify that Unilever is a bit overvalued in historical terms. Standing now at 11.2x, the company's enterprise multiple (EV/EBITDA) also shows that Unilever is trading above its 5-year valuation average of 9.4x.

Absolute Valuation (Discounted Cash Flow Analysis) | Main Assumptions

Revenues: Unilever's privileged exposure to fast-growing markets - as well as its measures to introduce innovative, tailored products in a timely manner - should partially mitigate the intense competitive pressures that the company is facing in developed regions. However, the valuation model assumes that Unilever (and all other large CPG companies in general) won't be able to revive its historical growth rate of about 4.5% per annum over the long-term. Given the changing consumer behaviors and the double threat levied by e-commerce/niche brands, expecting a five-year average revenue growth rate of 2.5%-3.5% seems a sensible (if unadventurous) assumption. From 2014 to 2018, under largely favorable economic conditions, Unilever's underlying sales growth has averaged only 3.3%.

Gross and Operating Margins: The model assumes that company-wide gross margins will stay within the 42%-44% range over the five-year forecast period, as the company operates in many markets with low purchasing power, high costs of transportation and logistics, and high macro instability. However, driven by a firmer control of the costs, the model also expects operating margins to remain within the 19%-21% range. While developments on the profitability front have been reassuring so far, a rougher economic climate can derail the company's efforts.

Operating Cash Investments: The model assumes that the sum of capital expenditures investments with the changes in working capital will reach a level equivalent to 4.0%-5.5% of revenues, on average, per year; the model also expects Unilever to use about half of its cash for acquisitions and internal development in order to capitalize on higher growth opportunities.

Cost of Capital, Terminal Growth Rate and Fair Value Estimate: To keep assumptions conservative, the DCF model assumes a WACC within the 5.5% + [± 1.0%] range. The model also assumes a terminal growth rate between 1% and 2%. After a sensitivity analysis, the valuation model delivers a present-day fair value estimate range between USD 55 and USD 58 per share, implying that Unilever PLC ADR is fairly valued or just slightly overvalued.

Unilever | Conclusion

The final Quality Score for Unilever is 6 out of 12. Unilever is undoubtedly one of the highest quality CPG companies in existence. While other CPG groups share Unilever's defensive features, the firm's emerging markets exposure truly separates it from most opponents. Its fluid global structure and local management teams are experienced and knowledgeable enough to weather the turbulence in these markets and to exploit the most lucrative opportunities…hopefully. But Unilever will have to adapt to shifting consumer tastes and to an unprecedented environment where niche brands partnered with the e-commerce colossus to threaten their most relevant competitive advantages. Aspects requiring urgent attention are, of course, the company's online strategy, pricing power, and growth profile. In fact, because it is not entirely organic, Unilever's "type" of growth is not of the highest quality. The market has penalized the company because of these issues, as Unilever underperformed both P&G and Nestlé over the past year (by a wide margin).

Before long, growing masses of Millennial and Generation Z consumers throughout developed nations will be able to order shampoo, deodorant, detergents, toothpaste, and razor blades from e-commerce companies, and then have these products delivered at their doorsteps quickly and for a very appealing price. Next year, digital-native Millennials (a thrifty and truly troublesome generation for Big Brands) will make up around 35% of the global workforce. Both Millennials and Gen Z consumers display little or no brand loyalty and are known for their willingness to take advantage of promotions. The problem of promotional activities is that they damage both the profitability and the brand appeal of CPG companies; unfortunately, promotions by niche brands are also an unrelenting feature of the e-commerce sphere. Will Unilever know how to deal with myriad competitors undercutting it on prices? And, as the new, advertisement-averse generations of consumers replace older ones, will Unilever thrive with much less physical shelf space?

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG, UL, NSRGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.