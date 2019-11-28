SRVR: A High-Growth, Momentum 'Tech-REIT' And Real Estate Infrastructure ETF

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSE:SRVR) with total assets of $174 million offers a unique strategy focusing on a market segment that has presented high growth and a strong performance in recent years. SRVR tracks a basket of data and infrastructure based real estate firms which are colloquially referred to as 'Tech-REITs'. The companies here are involved in the ownership, operation, and leasing of assets like data centers and cell phone towers along with alternative real estate infrastructure including outdoor billboards. SRVR is up 35% year to date on a total return basis as the underlying holdings are benefiting from fundamental tailwinds including trends in cloud-computing and significant investments towards 5G wireless technologies. This article takes a look at the composition of the fund and our view on where it's headed next.

SVRV Fund Background

SRVR is based on the fund's sponsor's own proprietary index which is screened for property, tenant, and revenue type to meet the criteria of the 'Data and Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR'. Keep in mind there are a couple of holdings that are not structured as a REIT but are still included in the sector given the business profile. This tracking index is weighted by modified market cap and features a quarterly re-balancing and reconstitution.

The result is a current portfolio that is concentrated among just 18 holdings with the top 10 representing 77% of the total weighting. The methodology effectively captures all available publicly traded REITs and other companies organized as traditional corporations in the segment and the concentrated portfolio is simply a reflection of the limited number of names in the space. Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX), American Tower Corp.(NYSE:AMT), and Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) are the top 3 holdings with a weighting of 15.5%, 14.3%, and 14.3% each respectively. As mentioned SRVR is up 35% in 2019, supported by strong gains among the top holdings including a 62% gain in EQIX, while AMT is up 37% this year.

SRVR Performance

The fund strategy is benefiting from strong momentum in the segment evident by the outperformance compared to some other widely held market real estate ETFs including the iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE:IYR), and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSE:VNQ) each with more moderate returns. Impressively, SRVR is also ahead of the 'Nasdaq-100 ETF' Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) this year effectively overweight some big winners.

In what has been a strong period in the overall equity market with REITs in particular benefiting from resilient economic growth in the U.S. along with the trend of lower interest rates which support the financing activities of real estate companies. Since inception, SRVR is up 30% ahead the 26% return for IYR and VNQ.

Taking a look at the full list of holdings and performance metrics, data center operator Switch Inc. (NASDAQ:SWCH) with a market cap of $3.8 billion and a 3% weighting in the fund is the best performer in 2019, up 127%. Notably, Switch is a traditional corporation and not structured as a REIT like much of the fund's top holdings. At the other end, micro-cap Internap Corp. (INAP) representing just 0.11% of the fund is the biggest loser down 71% year to date. The median average return across all holdings is 35% in 2019, in-line with the performance of the fund.

From the table above based on the data in the second to last column on the right, the top 10 holdings in the funds together presented an average revenue growth of 10% y/y in the past quarter highlighting the high-growth profile of the fund.

SRVR Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

We like the concept here and think SRVR fills an important role in the market for investors to gain targeted exposure to this sub-industry. SRVR's performance has helped it attract capital inflows and investors' attention as total assets under management have climbed significantly from just $2.5 million at its inception in May 2018 to the current level at $174 million over just the past 18 months. Data shows AUM has more than doubled in the past three months. Indeed, the growth of the ETF AUM shows that there was a space and demand in the market for such a fund with a trend in the ETF management industry towards greater specializations and niches.

Our concern here comes down to the risk profile of the fund as many of the stocks here have been bid up over the past year to some high valuation premiums. The growth story among data center and cell phone tower REITs is hardly a secret, and the core holdings here trade at a high premium to the market. We note that Equinix, America Tower Corp., and Crown Castle together represent 45% of the fund and each trade at a price to funds from operations level (P/FFO) above 22x which appears relatively expensive to the broader REIT sector.

The concentration of the fund exposes investors to company-specific risk diluting the concept of ETF diversification. It's possible that down the line, the data and real estate infrastructure segment disappoints relative to expectations which could open the door for significant downside in the group. We take a neutral view on the fund and rate shares of SRVR as a hold without a clear upside catalyst while it would likely take a series of weaker than expected quarterly results from the underlying holdings to materially change the sentiment in the group.

Takeaway

We think the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate Sector ETF has a place within a diversified portfolio to gain tactical or strategic exposure to a group of high quality and high-growth companies in the segment. Fundamental tailwinds among data center demand driven by an increasing penetration of cloud-computing along with still early stage investment cycle for cell towers with the rollout of 5G wireless technology supports a strong outlook for the group. We note that a high concentration among a few top holdings adds to the risk profile in addition to some emerging valuation concerns keep us on the sidelines at the current level. Take a look at the fund prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.