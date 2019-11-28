Don't Worry About Home Depot's Recent Dip, The Company Is Doing Just Fine

However, to me, the data still looks good, and the weakness we're seeing isn't a reflection of poor operational results, but instead, mean reversion with regard to the stock's valuation.

To me, Home Depot (HD) is a pretty perfect example of what a stock being priced to perfection looks like. HD just posted Q3 numbers which were pretty decent. Operationally, the company is doing just fine. However, the stock sold off because expectations weren't quite up to snuff. HD shares are down roughly $20/share from their recent highs, causing certain investors to worry. But to me, the stock's recent poor performance isn't a reflection of management or the company at large, but instead, the overbought nature of the stock and the irrational valuation that the market had recently applied to it. Personally, I have no concerns about Home Depot as a long-term investment moving forward. I'm not buying this dip because to me, shares still look a bit pricey, but I also have no plans to sell. The Q3 results did nothing to change the fact that I can sleep well at night holding HD in my dividend growth portfolio. Peace of mind is why I'm writing this piece. Home Depot remains my favorite dividend growth play in the retail space.

Q3 Results

Home Depot reported its Q3 results before the bell on Tuesday, November 19th, which included in-line GAAP EPS of $2.53 (up 0.8% y/y) and a slight miss on the top line, with revenues coming in at $27.22b (the company missed Wall Street expectations by $290m). But this $290m miss isn't nearly as important to me as the fact that revenues were up 3.5% y/y.

HD posted positive comps in all of its U.S. divisions. The company's comparable growth was also positive in Canada and Mexico. Transaction volume and average ticker size continue to grow. In the conference call, CEO Craig Menear pointed out that outside of lumber and electrical, all of the company's operating segments saw positive comps as well. To me, the growth here appears to be broad based and well rounded. To me, this points to a healthy company with strong demand from consumers.

The company continues to invest in its digital presence. HD's online sales increased 22% y/y during Q3. More than 50% of HD's online orders were picked up at its stores. This is a pretty amazing statistic, in my opinion, because it speaks volumes about the omni-channel approach that HD has adopted. HD is working on an automated locker system which is now in place at roughly 1,300 locations, and customers are loving it (management cited a 95% 5/5 star rating). Anytime a retailer can get a customer to a physical location, that's a good thing. This is where merchandising and advertising can lead to extra sales and ancillary income. This in-store pick up also saves HD on shipping, which is another benefit of the program.

Menear did mention that some of the company's back-end investments are taking longer to pan out than expected. The IT work related to the B2B site is a bit behind schedule, though management continues to be bullish on the progress that it's making in this regard. HD's most engaged customer cohort is the ~135,000 professionals that shop for its wares and the company is working hard to provide higher functionality and personalization to the relationships that it has with these pro customers. Pro customers make up ~45% of HD's revenue pie and their business is growing at a faster rate than the DIY customer.

HD posted 34.5% gross margins during Q3. This figure was down 31 bps y/y; however, HD's gross margin numbers remain more attractive than rival Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), which recently posted Q3 gross margin of 32.44%. Lowe's gross margin figure improved by 156 bps during the quarter, which helped to lead to its post-earnings rally. However, at the end of the day, even if LOW is making up some ground, HD maintains its best-in-breed status with regard to sales growth and profitability metrics.

Retail results continue to be volatile and growth has proven difficult to come by for many of the companies in this space. HD's continued positive top- and bottom-line results in a relatively tough macro environment with tariff-related headwinds blowing in the company's face are an impressive feat in book. This company continues to execute in a variety of economic environments, leading to my unwavering long-term bullish sentiment.

Updated Full-Year Guidance

It wasn't really the Q3 results that weighed on the stock in the immediate aftermath of the earnings report, but instead the updated full-year guidance. Previously, HD's management had given 2019 full-year guidance of 4% same-store sales growth and 2.3% total revenue growth. Well, during the Q3 report, management lowered those expectations to 3.5% same-store sales growth and 1.8% revenue growth. While this news was technically a disappointment (no one likes to see the bar lowered as far as expectations go), I still feel the same way from the note thinking to myself, "3.5% same store sales is great!"

For comparison's sake, HD's primary rival in the home improvement space, Lowe's, just gave its full-year same-store sales guidance and it came in at roughly 3%. Big-Box giant Walmart (WMT) recently reported its Q3 results, which included same-store sales growth of 3.2%. Department store Kohl's (KSS) posted same-store sales growth of just 0.4%. Macy's (M) reported same-store sales that were down 3.5% in the quarter and updated full-year guidance, calling for negative 1%-1.5% growth. Thus far, Target (TGT) is the only physical retailer that has outperformed HD in terms of same-store sales results. TGT posted Q3 comparable sales of 4.5%. TGT's full-year same-store sales estimate was updated to 3-4% growth (which is essentially in line with HD's). In short, HD's sales results continue to point towards the fact that it is a best-of-breed name in the retail space.

Shareholder Returns

Home Depot has increased its annual dividend for 10 consecutive years. Unfortunately, this company was not able to grow its dividend throughout the Great Recession, though it is important to note that HD did not cut its dividend during those trying times either. Instead, the company froze its dividend at $0.90/share from 2008 to 2010. However, management has more than made up for that short freeze with the growth that we've seen during the last decade.

HD's dividend has increased from $0.90/share in 2010 to the current forward $5.44/share dividend that we see today. HD's 10-year dividend growth rate is 16.4%. The company's five-year dividend growth rate is even higher at 20.4%. This five-year DGR combined with the company's current yield of 2.5% equates to a Chowder Number of roughly 23. I typically look for Chowder numbers north of 12, so HD is essentially doubling that baseline target.

HD's most recent dividend increase was 32%, though I suspect that the next raise we'll see will be much smaller due to the bottom-line growth issues that the company has faced throughout 2019. The company's cash flows remain strong, through tariffs are eating into them. With the macro pressures in mind, I suspect to see an 8-12% dividend increase when it's announced in early 2020. This is still well above the trailing 12-month EPS growth as well as the current analyst consensus for 2020 EPS growth; however, HD's payout ratio remains fairly low in the ~54% range, giving management the flexibility to reward shareholders without putting undo pressure on the balance sheet.

HD isn't just known for double-digit dividend growth. This company has also used an effective buyback program to reduce its outstanding share count, leading to strong EPS performance.

HD has reduced its outstanding share count by roughly 17% over the past five years. In Q3, the company spent $1.25b on buybacks, repurchasing roughly 5.2m shares of stock. The company spent $3.9b on buybacks year-to-date. This figure is down slightly from the $5.5b it spent during the first nine months of 2018; however, I don't blame management for slowing down a bit with the stock being valued so highly recently. Management noted that returns on invested capital during the trailing 12 months were 45.1%, up 290 bps from the Q3 results a year ago.

Admittedly, HD's balance sheet isn't the prettiest that I pay attention to . At the end of Q3, the company had nearly $2.2b in cash on the books compared to roughly $26.5b in long-term debt. Granted, the company's cash flows remain strong. Since 2015, HD's FCF has increased from $6.8b to $11.03b and the upward momentum remains intact. And, the credit agencies still look upon the company favorably (HD maintain an A S&P credit rating), so in today's low yield world, I don't really blame management for levering up the balance sheet a bit as the company makes strategic investments. If rates begin to rise, this will be an important part of this company's story to pay attention to. We're obviously not there yet and HD could easily begin to dedicate a higher percentage of its cash flows towards debt repayment than shareholder returns, capex, R&D, or M&A.

Valuation

Getting back to the introduction of this piece, the biggest problem with HD shares coming into earnings was the premium that the market had placed on it. HD was trading for nearly 23.5x TTM earnings when it was at its highs back in late October/early November. However, since then, shares are down roughly $20 and the TTM multiple being applied to them is now 21.7x. This 21.7x multiple is almost in line with the 20-year average TTM P/E multiple that the market has applied to HD shares of 21.3x. During the last 10 years, HD's average TTM P/E ratio is 20.5x. To me, I think a ~20x multiple makes sense here when it comes to fair value because of HD's market leading position and strong shareholder returns. However, personally, I'm not interested in buying shares of this company unless they're trading at a discount to that ~20x fair value estimate because I continue to have concerns about the long-term viability of brick and mortar retail and I worry about headwinds associated with the continued rise of e-commerce in the digital age.

With that in mind, I'd be looking to pay ~18x TTM earnings for HD shares. Discounts like this haven't happened all that often. Looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph below, you'll see that HD has only traded below that 18x TTM threshold a handful of times.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Most recently, shares dipped down that far during the Christmas Eve sell-off in late 2018 (with weakness lasting into early 2019). Prior to that, you have to go back to the start of the current decade to get such prices. Thankfully, I was able to capitalize on the weakness at the start of this year, initiating my current HD position at $184.53 (which was good for ~18.5x TTM earnings).

HD had been on my radar for a while and I was happy to be able to buy into that weakness. But, once the strong 2019 rally began and shares rose up above the 20x threshold, I've had no interest in adding.

To me, paying 20x for a retailer with likely forward bottom-line growth in the mid to high single digits (regardless of dividend metrics) is a risky bet. I need to believe in double-digit growth prospects to pay more than 20x for a company, and while I think HD's business remains strong, it doesn't appear to be that strong. Even if this means I have to be extremely patience when it comes to waiting for the appropriate margin of safety, that's a trade off I'm willing to make. While it's true that HD is a wonderful DGI company to own, there are other wonderful companies in the market as well, which is why I rarely feel compelled to overpay for any single one of them.

Conclusion

With this in mind, I think the market was being irrationally greedy when it came to the high multiple that HD shares carried a few weeks back, and I think the current sell-off makes sense. I'm a big believer in mean reversion over the long-term in the stock market, and I think that's exactly what we're seeing here. That's why I'm not worried about my position. It's never fun to see a ~10% sell-off, but to me, HD is executing just fine. Mean reversion is healthy. Exuberance is what leads to massive sell-offs and I think periodic dips like this that cause the weak hands to sell will eventually create a stronger foundation for future rallies for long-term shareholders. I hope to see margins improve in the short-term and I'd love to see management clean up the balance sheet a bit. But, all in all, I suspect that the company will continue on its steady growth path and investors will continue to receive strong dividend raises. What more could you ask for from a retail name?

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, LOW, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.