Coca-Cola FEMSA: Attractively Valued, Highly Diversified Central And South American Play Yielding >3.0%

Despite trading at 5-year lows, Coca-Cola FEMSA had year-over-year gains in volumes, total revenues, gross profit, and operating income. Revenues and Operating income were up double digits.

Coca-Cola FEMSA is a unique opportunity; it recently received an extraordinary tax gain from Brazil and is included in several major sustainability indices.

Cola-Cola FEMSA operates in Mexico and Central and South America. It is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world.

Firm Overview & Structure

As illustrated in the top left, Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) is engaged primarily in Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The countries it has focused on have shifted over time. The structure consists of FEMSA, Coca-Cola (KO), and Series L and Series B shares.

Mexico and Central America represent 62% of volumes, 56% of Revenues, and 59% of EBITDA with the remainder derived from South America. Mexico and Central America and South America represent 102 million customers and 182 million customers, respectively. For full year 2018, the firm's 257 million clients engaged in over $20 billion transactions.

Coca-Cola FEMSA is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. With over 131 brands and 83,000 employees, Coca-Cola operates 49 manufacturing facilities and 275 distribution centers.

Key Operational And Financial Metrics

Coca-Cola FEMSA's Earnings Before Interest and Taxes ("EBIT"), Revenues, and the distribution yield are at or near all-time highs. Its net income distribution payout ratio of 49.4% based on year-to-date ("YTD"), however, is among cyclical lows. A serious flaw in data reporting we came across while researching Coca-Cola FEMSA is failing to recognize the change in the distribution frequency. Up until mid-2013, KOF paid an annual dividend which changed to semi-annual thereafter. The distribution history looks much more suspect if one is not aware of this change.

With the above summary as our starting point, let's dive into the most relevant aspects of the last quarter.

Q3 & YTD 2019

Operating income in South America has risen dramatically in recent periods. Even Argentina's metrics were decent. The Brazilian market (+5.6% y/o/y growth) in particular continues to drive excellent gains in South America. Gross margins contracted 1.30% to a nevertheless strong 44.5%. Cheaper sweetener prices in Brazil and lower packaging costs were offset by higher juice/concentrate prices in Mexico and Brazil and relatively more expensive raw materials from the U.S. due to USD exchange ratios.

An important aspect to financial analysis is looking through several lenses. In the above case, we added YTD 2019 versus the same period in 2018. The gains are consistent to the gains associated with Q3 2019 to Q3 2018.

The firm's operations can be divided into Mexico & Central America and South America.

This segment can be summed up by strong volume growth in the smaller countries and stable performance in Mexico, the largest market. Net volumes increased less than 1.0%, but due to better pricing power and margins, operating income and gross profit improved substantially at 9.2% and 6.5%, respectfully.

South America's country-by-country performance was the opposite of Mexico & Central America with the largest market, Brazil, up 5.6% in terms of volumes with the smaller markets generally experiencing flat to low single-digit declines.

On a comparable basis, South America's volumes still grew by 3.7%. The adjustments to land on "comparable" are illustrated above and exclude the effects of mergers, acquisitions, translation impacts from currency movements, and normalizing for the hyper-inflationary environment in Argentina.

Once again, better margins and pricing power delivered much higher revenues and gross profit. Don't be too impressed by the extraordinary 43.9% year-over-year growth in operating income; this was bolstered by tax reclaims in Brazil. Even backing these items out, however, operating income grew nearly 20%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's across the board growth is in stark contrast to the stock's performance.

We need to take a longer look back to understand the company's trading history.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's stock was one of the best-performing (700%+) mid-caps in the entire U.S. stock market starting from the depths of the Great Recession through the end of 2012.

The stock has been in a multi-year downtrend since 2013. Cash distributions also peaked around this time.

Coca-Cola FEMSA's net debt to EBITDA ratio has fluctuated over the last ten years but is currently just over its mid-point. The firm's interest expense of $360 million annually in 2018 and the TTM is double levels of 10 years ago but well off its cyclical peak. Net income over the same period, however, still managed to rise from $687 million to $832 million. Total assets and total liabilities have decreased 10-20% in the last decade but the debt to equity ratio still managed to improve and is at sustainable levels. Net debt is down over 40% and total shares outstanding have risen less than 2% over the same period.

Valuation And Conclusion

Coca-Cola FEMSA's business is durable long-term but always fragile quarter-to-quarter in USD terms. Underlying consumer demand and pricing power provides a stable foundation but small fluctuations in sweetener prices and tax regimes cause short-term volatility in financial results. Mexico's tax on sugary drinks led to layoffs, for example. These targeted campaigns tend to generate little to no positive impact for society; nations would need to attack the source - cheap sugar - to really put a dent in consumption. The drink manufacturers are much easier and better capitalized targets, however, and subsequently bore the brunt of the legislation. Consumers simply move to other sugary drinks not targeted by the legislation and overall sugar consumption tends to remain the same. Coca-Cola FEMSA's flexible product menu provides a good buffer to targeted regulatory attacks.

The firm's focus on attracting Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG") capital has consistently paid off through its consistent inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, Down Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the Mexican Stock Exchange's IPC and Social Responsibility and Sustainability Indices. There is a slow but gigantic wave of ESG-focused capital making its way around the world. Large pension funds are divesting from traditional energy and other areas and reallocating into the types of ESG oriented indices Coca-Cola FEMSA is part of. This will augment the firm's attractiveness to investors long-term.

An attractive aspect of Coca-Cola FEMSA is its extremely diversified approach to Central and South America. It's one of the most efficient ways to tap into these markets' growing GDPs and consumer markets that we are aware of. The firm has maintained relatively consistent profitability making the traditional price-to-earnings ("P/E") ratio useful. We calculated Coca-Cola FEMSA's median P/E ratio using data starting in 2006 to include several years prior to the Great Recession. The median and average were in the 16-20x range over that period; that range moves up by 1-2x using only post-recession data. Today's 16x P/E compares favorable to these averages, particularly if the firm maintains its high single-digit increase in operating income.

Price to Free Cash Flow ("P/FCF") is more volatile but is often the most useful measure of potential dividend and earnings growth long-term. Coca-Cola FEMSA has maintained positive free cash flow in all quarters going back to 2006 with a trough in the P/FCF of 3.28x during the Great Recession and twin peaks of approximately 25x per share in Q4 2011 and Q4 2013. End of Q3's measure was 11.9x which is the approximate midpoint. The current ratio is slightly more favorable due to the small decline in KOF's share price since Q3's results were announced.

In terms of dividend yield, KOF is very attractively priced (cheapest 10% of historical trading range). The dividend payout ratio of ~50% is also lower in absolute and relative terms which is another strong positive. The current P/E ratio is attractive (cheapest 40% of historical trading range) with the P/FCF multiple approximately average.

As pointed out earlier in the article, many analysts and most data providers failed to accurately incorporate the shift from annual to semi-annual distributions approximately five years ago. The annual dividend peaked in 1996 and 2011 at $2.10 and $2.03, respectively, compared to today's $1.85. While far from a great demonstration of long-term growth, the dividend track record is not as poor as many data providers suggest. Looking at the early 2000s, the growth rate from <$0.25 in annual dividends toward today's levels near $2.0 is excellent. Bottom line, the distribution rate is impacted by currency fluctuations and other items associated with a firm operating in a wide array of foreign countries that reduces the reliability of USD cash distributions.

For those seeking diversified and lower risk exposure to Mexico, Central and South America, Coca-Cola FEMSA is a moderately undervalued dividend stock with an attractive current yield exceeding 3.2%. Mexico is part of a large group of nations with favorable tax treatment on dividends by U.S. investors. While not as good as the zero taxation on stocks in the U.K. and Argentina, two other nations we've recently written about, the taxation in Mexico of only 10% is not enough to sway our position on the stock. To hit the $300 maximum of the easy-to-use tax credit option if filing Single, you'd need to own roughly $100,000 of KOF stock. Do not take this as tax advice for your unique situation but instead as a general framework.

We'll be carefully monitoring developments in tax policy and inflation in the areas Coca-Cola FEMSA operates. In order to obtain our preferred margin of safety, we need KOF to trade moderately lower than where it sits today. This level puts all the major valuation metrics squarely in the "better than average" category and a couple in the lowest (e.g. best) 10% of the last 15 years. Despite its relatively simple and highly diversified business model, its exposure to volatile and developing countries increases its risk for U.S. investors. We reserve specific entry and risk ratings for subscribers to Institutional Income Plus but hope this article has been helpful.

