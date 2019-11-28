Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/26/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/26/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC); and

Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);

NuStar Energy (NS);

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG);

MoneyGram Intl (MGI);

TJX Companies (TJX);

Paylocity Holding (PCTY);

OptiNose (OPTN);

Dicerna Pharm (DRNA);

Centene (CNC);

CarGurus (CARG); and

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Tricida (TCDA);

ServiceNow (NOW);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Assured Guaranty (AGO); and

AECOM (ACM).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Greehey William DIR NuStar Energy NS JB* $14,999,995 2 Feld Peter A DIR AECOM ACM B $8,511,060 3 Kinder Richard D CB, DIR, BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $5,920,590 4 Bvf Partners LP BO Five Prime Therapeutics FPRX B $3,808,146 5 Ripple Labs O Moneygram Intl MGI JB* $2,569,060 6 Perelman Ronald O BO vTv Therapeutics VTVT JB* $2,000,000 7 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,249,501 8 Rowling Robert B BO Northern Oil & Gas NOG JB* $1,094,700 9 McDermott William R CEO, DIR ServiceNow NOW B $1,004,149 10 Rosenthal Saul B PR, DIR Oxford Lane Capital OXLC JB* $509,604

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kalanick Travis Cordell DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $250,124,704 2 Kolchinsky Peter DIR Dicerna Pharm DRNA JS* $18,794,614 3 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $12,855,797 4 Diehl Jeffrey T DIR Paylocity Holding PCTY S $11,596,541 5 Venkataraman Sriram DIR, BO OptiNose OPTN JS* $11,456,250 6 Herrman Ernie CEO, PR, DIR TJX Companies TJX S $7,686,642 7 Coufal Sandra I DIR, BO Tricida TCDA S $7,415,432 8 Parafestas Anastasios DIR CarGurus CARG AS $7,388,957 9 Andera Partners BO Axonics Modulation Technologies AXNX JS* $6,220,500 10 Neidorff Michael F CB, CEO, DIR Centene CNC AS $6,023,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.