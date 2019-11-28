Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/26/19

Includes: FPRX, KMI, OXLC, UBER
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/26/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC); and
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • NuStar Energy (NS);
  • Northern Oil & Gas (NOG);
  • MoneyGram Intl (MGI);
  • TJX Companies (TJX);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • OptiNose (OPTN);
  • Dicerna Pharm (DRNA);
  • Centene (CNC);
  • CarGurus (CARG); and
  • Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Tricida (TCDA);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO); and
  • AECOM (ACM).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Greehey William

DIR

NuStar Energy

NS

JB*

$14,999,995

2

Feld Peter A

DIR

AECOM

ACM

B

$8,511,060

3

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$5,920,590

4

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Five Prime Therapeutics

FPRX

B

$3,808,146

5

Ripple Labs

O

Moneygram Intl

MGI

JB*

$2,569,060

6

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,000,000

7

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,249,501

8

Rowling Robert B

BO

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

JB*

$1,094,700

9

McDermott William R

CEO, DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

B

$1,004,149

10

Rosenthal Saul B

PR, DIR

Oxford Lane Capital

OXLC

JB*

$509,604

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kalanick Travis Cordell

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$250,124,704

2

Kolchinsky Peter

DIR

Dicerna Pharm

DRNA

JS*

$18,794,614

3

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$12,855,797

4

Diehl Jeffrey T

DIR

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

S

$11,596,541

5

Venkataraman Sriram

DIR, BO

OptiNose

OPTN

JS*

$11,456,250

6

Herrman Ernie

CEO, PR, DIR

TJX Companies

TJX

S

$7,686,642

7

Coufal Sandra I

DIR, BO

Tricida

TCDA

S

$7,415,432

8

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$7,388,957

9

Andera Partners

BO

Axonics Modulation Technologies

AXNX

JS*

$6,220,500

10

Neidorff Michael F

CB, CEO, DIR

Centene

CNC

AS

$6,023,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.