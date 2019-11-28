CHF/JPY: Long-Term Downside Potential

The Japanese yen should be favored from a safe-haven perspective (in risk-off scenarios) as it is clearly in a stronger position monetarily, with less need to intervene drastically or behave unconventionally.

It is all the more worrying that Switzerland's negative central bank rate of -0.75% was set all the way back in January 2015. The SNB is likely to act even more unconventionally in order to weaken its currency and boost inflation; it has exhausted its conventional tools.

However, given that Switzerland recently registered deflation, and given the negative rate of -0.75% set by the Swiss National Bank (versus Japan's -0.10%) makes the Japanese yen more attractive.

Both the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen are viewed as safe-haven currencies, mainly because of their respective countries' political stability.

The CHF/JPY is not spoken about much in the broader media, but it offers an interesting peek into the relationship between different safe-haven currencies.

The CHF/JPY pair is not a major currency pair. Not many traders focus on it, but it is an interesting market to watch, as both the Swiss franc (i.e., CHF) and the Japanese yen (i.e., JPY) are characteristically viewed as safe havens.

Japan has often been viewed as a safe haven because of its relative political stability and historical current account surpluses (helping to attract capital in spite of negative interest rates).

The country of Japan also has an avid retail investor base, who drive capital outside of the country in line with broader risk-on activity, and send capital back home in risk-off times (strengthening the correlation between riskier asset classes like equities, and currency pairs such as USD/JPY).

The Swiss franc is viewed as a safe haven also, due to the country's political stability and financial system, as well as its low rate of inflation (in fact, in October 2019, it registered deflation of -0.3%). As with Japan, the negative rates in Switzerland are also overlooked in times of risk-off activity when investors are in search of safe places to park their capital.

The chart below shows the relationship between the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen (the CHF/JPY pair) using monthly candlesticks. Overall, the long-term direction has been bullish.

However, despite the overall strength shown by the Swiss franc over a long period of time, more recently (particularly since mid-2015), the CHF/JPY has eased off, and stabilized in the region of 102 to 119 (from February 2016 to present). Looking at a weekly candlestick chart, we can illustrate this trading range. (The chart below also illustrates the midpoint of this range of 110.171, per the horizontal red line.)

Bear in mind that this trading range began in February 2016 when Japan's annual consumer price inflation rate was in the region of -0.5% to +0.25% (in the results that were registered through the first half of 2016). Since, Japan's rate of inflation has been better (and consistently above zero).

(Chart provided by Trading Economics showing an increased inflation rate since early 2016, in Japan.)

Switzerland, meanwhile, started 2016 in a worse position (hovering around -1% annual consumer price inflation) before recovering. Most recently, however, we can see that Switzerland is now in negative territory once again (i.e., it is experiencing deflation). That is in light of the Swiss National Bank's rate, which is negative, of -0.75%. Meanwhile Japan's inflation rate (while still low) is higher, with a higher interest rate (albeit also in negative territory) of negative -0.10%.

The above table is provided by Investing.com, and I have added the red boxes to draw attention to these rates of the SNB and BOJ. The positive delta in favor of the Japanese yen, from a rates perspective, is simply the difference between -0.10% and -0.75%, which is +0.65%.

In other words, Japan has a positive rate differential from a central bank rate perspective (which tends to feed into markets through bond yields and therefore the carrying value of the CHF/JPY pair through brokers) while inflation is actually dipping into negative territory in Switzerland, meaning that Switzerland is likely going to do all it can to improve inflationary prospects (I touched on the SNB's willingness to weaken its currency in a recent article).

Therefore, I think that the Swiss franc is a far riskier currency to be holding going forward. The country is now deflating. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen is at least still in positive-inflation territory, and therefore shows more promise in terms of being able to re-establish zero (or positive) short-term interest rates going forward. Even if neither Japan nor Switzerland is able to raise rates in the medium (or longer) term, Japan still looks like a less risky currency to hold.

This could mean that the CHF/JPY pair will break its medium-term trading range, which we looked at earlier. As we saw, the pair is under the midpoint of its medium-term range. This currency pair is one to watch, as over the next few years, we could see a potentially big drop in the pair if the current dynamic continues (i.e., if the future interest rate prospects of Japan and Switzerland continue to diverge).

Back on the monthly candlestick chart, we can see that the gap between the current market price and 78.70 could easily be closed if we see this bias continue over a multi-year time frame:

This is a speculative view, but it does make logical sense. If one is interested in safe havens, it might be worth avoiding the Swiss franc going forward, and favoring the yen instead. On the other hand, if your view favors risk-on activity, using the Swiss franc as a funding currency (i.e., selling CHF short to fund asset purchases abroad) may work more favorably than selling the yen short.

