HighPoint Resources Is Getting Lucky At The Right Time

The rural leases in Colorado do not have the opposition of the leases near population centers.

Sometimes luck is better than science in the business world. HighPoint Resources' (HPR) management gets full credit for maximizing the exposure to a lucky chance though. Oftentimes, good managements seem to have a lot more luck than managements that appear to depend solely on luck.

HighPoint Resources reported big gains in production, income and cash flow for the third quarter. Any company that is digging out of a highly leveraged situation needs to report this type of progress to reassure the market that the past will not repeat itself. This is comparable to a former alcoholic promising that from now on the alcohol (as in high debt) is no longer a strategy consideration.

HighPoint Resources is the old Bill Barrett Corporation (BBG) after it merged with Fifth Creek Energy. This combination also involved other transactions to reduce debt and raise cash. The emphasis at the time was to bring some key balance sheet ratios into line after it became clear that the strategy to leverage the balance sheet was not working as it had in the past.

Share Price Action

Shareholders did suffer dilution. But the alternative could have been a total loss of the investment. After all the transactions and the increase in the shares outstanding, Mr. Market threw a tantrum and tossed the stock into the doghouse.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website November 27, 2019.

So many times the market imputes the past activity into the future. There are still market worries about financial distress and more dilution in the future. But this management has worked hard to prevent that future outcome. Operations results appear to be aiding management goals.

As shown above, Mr. Market is simply not buying anything positive about the company. The whole oil and gas sector is out of favor. But the past problems unique to this company have made the stock price drop worse. Therefore, any progress noted by management has been ignored. That could provide a speculative opportunity for investors in this formerly financially stretched company.

Operations

Some of the acreage now contains wells that produce 100,000 barrels of oil in less than a year.

Source: HighPoint Resources October 13, 2019, Corporate Update.

Colorado wells appear to be due for another round of production improvements. The oil percentage of the current leasing areas emphasized is higher than past wells'. Therefore the percentage of oil produced will be rising for the company. This should increase profitability unless there is a sudden significant and sustained drop in the price of oil that exceeds the current benefits of that rising oil percentage of production.

That is extremely good news for a company that still has a goal to further strengthen some key balance sheet ratios. Sometimes, investors wonder how individual operators can report improved results while the total country may report that wells overall are not improving. The reason is that different basins report very different statistics. The Colorado basin, for example, reports far less oil produced in a well than the Permian. So a change in Colorado well profitability could result in a slightly increasing percentage of total country production that would actually lower the United States average well production even though the Colorado wells are more profitable than they were.

That does not consider that more marginal acreage becomes profitable to drill and continues to weigh on the average well productivity at the same time. Therefore, the total country well productivity may or may not be a useful measure for the individual investor. Individual basin results as well as the expanding "A" grade acreage are probably more meaningful at any given time.

Source: HighPoint Resources October 13, 2019, Corporate Update.

In several key areas, the basin had outgrown its gas processing capacity. Wells were still coming online with no place to sell the gas output. For many operators, this situation constrained production during the first half of the fiscal year. New gas plants like the one described above have at least temporarily alleviated the situation.

But the booming growth has put plans for more gas plants in the future into consideration for the associated midstream companies. Summit Midstream (SMLP) is now lining up commitments so that a project to double the processing capacity can become reality. The midstream company has a much smaller plant that the new one replaced. However, the booming oil business may keep that older, smaller, and less efficient plant producing beyond the plans of the management.

Colorado and Wyoming are the site of a relatively small amount of oil production when compared to basins like the Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford. But the profitability of the wells drilled have made this basin a relatively "hot" basin. Therefore its relative importance could grow in the future. Some large players, like Occidental Petroleum (OXY) have now noticed the potential of this basin. Occidental significantly increased its presence in the basin with the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (APC). That acquisition is probably a huge vote of confidence in the future of this basin.

It should be noted that Occidental could be marketing at least some of these properties in the future as it seeks to pay down debt. The selling price (if that happens) should give investors solid evidence of the growing importance of this basin. This marketing may or may not represent a significant strategy change from the increased presence in Colorado for Occidental. Investors will actually have to wait for the notice of the sales to determine the current situation.

Finances

The balance sheet is in far better shape since the creation of HighPoint Resources.

Source: HighPoint Resources October 13, 2019, Corporate Update.

The key leverage ratio shown above is now comfortably with normal range. Some of us would prefer a ratio closer to one. However, that debt-to-EBITDAX ratio is well within current lending guidelines. Above average growth rates while the overall industry appears to be cutting back activity could lead to more conservative ratios sooner than the market anticipates.

The current well results could provide some unexpected strengthening of the debt ratios. The rising total production and the higher oil production of the new wells could provide a profitability boost as long as oil prices remain in the current range.

The market does fear a recession in the future. But any recession is likely to be relatively brief and far less painful than the last recession in 2008. Currently much of the industry is priced for a financial disaster that probably will not happen.

Summary

The old Bill Barrett corporation became financially stretched when oil prices dropped. That led to several capital raises and considerable dilution that ended with the creation of HighPoint Resources. Now the financial ratios are reasonable and there is no debt due for a while.

Interestingly, while management raised money to reduce debt along with some equity for debt exchanges, it also executed an aggressive growth strategy that resulted in a major increase in cash flow.

Source: HighPoint Resources October 13, 2019, Corporate Update.

The accompanying cash flow increase that went with the improvement shown above helped to offset the stock dilution to reposition the balance sheet. The capital discipline shown going forward will allow production growth without the need for additional borrowing. That growth should result in additional balance sheet strengthening in the future. Further shareholder dilution is not in the future of HighPoint Resources.

More importantly, newer well designs and other operating improvements are leading to unexpectedly high growth rates that should ensure that the company survives a cyclical industry downturn as long as that downturn is not severe and sustained.

Source: HighPoint Resources October 13, 2019, Corporate Update.

Additionally, all the noise about wells near populated centers in Colorado is not an issue for HighPoint Resources. This management appears to have emphasized rural areas away from populated centers that are far more friendly to the oil and gas industry. These counties will be more accommodating to the industry than some of the big cities in Colorado. Therefore, many of the more advertised headlines do not apply to this operator.

Given the significant changes to the balance sheet from the recent merger and the accompanying financial transactions, this stock has to be regarded as speculative. There is simply not much time as a financially healthy company. But management has a very good chance to produce more financially conservative results in the future. Therefore, there is not the usual speculative risk that accompanies some other issues that have recently reorganized their finances (either in or out of bankruptcy).

The acreage held by the company appears superior to many competitors throughout the country. Profitability going forward appears to have above average potential. Management will need some time to realize that profitability and oil prices need to maintain a reasonable trading interval.

Future appreciation potential from a stock price recovery appears to be much above average. The enterprise value appears to be slightly less than 3 times cash flow. That is a decent bargain for any growing company. At some point the market should revalue this company to closer to 10 times cash flow if it continues growing production. That potential allows for a wide range of appreciation once the fears of a future recession pass.

I analyze oil and gas companies like HighPoint Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY SMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.