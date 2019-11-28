Ring Energy Is Cashing In On A Great Acquisition
About: Ring Energy, Inc. (REI)
by: Long Player
Summary
Well profitability just improved from great to amazing.
Breakeven is now at WTI $35 and will probably continue to drop.
The reserves behind each share are worth more than $11 per share.
Cash flow is rapidly increasing.
Production increased 4% over the last quarter despite going from a two-rig program to a one-rig program.
The Northwest Shelf acquisition is proving to be a fantastic bargain for Ring Energy (REI). Costs were already low for an industry where breakeven costs are a moving target. Now the company just