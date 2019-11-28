AbbVie Still Yields Over 5%

The combination with Allergan provides a strong pipeline to offset the LOE from Humira that has already started.

AbbVie (ABBV) has seen a sharp rally in the stock following the large dip over the Summer, after announcing the debt-fueled deal to acquire Allergan (AGN). At the current price of $87, the stock still yields an incredible 5.4% for yield-starved investors. The key to AbbVie is not paying attention to where the stock came from, with the focus on where the stock is going in 2020 with the EPS boost from Allergan and a strong drug pipeline to offset the patent loss exclusivity on Humira. My investment thesis remains very constructive on AbbVie here.

Dividend Signal

Investors worried about debt and the ability of AbbVie to continue paying a large dividend following the additional $60 billion in debt from the Allergan deal were likely caught off guard with the recent dividend announcement. On November 1 along with Q3 earnings, the large biopharma announced the plan to hike the 2020 quarterly dividends by 10.3% to $1.18.

The importance here is the BOD offering confidence to the market during a confusing merger with Allergan and the expected loss of sales from Humira. Investors have to question why the dividend yield is still this high.

Analysts project the company paying out $5.23 in dividends during 2021. In this case, the company would hike the dividend by another 10.8% and offer a projected 2021 dividend yield approaching 6% at the current stock price of $87.

The dividend yield is already near the highest levels since the company was spun out of Abbott Labs (ABT) in 2013. The dividend yield regularly sat below 4% until last year. In fact, the chart doesn't capture the current dividend hike, yet the yield is the highest in the history of AbbVie outside of the recent period.

The point here is to view the recent rally as bringing the stock back to normalized levels. The lows below $65 were the abnormal case due to irrational fears in the market.

The company just issued $30 billion worth of debt at average rates of around 3%. At this rate, the debt only adds ~$900 million in interest costs.

The reasons the BOD is comfortable with hiking the 2020 dividend over 10% is the strong pipeline and the earnings benefits from the Allergan merger. The big key is that Allergan is immediately 10% accretive to EPS while also providing $2.0 billion in synergies from cutting duplicate costs.

The forecast is for greater than 20% accretion at peak. A prime reason this can occur is that the additional debt cost is only in the $900 million range, allowing for synergies to easily provide the additional 10% EPS boost.

Pipeline Survival

The purchase of Allergan provides AbbVie with a path beyond the LOE of Humira in the U.S. in 2023. For Q3, Humira revenues grew nearly 10% in the U.S. to $3.89 billion and fell 34% in international locations to $1.05 billion.

Clearly, the key event is the loss of patent exclusivity in a few years with Humira generating nearly $5.0 billion in quarterly revenues, even after losing the patent in Europe already. The Allergan deal provides a boost to the company's growth platform of over $3.0 billion in Q3 revenues with the $4.0 billion from Allergan in Q3. Those two businesses combined for $7.0 billion in quarterly revenue and expectations for topping $30.0 billion in annual revenues in 2020.

A prime reason for the revenue growth and the potential for moving beyond Humira is the recent approval of Skyrizi and the big hopes for Rinvoq. The two drugs combined for only $90 million in Q3 revenues and internal forecasts have the combined drugs generating up to $11.5 billion in peak sales.

Skyrizi got FDA approval in April for treating psoriasis with peak sales goals of $5.0 billion and Rinvoq got FDA approval in August for treating rheumatoid arthritis with internal forecasts for peak sales of $6.5 billion. To be fair, EvaluatePharma places the combined peak sales at only $5.7 billion in 2024 so a wide gap of nearly $5 billion exists between the internal and external estimates.

The key here is that these drugs are already derisked with FDA approvals. The only question is the size of peak sales for the two drugs with superior immunology than Humira.

Even with the annual dividend hike to $4.72, the new AbbVie will only pay out $8.5 billion in annual dividend payouts. As discussed in the last article, the combined company generated $18 billion in operating cash flows and the accretion from the $2 billion in synergies will push the annual operating cash flows above $20 billion.

The company should be able to easily repay $5 to $6 billion in debt each year while easily covering the dividend. With a debt loading reaching $90 billion, the market will clearly focus on this ability to quickly pay down debt.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that despite the large rally off the Allergan buyout induced lows, AbbVie remains a cheap stock. Investors should pay more attention to the value proposition of the biopharma trading at 9x 2020 EPS estimates with a 5.4% dividend yield.

