Market Volatility Bulletin: Investors Give Thanks For Sustained Vol Crush

We'll review the changing nature of the term structure over the past quarter.

Correlations have kept vol under control, but I like to anecdotally keep my eye on big green days. They can become big red days.

Stocks have been pretty darn calm, but took the opportunity to pop.

Market Intro

Spot VIX managed a tiny bump today, even as the US indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) took the opportunity after several very quiet sessions to boost higher.

All-time highs for the three large-cap indexes against a backdrop of subdued vol... how long can it last?

Thoughts on Volatility

I featured a post on the previous MVB that offered some rationale for a long position in Turkish debt. Thank you atom & humber for a brief rebuttal.

If it is indeed the case that locals are bailing while foreigners pile in, that's usually a pretty bad sign!

The overall tone in financial markets has been to buy over the past couple months. And while that may feel good and be short-term enriching, investors may want to ask how much of the movement is sentiment-based as opposed to being a reflection of improving fundamentals.

Other than industrials (XLI), sectors are up across the board.

Low cross-sector correlations have aided in the vol dump of the last quarter, and so I am not aiming to insinuate that sectors have moved in harmony.

Anecdotally, I like to keep a basic sense of how correlated sector moves tend to be. When sectors tend to rise together, they can just as easily fall together.

Speaking of falling in tandem, risk assets have effectively immunized themselves against the trade-related concerns that struck the markets in early April, and once more in August.

2019 vol could mostly be characterized by the word "jumpy". Today's vols have corollaries in April and July. While the overall level of volatility is quite a bit different from January and February, the trend of rapidly permeating calm occasionally punctuated by short-lived spikes has been part and parcel to the year thus far.

Still, trade skirmishes may not yet be a relic of the past. It may yet be instructive to recall how easily calm was disrupted on two notable periods earlier this year.

Term Structure

"Overbought" is a term that almost certainly applies to the current US equity markets. The bigger question is whether the (over)extended period of gains is a taste of what's to come as we head into the end of the year and to 2020.

My understanding is that the famed Santa Rally really doesn't kick in until mid-December. So there's some room for Mr. Naccarelli to be correct, even if the year in fact ends with future gains.

Next I'd like to take a look at the VX futures curve going back to early September to get a better insight into Forward Learning's response.

What I find instructive about the visual above (one snapshot taking place every two weeks going back to early September) is that the high point of the term structure is early October.

The term structure was heading lower through Sept, only to very rapidly reverse course. This is the term structure we're discussing, not spot VIX. So VX futures traders took early Oct seriously enough - quickly enough - to justify a flat term structure at around 18 with little-to-no warning.

Nobody can deny that September through November (thus far) have favored vol shorts (SVXY, ZIV). I'll be the first to tell you that long-vol looks quite suicidal at present. But that said, even over the past quarter we witnessed a marked (though unsustained) increase that arrived frankly on just a couple punk data releases.

The moral I suppose is avoid both alarmism as well as complacency. That's always true in trading, but these are perhaps particularly easy traps to fall into during periods of extended calm.

ThinkOrSwim

The volatility spread between the VIX of EEM and the VIX of EFA has returned to the norm of much of the last year. For a time in both May and August, the correlation between these two measures periodically flashed negative. Now we're in a comfortable zone from both a correlation and a level standpoint.

I read this spread as saying that both EEM and EFA are well behaved, and that there isn't any particular reason to see or the other major international ETFs as being priced for relatively high vol levels.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Silent Trader is responding to a visual I posted in the previous MVB.

I believe that the S&P 500 does in fact increase about 63% of the time on a month-over-month basis. So 70% based on the current vol set-up may be a little more conducive to positive returns than the norm, but ST makes a good point that the performance may not be statistically significant.

Thank you for reading. Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.