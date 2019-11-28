Deere & Company: A Reset Of 2020 Expectations Sets Up More Downside

Stock is still trading just 6% from its all-time high, but we see further negative sentiment setting up more downside in the near term.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is the leading global manufacturer of agricultural equipment with international sales outside of North America representing approximately 40% of the business. The company is exposed to broad macro trends in commodities as pricing of core products harvested with Deere equipment like grain, oilseeds, cotton, and sugar typically drive farming investing cycles. The company has a long history of steady growth with a recent emphasis on more efficiency and technology in its lineup helping to drive profitability. This year, the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute has pressured the operating environment even as the stock is up about 15% but lagging the broader stock market. Deere just released its latest quarterly results, which beat expectations, although the real shocker was weak 2020 guidance with management expecting a decline in sales next year, which led to a selloff on the report. This article covers the latest developments and our view on where DE is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

Deere & Co. reported its fiscal Q4 2019 earnings on November 27th with non-GAAP EPS of $2.14, in line with expectations, while GAAP EPS at $2.27 was $0.14 ahead of estimates. The spread here was related to adjustments for provisions to income taxes from the US Tax reform. Revenue in the quarter at $8.7 billion represented an increase of 4.3% y/y and was also $290 million ahead of expectations.

The story this year has been weaker growth compared to 29% sales increase posted in 2018 (17% excluding the acquisition of Wirtgen Group) while Deere also reported lower operating margins across its core segments. Margins were weak across the board this quarter. On a regional basis, the company cited poor trade-related sentiment in North America along with adverse weather conditions in an overall tepid environment. The company saw stability in Brazil, offsetting more weakness in other countries of Latin America. Deere said retail markets were strong compared to softer commercial/industrial activity.

(Source: Company IR)

Operating margin for the Agriculture & Turf segment declined to 9.2% in Q4 from 10.1% last year. The segment margin also fell to 10.6% for the full year 2019 compared to 12.1% in 2018, which was blamed on higher SG&A and production costs. The smaller Construction & Forestry segment, which represents about 29% of total sales, was the growth driver this year with sales up 8% in Q4.

The total operating profit for overall Equipment Operations between the two segments declined by 9% in Q4, but inched out a 1% increase for the full year. The financial services arm was also a drag on earnings with net income of $90 million in the quarter down from $261 million in the period last year. Management cited some impairments and unfavorable financing spreads in this part of the business. CEO John May made the following comments in the conference call:

"John Deere's performance reflected continued uncertainties in the agricultural sector," said John C. May, chief executive officer. "Lingering trade tensions coupled with a year of difficult growing and harvesting conditions have caused many farmers to become cautious about making major investments in new equipment. Additionally, financial services results have come under pressure due to operating-lease losses. At the same time, general economic conditions have remained favorable.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance

The big surprise here was the company's guidance for a ~5-10% drop in net sales for the worldwide Agriculture & Turf segment and separately a steeper 10-15%. Prior to this update, the market was expecting positive growth of revenues around 2%.

(Source: Company IR)

Deere also issued guidance for net income in a relatively wide range between $2.7 billion and $3.1 billion, which at the midpoint is about 9% lower from the fiscal 2019 net income result at $3.2 billion. While an EPS target for next year was not discussed, this is in the context of market consensus which was previously looking for EPS growth of about 12.2% in 2020, and had actually moved up in recent weeks. Clearly, the management guidance really threw a wrench into the forward outlook and we expect the estimates in the chart below as being revised lower over the next week to reflect the new scenario.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Our view is that Deere's 2020 guidance was enough of a disappointment to reassess a near-term bullish outlook for the stock irrespective of the current macro developments and broader market momentum.

The move higher in stocks in recent months has been based on a building consensus that the U.S. and China are set to reach a trade deal, or at least a preliminary agreement. The thought here is that such a headline would effectively push aside one of the main sources of uncertainty that has weighed on market sentiment going back to early 2018. While economic growth in the U.S. has been resilient this year, data from China and the rest of the world have been weaker with trade tensions blamed as having at least an indirect effect on the global growth environment. It follows that a deal into 2020 could lead to a resurgence of growth expectations supporting the agricultural market which is so important to Deere & Company.

Management is still maintaining a pessimistic outlook which makes sense if its underlying demand data remains weak beyond simply headlines of a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. On one hand, the lower guidance for the year ahead could be a case where Deere is setting the bar low and will benefit from the improving macro momentum setting up the ability to exceed expectations. The other side to that is the possibility that underlying conditions and currently weak trends among industrial production and the agricultural sector will continue irrespective of a possible trade deal or not. There are still a number of uncertainties on how a deal would be structured including if they will immediately remove tariffs or how commodity prices would react. In a best outcome scenario, we'd expect there to be a lag of a few quarters before customer spending and demand for Deere products catch up.

DE had been building momentum in recent weeks along with the market and it now appears the stock presented a "failed breakout" above $170 back which had been an important resistance level going back to Q4 of 2017. We think the stock is now a bit too expensive in terms of multiples with forward estimates set to face a wave of revisions lower. There simply isn't a reason for DE to now trade at its all-time high only 6% higher from here.

The measure we are looking at is the forward EV to EBITDA level which following this quarterly report is set to jump above 18x which will be the highest level for the stock going back to early 2018 that at the time was based on bullish expansion, compared to the multiple expansion now from a cut in the EBITDA outlook. EPS for 2020 may be around ~5% lower compared to 2019 given management's net income guidance compared to previous consensus estimates of EPS growth above 10%.

Takeaway

Deere & Company reported fiscal Q4 earnings that were slightly better than expected while the focus is really on weak guidance for 2020. The case here is of a soft operating environment for the company that is likely to continue in the near term beyond positive macro developments like progress towards a U.S.-China trade deal. We rate shares of DE as a sell with near-term negative sentiment opening the door for 10%-20% downside until the company can reclaim a consistent pattern of growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.