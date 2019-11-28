Lululemon: Stellar First Half Heading Into Q3

Lululemon has had a strong 2019 so far. Heading into Q2, shares are priced at 52-week highs, but may be a buy if the five-year growth plan continues.

Thesis

Lululemon (LULU) has had a stellar first half heading into Q3-19. The company has raised revenue and EPS guidance once this year and is on pace to grow revenue nearly 16% and EPS at least 28%.

The company has achieved hyper growth in multiple areas, notably in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) and sales in its Outside of North America business segment. The company is looking for success in new areas, including new product lines like self-care and footwear. Its focus is all things sweat, or the Sweatlife. It's not just about yoga anymore - it's about serving anybody who works out, including men.

As the company has exceeded consensus revenue and earnings estimates in both Q1 and Q2, shares look like they're priced to perfection. That said, I wouldn't be surprised to see another beat in Q3-19. The company has been crushing expectations for several years now. LULU is likely to continue performing well as long as the economy is strong. I'd prefer to see a revenue or earnings miss before investing, but we may not get it this year.

Source

2019 So Far

When the year began, Lululemon laid out ambitious goals during its annual investor day presentation. While the company started as a brand that was synonymous with yoga, the brand has evolved into something more. The focus of the brand is the Sweatlife. Lululemon wants to provide clothing to anybody who works out, men included. The company has cited three areas of aggressive growth to support its growth ambition.

First, Lululemon expects international sales to quadruple over the next five years. To do this, it needs to grow revenue at least at a 30% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the five-year period. Outside of North America, sales were $360 million in 2018 and have grown at a 40% CAGR since 2015. Through the first half of 2019, Outside of North America sales are up 36%.

Source

Second, the company expects men's sales - 21% of company revenue in 2018 - to double in five years. Through the first half of 2019, the men's angle hasn't been discussed much on earnings calls. And I'm not seeing much of a dialogue about men in the quarterly SEC filings, either. I remain skeptical about the ultimate potential of Lululemon for men, but it's probably possible to double revenue if the company can come up with the right product mix and men in China take to the brand. This remains to be seen.

Third, the company also expects to double DTC sales, i.e. online sales, over the next five years. Through the first half of 2019, DTC is up 31.4%, which has put the company well ahead of its pace to double DTC sales within five years.

Source

In addition to these specific growth targets over the next five years, the company also plans to pursue continual innovation and enter new markets. One of those new markets will be footwear. Details on footwear plans were thin when the year began and the company hasn't discussed the issue on either of the earnings calls this year.

The company also recently entered the self-care market. In Q2, the company rolled out self-care products to 50 stores and online. It considers this the pilot phase for self-care, has said results are positive thus far, and will roll out more products in the second half of the year.

Source

Valuation

Between 2009 and 2018, Lululemon grew EPS at a CAGR of 27%. EPS this year is expected to rise at least 28%. If we assume EPS growth next year of 20%, that gets a 2020 EPS of at least $5.56. Share count could be reduced as the company has $336 million remaining on its buyback plan. Assuming share count remains the same, we have the stock trading at 41x next year's earnings.

The company has laid out an aggressive five-year plan that will likely see continued strong revenue and EPS growth. The only thing that gives me pause is economic uncertainty. Are we on the verge of a slowdown? Will Lululemon see the same growth if the economy hits pause? Probably not. If the five-year plan holds up and the economy doesn't hit pause, Lululemon is probably a reasonable buy given its growth profile and strategic ambition to enter new product categories.

Conclusion

If the company can continue its strong growth beyond year one of its five-year growth plan, shares are probably still a reasonable bet at $228. I'd love to see a quarterly miss or a guidance shortfall to crush the shares a little bit before I consider a position, but that may not happen this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.