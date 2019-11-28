Remy Cointreau SA (REMYF) CEO Valerie Chapoulaud Floquet on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Remy Cointreau SA (OTCPK:REMYF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2019 2:30 AM ET

Marc Heriard Dubreuil - Chairman

Luca Marotta - CFO

Valerie Chapoulaud Floquet - CEO

Simon Hales - Citi

Trevor Stirling - Bernstein

Laurence Whyatt - Barclays

Chris Pitcher - Redburn

Marion Boucheron - Mainfirst

Good day, and welcome to the Remy Cointreau First Half Results 2019-2020 Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Marc Heriard Dubreuil. Please go ahead, sir.

Marc Heriard Dubreuil

Thank you. Good morning to all of you. So once again, we are presenting to you the interim result of Remy Cointreau, this time from the 1st of April 2019 to the 2nd of September 2019. You know, already the turnover, as Luca Marotta announced them to you on the 18th of October.

So as a reminder, our sales were stable for the first six months on the reported basis and a bit down on an organic basis by 3.6%. But much more importantly, our group sales were -- Group Brand sales were up 5.5% on the reported basis and 0.8% on an organic basis. And more importantly, both division's cognac and liqueurs & spirits were up for that time.

So what about the current operating profit? The current operating profit for the last six months was stable on a reported basis and down on an organic basis by 4.7%. And this of course, is going to be very much explained in detail for you soon. But the important figure I think to see is what happened for Group Brands. And you can see that for Group Brands, we were up 5.5% on a reported basis and 0.8% on an organic basis. So more or less in line with evolution of the turnover.

Why, why was it so? It, of course, we were able during the period to increase significantly our gross margin, both in value and in percentage as we are pursuing our value strategy with success, and confident in that strategy in that approach, we also decided to increase again significantly our advertising and promotion expenditures. So which gives for Group brands, this increase of 5.5% on a reported basis for the operating profit and 0.8% on an organic basis, which is more or less in line with the evolution of turnover.

On our current operating margin we were up 0.2 % on reported basis minus 0.3% on an organic basis, we would like to remind you that 26.4% is a figure much higher that we were achieving not long ago.

For the Group, net profit, we are top of the class with above EUR90 million plus 3.5% on reported basis, plus 8% on organic basis. So our earnings per share this time above 1.80 per share, again up 4.5% on a reported business and 1.3% on organic. Of course, we're going to explain to you that excluding non-recurring item it was a bit different for reasons which are in fact, not so important for the future of the Group. So the net profit excluding nonrecurring item still higher compared to previous figures some years ago, EUR84.6 million minus 5.6% on a reported basis and minus 8.2% on organic, again this will be explained.

The net debt on EBITDA ratio looks a little bit less positive. But in fact, we are delighted with this result. Because one of the reasons why we increased a little bit our gearing is that we were able, for the first time on our balance sheet to report on the success of this September, an inventory at of course Group value -- I mean reported value at above EUR1 billion, EUR1.270 billion which means that in fact, we are more than ever able to provide to our clients in the future, a more extremely good quality cognacs and of course now not only cognacs rum, and more and more whiskies, which is of course, a very, very good sign for the future.

And of course, you won't be surprised to notice also, that our net finance costs which means really the cost of the debt was the lowest ever, really, the lowest I can remember in more in more than 40 years with the Group, only EUR6 million above, a little bit above EUR6 million euros for the last six months, which is of course, a very good time to have a very good high quality inventory of top quality spirits.

So now, as usual, Valerie Chapoulaud and Luca Marotta are going to give you more details about those results, are going to give you perspectives. And we'll also answer as usual to your questions.

As I hand over the mic to Valerie, I would like on behalf of the whole Remy Cointreau Group, to thank Valerie and her team for the, I can only say the word, amazing results that she and her team have achieved for the last five years. I mean the growth that we have had in profit during that time, the quality of the profits that we have had, and of course, the increase of value of our shares are extremely positive. And of course, Valerie and the team have prepared the Group for the future.

Next time, it will be Eric Vallat as confirmed and Luca Marotta which will present those results. For your information, Eric Vallat is also present here in Paris in that room. So for those of you who can't wait for the next six months and would like already to ask questions to Eric Vallat, it's still possible. But of course, it would be very difficult for him to answer to your question about the last six months.

So again, thank you, Valerie. And this is for you.

Valerie Chapoulaud Floquet

Thank you, Marc. Good morning everybody. What can we say about this first semester? As Marc mentioned, the most important for us are the Group brand sales, which grew almost by 3%, 2.8% which is, I would say a mitigated situation, taking in to account two important evolution.

First of all, finally after years of efforts very, very good stuff of the Liquor & Spirits division, almost 5% growth. And the cognac division which is slightly lower but definitely affected by some very temporary situation, one that you know for most of the group's spirit Groups which is the Hong Kong situation, local and travel retail; and the second which is very unusual replenishment in the in the U.S.

So, very good stuff of the year for the Liquor division; Liquor & Spirits division, a bit slower for cognac but we know that it is definitely coming from external factors. What is quite consistent with the past and with our strategy is the fact that partner brands continue to drop significantly.

Part of it has been of course anticipated to you and explained to you extensively with the sale of our Central Europe affiliate in the Czechoslovakia. But most likely this is part of our strategy. I remind you that the non-group brands were close to 14% 1-4, five years ago and they are going to be below 3% each year which is a gap of more than EUR100 million that has been compensated at the Group level.

Regarding the COP, which is not the most important but an important element of this call, the COP is very resilient in this first semester. The first semester definitely of phasing, facing a phasing situation. But the COP is quite resilient. And what is very interesting in this COP is the fact that we continue to invest heavily and we are going to look at the figures together. We continue to invest heavily behind our brands and in particular in H2, that started recently.

By the way, it is Thanksgiving today. So it's the holiday season started, and this is a big moment for us in terms of investment. And then early Chinese New Year's to come in January. So very good resilience of the COP based on the fact that we continue to accelerate on our investment behind our brands, but more to come in H2 for sure.

So the Group brand COP is almost flat at plus 1%.What is very interesting as well is the fact that the way the P&L is balanced for the semester one, is the fact that we have very, very strong evolution of the gross margin, almost plus 4 points, 4 point it's massive. And you will see division, how it is split, but globally it's very consistent across above, and its massive value strategy that is delivering. And of course, we are not looking for volume and it is balanced by a volume drop, but it is exactly what we want to achieve. So we have the value strategy works significant in this -- during these last six months and very visible at every single level.

Strong communication investment, almost plus 11%, so totally in line with our strategy as well. We have a slight currency gain a bit less than 7% that of course, we factored in the COP. And globally a very good resilience of the current operating margin at 26.4%, which is almost flat.

The net profit growth is led by a gain on Central Europe affiliates. And globally, the non-recurring items which is not massively significant, as the net profit declined by almost 6%. If you look at the bridge, as we like to do, to understand how it works, you can see that in fact, the organic and the currencies balance each other. So it's not a big, not a big difference.

In terms of organic growth per division, so, also pretty much flat at 2%, 2% plus 1%, almost 5% on Liqueurs & Spirits. The Group Brand which is most important to us, almost 3% growth, Partner Brand, a massive drop which is Czechoslovakia, of course decommissioning and a slight, we will comment a slight decrease on some Partner Brands that still remain in balance. So total group minus 3.6% in total.

If we look at the breakdown of our activity per division and per region, you can see that the Remy Martin House continue to fly at 72% of our share, Liqueurs & Spirits plus 2%, which is good news. And the massive drop of Partner Brands, as I said, is going to be less than 3% for the fiscal. And by region, the Americas and we'll see why still continue to grow, still not 50% of our activity but getting there at 45%, many thanks to Liqueurs & Spirits for this fiscal, and many thanks to Cointreau [ph].

Within each division, America's almost flat for Remy Martin whereas on Liqueurs & Spirits plus five points, which is coming from Cointreau and the rest is quite stable.

In terms of current operating profit, the bridge is very interesting. You can see that the price mix as I was mentioning, the value strategy works, plus EUR30.9 million, its massive balanced by volume mix at almost minus EUR21 million, which is exactly what we want to achieve. The price mix is absolutely one of the best evolution for the last 5 years and demonstrating that month-after-month, semester-after-semester and year-after-year, we continue to delivers. The A&P investments are plus 11% that I was mentioning plus 7.5% and the best is to come, because effectively as I mentioned, the holiday season just started this week.

So in reality, when you look at the bridge and you understand why the current operating profit is quite stable in value €138.3 million. The net profits not a massive change, net profit excluding non-recurring item minus 5.6%. We are talking about €5 million is not very significant and when we look at net profit group share to the same reported 3.5% that we are talking about €3 million difference.

When we look at each division in terms of activity what happened in semester one, as I said, let me mark out, we are looking for value, not for volume. So you can see that the volume is at minus 5%, which is in a way going to the right direction having in mind that for some qualities, we are definitely and it is our own decision, we are under allocation. So there is a balance between the regions.

It's quite obvious for S1. We'll see what's going to happen in S2, because, the macroeconomic factors are very complicated today and very volatile and very complicated today to anticipate. So, Asia-Pacific, we know that on China home, we had a massively good mid-autumn festival. It's confirmed, but not only means that mid-autumn festival for the first we're looking at above this week, doing above this week at the first 8 months, it's a massive success in China, so mid-autumn Festival is confirmed, double-digit on most qualities, and it's usually a very good signal for Chinese New Year, which is come very soon late January.

Unfortunately this performance of China home is massively balanced by a very unique situation in Hong Kong Home and Travel Retail. Today, because of our cognac situation, we are much more maybe exposed than others to Hong Kong and the borders. And Travel Retail Asia is a massive part of our activity in Travel Retail. So we are as of today, we will see what's going on in Hong Kong, but we are facing quite negative situation on Hong Kong home and Hong Kong Travel Retail and borders.

In America, we just got last night the net GAAP figures. We can see that we are catching up. For your information we are facing the anniversary of the second pricing increase in cognac of 2018 of last year. We can see that our depletion and sell-out start to recover which is a very good news. But today effectively we have a slower start of America, U.S. and Americas, U.S. in particular. But we're very confident for the second half of the year. And as holiday starts we will have a very soon, a very good idea of the temperature of the market. But the last net [indiscernible] are going and moving to the right direction.

EMEA very good [ph] as usual. You know that EMEA is a massive patchwork. We have a very good start of the year in Africa. And you know that we are betting on Africa for the medium long term. So very good dynamism and we have as well, very good start of the year in UK and Nordic and travel retail EMEA which is the opposite of travel retail Asia.

In terms of newness and activity, we just launched a new quality in the U.S. which name is Tercet, very, very interesting sophisticated launch and positioning, above US$100 retail price, with a fantastic welcome from the market. Just the stuff we will need to build this step by step mostly in on trade and very, very few fine wine serve. But fantastic and unique positioning of Tercet, and in few months, we will look at it in China as well.

New campaign that just exists on air as we speak, in most continents of the world, Asia, Africa, Europe and U.S., we call it Team Up for Excellence, very good welcome as well. This is a fantastic opportunity to express who we are as Remy Martin and the campaign will be tuned mostly on XO-17 subjects in Americas and Europe and Club of course in Asia.

When it comes to retail [ph], on regarding the house of House of Remy Martin, we just introduced for the first time limited edition that we call Andre Heriard Dubreuilit's, a tribute to Andre Heriard Dubreuil. It's a Black Pearl offer for the first time it's 50 CL absolutely unique. It's a different liquid, it's a different decanter. But for the first time this offer is not available in retail. We sell it only to direct clients, the clients. And it's impossible to find this offer today in any retailer in the world. So it's a new format of approach for Remy Martin as we speak.

If you travel to Singapore, I invite you to stop by our pop up store in Changi Airport. This is a very interesting and important moment because we are totally able to express what is we pride about is like one of the best boutiques that we can offer. This boutique will rotate in Changi Airport for 12 months from a terminal to another one. And of course we have limited offer and special approach of the brands within these pop up store.

When we look at the bridge of the COP of the Current Operating Profit of Remy Martin the House of Remy Martin, you see fully the value strategy, how it works. The massive price mix effects plus €26 million balanced by volume mix that we like minus 14. And E&P that are quite a little bit shy to start in S1, because the new campaign just started in October. So you will see whether we can look for semester 2.

When it comes to Liquor & Spirits, it's a great news because we are looking at these kind of results for a few years now. And you will see that it is fueled by different brands. The most interesting and important is definitely Cointreau for many good reasons. Cointreau, as you know, we totally repositioned a year ago. It's a bit more 18 months ago. It took us six months to start to see some results behind our heavy investment in particular in the U.S. I'm very happy to mention that Cointreau in the U.S. is double digit now for almost more than a year.

And what is very interesting is that Cointreau is starting to catch up in many, many other countries following the U.S., because now we have the right business model and the right model, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and most likely Australia. And you know that the mixology triangle of the world is UK, U.S. and Australia. So it's not a big surprise that Australia is picking up double digit as well on Cointreau and they are investing behind Cointreau with a new campaign for already a year. So Cointreau starts to pick up it's a massive success and we are sure that it's just the stuff for the brand.

On the rest of the portfolio, Metaxa is doing very well in new frontier like Asia and Americas. Slightly more complicated in Europe because we have some route-to-market change. But we know that Greece for example which is massive for Travel Retail is doing extremely well. We had a very good summer which is the key moment from Metaxa which gave us a lot of confidence in particular on the Q1 to support which is [Indiscernible].

St-Remy, solid performance we have a very good marketing initiatives. I don't want to reveal anything but we have very, very interesting as strategic initiative to come next year but the key markets are delivering. Canada in particular, U.S. is waking up and Travel Retail which is I remind you that St-Remy is number one in Travel Retail in the world is doing very well and very solid for the start of the year.

The Botanist, big success it's massive double-digit growth. We continue our strategy we know that [indiscernible] is fundamental whisky and is 100% success. We are looking at to accelerating our distribution strategy in particular in the U.S. And even in Asia Pacific where white spirits are not so big we can see very interesting very big interest behind the Botanist.

When it comes to whiskies we have a very fast growth almost everywhere in EMEA, in China and Japan and Travel Retail. We have much more high comps in the U.S. But we know that when it comes to our key Scottish brand, Bruichladdich [ph] we are where we should be with a selective approach now. We have reached phased everything in the last 18 months. We are starting to expand a little bit, but step-by-step Westland in some markets a little bit in Asia, a little bit in Europe. As we speak it's happening now.

So for example in markets like France is one of the few markets is not the only market in the world that is able to sell our three distilleries Bruichladdich distilleries with Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces. And we would see step-by-step how we are going to rollout Westland, in particular Domaine des Hautes Glaces, it's another story. We are organic, we are very small we are building stock, and by the way the new distillery is on air as we speak in late ’19.

When it comes to Monde, you’ll remember that Monde is under full repositioning. We are presenting all over the world the repositioning of Monde, that is going to happen most likely at the end of Q4. Very nice welcome to start. It will take a bit of time but we're very confident that is the right direction for the brand.

In term of actuality and newness big push of Cointreau because it was the anniversary, 170 anniversary of Cointreau big events in Q1, in particular in Paris but not only we are delivering as we speak the limited edition of Vincent Darre, the French designer for which we have a big welcome. So it's going to be an interesting end of the year.

Metaxa continued its international expansion. We have a very interesting partnership with Clumsies. I remind you that the Clumsies is the number six bar in the world and [Indiscernible]. By the way the [Indiscernible] Bad show just ended few days ago and is becoming key moment which is excellent for us by the way, key moment during the year ahead of London. And we think is going to become by the way as important in terms of how do we expect Berlin show. So this is a great news and our partnership with the Clumsies is definitely helping us to reposition the brand on the Cocktail approach and mixology approach which the brand deserves.

When it comes to Octomore and that's why maybe we are a little bit late in this one. The series the ten series just been issued. That's why we have some sometimes some teething issues on whiskey but Octomore is as we speak delivered and the ten series is a very interesting liquid as we like to have.

When it comes to the Bridge of COP for Liqueur and Spirits the reported growth of 1.6%. You can see that there’s almost no effect on the volume but very good price mix which is good for these kind of positioning. And because it's quite complicated for some of these brands to go for price increase, but the price mix is very good. There's €4.5 million. And you can see that we continue to invest behind the brands with as well the holiday season starts. So the best is to come.

Not -- I'm not going to be long on partner brands. You know exactly what happened. Big drop in value and in volume. It's a quite interesting acceleration. And of course, we are -- we know exactly what's happening. And we are going to be below 3%. It's a combination of Czech Republic and the little bit of leftover of circa 5% in the U.S. And as I mentioned, the little partner brands we have mostly in Belux is still suffering because of the fractured market in particular.

So I'm very happy now to pass the mic to Luca Marotta who was going to enter in detail regarding the financial part of the S1. Luca, the mic is yours.

Luca Marotta

Thank you, Valerie. Now let's move on to very detailed analysis of the financial statement. So let's begin by analyzing the income statement in slide number 21. Again, the key message of this slide is very good resilience of Group's current operating margin at 26.4%, up 0.2 point on a reported basis and a limited decline of 0.3, 30 basis points in organic terms. And this despite mathematical 3.6 decline, organic decline in sales.

This very good resilience was achieved, thanks to another very strong performance of the gross margin, up 3.9 points in organic terms. And this was achieved thanks to the positive leverage of our mix strategy, but also and especially more than ever this year thanks to normal significative price rises across all world regions.

This allowed us to funnel further significant increase in sales and marketing expenses, which is up 4.7% in organic terms, which breaks down between 10.8% increase in communication investment, advertising and promotion, and a very slight growth, 0.5% in distribution cost. This distribution cost and modest increase reflect some phasing effect and fairly high comps.

On the opposite administrative expenses rose by 17.8% in the first half, largely reflecting the usual classical volatility in holding cost for our Group but admittedly this year the volatility was greater than usual, for operating costs in H1, with the combination of two factors, sizable organization costs. And second one, the known recurrence of the provision reversal, which lowered the level of holding costs in H1 last year, which was not totally comparable.

So for the year, we expect a more normalized H2, leading in a total global value for holding costs in the full year between €18 million to €20 million. All-in-all our current operating profit was down 4.7% on an organic basis but stable in reported terms after taking into account favorable currency effect for €6.5 million.

Now let's dig slide number 22 into the analysis of the group's current operating margin, which is a very important slide. The 20 basis points margin improvements to 6.4% breaks down into a 30 basis points organic decline and 50, 5-0 bps of currency benefit, at this stage no scope for perimeter impact.

As you can see in the chart, the very strong gross margin gain was used with significant increases in A&C advertising promotion and structural cost. But let's start with the first very important bullet point, the gross margin, deliver an increase of around 400 basis points in all.

As I mentioned earlier, this was driven by positive product mix and country effect with for instance the termination low margin Partner Brand distribution conference on the one hand and very strong performance on Mainland China which over indexes in terms of gross margin on the other. Gross margin were also fueled by significant price effect across all world region.

Second elements is that A&P expense ratio increased by 1.9, 190 basis points. As you know management is really keen to step up investment brand building to help move our brand portfolio up market. Beside that, despite the slowdown in sales in August and September we decided to keep investing consistently behind our brands, in particular ahead of our launch with a new global campaign for Remy Martin, and besides that we have to add the weight of the digital expenses is increasing accounting now for around 20% of the global total advertising promotion indicator.

Last but not least the third factor, is the distribution and special cost ratio which rose by 230 basis points, so 2.3. This can be explained by three factors, because the first sight could be -- could seems a little bit higher than expected.

The first one is the volatility on the holding costs for 0.8, as already explained. The second one which is very important given our size is an under absorption of fixed costs to the certain sales slowdown for 1.2. So 1.2 plus 0.8, the running rate increase of the remaining normative part of this distribution structure cost was 0.3 points.

Now let's take a look at the rest of the income statements on Slide number 23. Other operating and non-recurring expenses were little significant this year at €0.6 million in the first half in the negative side. Finance costs decreased to reach €14.4 million, in the last year led by lower gross debt to related financial -- financing costs as Marc really highlighted just before. And the non-recurrence of the charge related to the earlier reimbursement of the vendor loan to API, that hit last year profit or loss for €5.2 million, but we will come back very analytically to that point later.

Taxes, the tax rate rose from 29.2% to 31.7%. This negative change for the profit and loss was due entirely to the geographic mix and specifically to the underperformance of our business in Hong Kong and Travel Retail Asia, compared to the strong performance in China. There is a difference in terms of tax rate between China Mainland and Hong Kong business that is significant as well.

Over 2019 and 2020 all other things being equal at yearly levels, so we are now expecting as a guidance, a tax rate of around 32% to 33% because of this shift in terms of geographic mix is there and we are very proud of our results in Mainland China that are very positive in terms of current operating profit and net sales, but in terms of net result are a little bit less -- more diluted compared to the same result that were achieved in Hong Kong.

Now let's move to profit from discontinued operation. We recorded €6.3 million net profit linked to the disposal of our Czech and Slovakia distribution subsidiary in H1. As a result, our net profit came at total group level at an historical level or €90.5 million, up 3.5% year-on-year. And even more important, the Group's net margin stands at 17.3%, up 0.7 points, an historical record for the group at the end of September.

Excluding non-recurring items, net profit came in at €84.6 million, down 5.6% and the net margin stands at a strong resilient 16.2% level. Now let's look at the reconciliation table slide number 24 between net profits and net profit excluding non-recurring items which is pretty straight forward in last year.

Non-recurring items amounted to around EUR6 million, EUR5.9 million to be precise in the first half. This was mostly driven by the €6.3 million net gain on disposal of our Central European distribution subsidiary as already highlighted and mentioned also last year. This gain was partially offset by the EUR0.6 million other non-recurring operating expenses and the associated tax gain of EUR0.2 million so EUR6.3 million less EUR0.4 million and net is EUR5.9 million of contribution.

Now let's move to a very, very important spreadsheet which is slide number 25 and is the cash flow generation and net depth analysis of the period. At the end of September 2019 our net financial debt reached €458.9 million. So up €127.2 million compared with September 2018 and up €115.6 million versus March 2019. [indiscernible] it was largely due to the €132 million dividends paid this year, a generous important amount that included an exceptional dividend on €1 per share on the top of the €1.65 ordinary dividends.

Besides we have to remind that 100% of the dividends were paid in cash this year while 89% of the dividend were paid in shares the previous one as most shareholders has opted previous year for the script option. So the difference is as you can see in net-net cash flow was EUR123 million, EUR132 cash-out this year versus EUR9 million the previous one.

Now let's look into the cash flow statement more in detail, and starting with the total recurring free cash flow which was at €5 million cash generation H1 this year versus a cash outflow of around €100 million, EUR98.6 million in H1 last year. So the free cash flow improved for around EUR104 million, EUR103.6 million. This significant improvement was due again to substantial variation in other component of working capital for which the outflow was EUR86 million lower compared to the previous year.

Last year if you remember the outflow was amplified by phasing effect related to trade receivable and supply of payables. This year there was no phasing effect. And beside that H1 ’19-'20 ended this year benefited from an increased level of factoring problem [ph] that helps the free cash flow on the half year.

Cash related to strategic working capital was also more favorable than last year by €31 million. While H1 is not representative of the full-year trend because the ordinary purchases are mainly done in the H2 the working capital benefited from easy comps as last year we accelerated payable terms and we are now cycling these effects. On the negative side CapEx expenditure increased as expected versus last year. And still we now anticipate CapEx it'll be different compared to our June guidance.

So we are now anticipating a yearly level between €70 million and €80 million in the full year versus the previous guidance that was EUR80 million to EUR90 million. This is due not change of our strategy but only to phasing of the execution of the program nothing has changed in terms of vision. It's only a phasing of the execution.

Also on the negative free cash flow side, there is a tax outflows which increased. That is a consequence of the strong profit growth posted the last year. So after the analysis of the free cash flow, we have now to talk a little bit more [indiscernible] of the non-operating cash flow that there were at €120.7 million outflow in H1 compared to a €49.7 million inflow in H1 last year, i.e. an important negative delta in total cash position of around €170 million.

As already mentioned this negative non-operating cash flow variance was mainly due to the dividend payments yet mitigated by the proceeds received for the disposal of the Central European subsidiary. Moreover, very important last year, cash in H1 took profits from the early repayment of the vendor loan from API on the champagne sale for €86.8 million.

Our net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 1.39 at September 2018, verses 1.21 September 2018, still a very healthy and low level. Now as already promised take a look at our financial expenses more in detail, which was a charge of total €14.4 million in H1, down €2.3 million compared to last year. As you can see in the spreadsheet, this reflected a €1 million reduction in gross debt to servicing costs, thanks to further optimized cost of debt. Now, we are at 1.15% very low level and 2 bps lower than previous year and around 400 bps lower if you compared to four or five years ago.

We also took profit from lower and other financial expenses, because we have to recall that last year they were burdened by a non-cash non-recurring charge of €5.2 million related to the earlier repayment of the vendor loan. This year, there was no such charge in the H1.

In contrast on the negative side, net currency losses amounted €2.4 million this year while there were €0.6 million gain last year post IFRS-9 application. As you know, this is a volatile non-cash charge related to the aging of Group's non-euro debts and future non-effective loans.

Slide number 27, this is the analysis of impact of the currency hedge. As mentioned earlier, the Group reported favorable translation and transaction effect for a global amount of €6.5 million on profit in the first half. This impact was slightly above the original guidance for H1 which was €5 million, thanks essentially to sustained U.S. dollar strength since our publication in June.

For your information, the only negative transaction currency effect was the ruble with minus €2 million. Average euro dollars translation rate, as shown by the grey line came out at $1.12 over the last year compared to $1.18 over the same to the previous one. At the same time, the average hedge rate the red line, under our currency hedging and cautious policy was $1.16 over the last year to be compared to $1.19 over the same period last year. For the fiscal global year '19-'20, we now expect an average hedge rate of $1.16 to be compared to 1.17 previously guided in June.

Thus to be more precise, and to help you in your estimation in Slide 28, we now expecting the following impact. The positive currency impact of around €25 million to €30 million on sales is more translation conversion effect to be compared with initially estimate of minus 20 in June. Now this is based on a conversion rate of around $1.11 and a EUR9.10 million gain on current operating profit compared to zero previously. 6.5 was achieved that so remainder in our opinion is between 2.5 to 3.5. Again these new assumptions are based on an average translation conversion rate of $1.11 over 2019-2020 [ph] on yearly level with the spot rate assumption of $1.11 on H2 because the spot rate will play a role clearly and an average hedge rate of 1.16 over the year 2019 2020.

As a reminder for your model $0.01 increase in U.S. dollar versus euro is giving a €5 million to €6 million in gain on sales on conversion and €3 million to €4 million on operating profit on a full-year basis that all things alike. Don’t forget that we're very cautious recovering in advance and that costs and the volatility in the time value that play a role in the final accounting.

After this very technical but important slide to talk the same languages between your model and our forecast, let's move to an overview on our balance sheet a very important slide. In slide number 29 the structure slightly strengthened over last year with total assets liabilities of EUR2.58 billion to be compared to EUR2.57 billion at 30 September the previous year. It was mainly driven by an increase in inventory.

Stocks rose by EUR96 million to reach a level of EUR1.27 million at the end of September 2019, a historical record in value due to increase capacity across our various category spirits but also due partially to high level of finished goods in the U.S. and/or the potential tariff increase. Now stock accounts for 49% around 50% of our total assets at three points versus last year.

Net gearing which is the indicator of group's net-debt-to- EBITDA ratio increased over the period, up from 23% to 33% due to the higher net debts and lower equity due to the significant amounted of dividend paid in cash in H1. However it remains a very healthy and low level.

Let's now review the key events happened the first part for financial year 1920. On the first of April 2019 the Group announced the disposal of its distribution subsidiary in Czech Republic and Slovakia, to Jägermeister. At the same time we announced that Jägermeister will become the distributor of our brands in those two markets. On May 29 we announced that we had entered into exclusive negotiations with JR Brillet family in order to acquire the Maison de Cognac JR Brillet and part of its vineyard estate.

On July 24 at general meeting shareholders approved the payment of an ordinary dividend of €1.65 per share and an exceptional dividend of €1 per share. Payment all in cash this year were made on September the 16. And on the 9 of July the Group announced that CEO, Valerie Chapoulaud Floquet will step down by the end of the year 2019 and on September 11 the Group announced that Eric Vallat will join as the new CEO from December the first.

Two subsequent events post-closing events, on slide number 31 on October 15, a very good events Remy Cointreau was awarded the first-place, number one by Gaia Rating, EthiFinance’s ESG rating agency, in the category of companies with sales of over €100 million recognizing that Group's corporate, social and environmental strategy is going in the right direction.

And 26 of November Remy Cointreau Board of Directors officially named Eric Vallat as the new Group CEO, Chief Executive Officer of the Group starting December 1, 2019.

It was a little bit longer than usual. Now thank you for your attention and we will now hand it over to Valerie Chapoulaud Floquet for the full year '19-'20 and midterm outlook.

Valerie Chapoulaud Floquet

Thank you, Luca. So within this environment, what can we say? First of all, we think that volatility is going to be more than ever part of the reality. So what we can say as we speak with information we have is that we expect for the year a slight organic growth in group brand's current operating profits, which makes sense, massively or mainly fueled by solid group gross margin gains as you have already could see in H1. And as a result the stable current operating profit for the group.

The technical factor will have a global impact in terms of sales of €56 million, 5-6 million euro which is a combination of most likely the Czech Republic Slovakia affiliate and the United States 5% [ph] amount remaining stuck. And as a COP effect of €5 million.

What is most important is that as we just ended and presented to the Board our five year midterm plan, our outlook doesn't change, on the opposite it's more than ever confirmed. We our ambition is to become the world leader in exceptional spirits. As a target, we aim to reach more than 60% of our sales over $50 retail price and might happen quite soon in the coming years.

Our COP, our Current Operating Margin will continue to benefit from the Group value strategy. You've seen already what's happened in H1. So we are on the right track. And of course, the most important behind this first objective is to continue to shoot our brand and to continue to invest importantly behind our brands and of course, as well on our distribution network.

So in total, we want to have a sustainable and resilient and profitable business for the future. And we are getting there. Thank you very much. And now we leave you the mic for the Q&A.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Simon Hales from Citi. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Simon Hales

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. A couple of questions please. I wonder if you could just sort of help us understand your guidance for the full year and the assumptions you're making with regards to trading in your core businesses in the second half? I mean, specifically, what are you assuming with regards to the outlook for the Hong Kong and Macau business through H2? Are you expecting the difficulties we saw in the Q2 period to continue throughout the second half?

And also, and sort of as any comments around the ongoing double digit growth you might expect to see in Mainland China for the Cognac business, and how you see the U.S. replenishment cycle sort of coming through the second half.

And then just secondly, on marketing spend. I mean, Valerie, you talked a lot about the incremental programs that are coming at the back end of this year and into 2021 fiscal year. How do we think about sort of marketing spend in aggregate for the second half of this year? Should we see any roll back at all in spend or you're going to continue to reinvest at the rates we've seen in the first half?

Valerie Chapoulaud Floquet

So let me answer regarding the business. So we don't see as of today any improvement in Hong Kong. So Macau is not much part of it. But as of today, we don't see any improvements. And of course, we don't have any crystal ball about what's happening there. So we are quite cautious when it comes to Hong Kong, local market and travel retail. Well I'm not sure at all that it's going to be sold very soon and that we're going to see any improvement.

The only, I would say, interesting news that we have because we were in a Hong Kong [ph] for the factory few weeks ago is the fact that Hong Kong airport fortunately benefits from transit passengers. So what we lose with people who arrive and impactful the Hong Kong airport, we especially balance by transit passenger, people going to Australia for example and Hong Kong is a big hub.

So in fact we are not dropping as we could imagine in Hong Kong airport. It's slightly less because it's partially balanced. So at least it's not a bit as we say in France less worse than we could imagine, but still it's quite bad.

So Hong Kong, we don't expect some improvement as we speak. When it comes to China, honestly this one is very good, which fly. So we consider that there is no reason that it is going to change. So I would say quite on H2 equate stability on both sides, still quite bad in Hong Kong and the others, and still quite good in China. And usually and at least for the last five years, mid-autumn term festival gives you the tempo of what's going to happen in Chinese New Year. So it will be quite surprising that Chinese New Year is not good in China because mid-autumn festival for us was very good. And of course we need to be prepared with the right program but the team of course knows how to make it happen.

When it comes to the U.S., as I mentioned, we are quite confident for H2. I think the turmoil [ph] that we face -- we face sorry, we face is behind us for many good reasons. We've seen the last -- it's always difficult to read the U.S. because the figures are not fully representative of the market, and each group has a different penetration of channels and states, but still we have background, so we can see trends. And what we can see in the last weeks it's improving quite well and is better than our expectations. So it's quite good.

When it comes to investment, as I mentioned, well at least almost plus 11% in H1. We are not going to give up in H2 on the opposite because we have the new campaign of Remy Martin. So we're going to continue to invest double-digit in H2. And our number one priority is definitely to invest behind our brands, the two key brands for which we have classical, I would say advertising campaign mostly digital, but campaigns and not just PR or whatever is definitely Remy Martin and Cointreau and we are investing heavily behind the brands and we don't want to give up.

It will be the right -- it will be the wrong decision and the wrong strategy. It works, so we continue to keep the speed and we continue to invest behind the brands big time. So it's going to be a double-digit investments H2 follow-up.

Simon Hales

Great. That's very clear. I wonder, if I could just follow up with -- just a brief one for Luca around the holding company costs going forward. Could you just -- obviously lots of moving parts in that in the first half of the -- how big are the reorganization costs that you've taken in the first half? And how should we think about holding costs as we move into a normalized year in fiscal year '21?

Luca Marotta

Okay. I will answer on these questions. And then I'll be back on the quality and the forecast of the guidance of the year, because it's important not talking only about figures but the way the figures are achieved. The first question all-in costs for our group are always a little bit volatile, because compared to other group all organization are not affecting specific brands or regions by more done at centralized level to add volatility of the costs but brands and the region cost, they are more comparable and recurring year-after-year.

Thus there is an increase the result of a specific decision on a region. If there is decreased the same but no organization, main organization it's the P&L or regional rents are more in fact at holding level. For this year, we are normalizing our expectation between 18 and 20. Mathematically speaking non-comparable exceptional variation compared to the previous year for both element of the organization and non-recurring reversal of the provision is something around €5.56 million, split half and half. 3 is the non-recurring reversal and 3 is the impact of the reorganization that was took at a holding level.

H2 will be more normal, but if any decision on all the new organization will happen for the next quarters next years you will witness always variation in this line holding costs. I repeat it is our politics to centralize reorganization in this line. For this year 18 to 20 exceptional cost non-occurrence of the same reversal of around six year €6 million on the first half.

But I want to be that to your question, what is the guidance? The guidance it is clear in terms of mathematical in our opinion impact. For the full year it is to be positive slightly positive for the operating profit on group brands with the quality profit and loss which means continue to increase the gross margin. This is the most important things that we achieved in the first half.

We increased 400 basis points 240 were linked to the exit termination [ph] brand while 160 so 40% of the increase is organic, for the rest of the brand stands there. So there is no mechanical acceptable part of events that will play a negative and a positive role in the future anymore out to the €30 million in net sales.

So this is something important. This is building block. In my opinion the model you have to build some blocks with some logic like gross margins to be improved, A&P as Valerie just highlighted, big, big investment behind our brand because we increased the internalization of our brand, even more if I could say it's compared to Remy Martin, so we have to be consistent we continue to increase clearly, if the second half of the year we continue, we will continue to witness softness on strong and the recovering U.S. will be even more Q4 than Q3 which is quite possible. We will adjust it but the aim the strategic view is not changing. We'll invest. Also strategic costs that will be the same.

So, group brands to be increased in the bottom line and operating profit with increasing gross margin increase in A&P according to the softness of the net sales. So, the more we grow in sales, the more we put on the table A&P. And on a specific cost strategic one an increase that normally as I already always said, it is able in the medium term zero to get a leverage effect. This was not the case for the case for the H1, because the top line was not there as our expectation, we factor that, because were a specific impact and the running rate increase on a comparable basis was only of 0.3. This is the impact on the holding cost.

So once again, we have to disconnect the medium term to the short term. The increase in group brand will be done; gross margin A&P cost as a result in increase in bottom line, which maybe more modest that we would like expected by business link not to change our strategy this is linked of the situational factors. They are lasting a little bit more than expected in topline, because expansion is important for us, turnover is important.

Then no, no, sorry. I will continue, because this is important also for other people. This is group brand. Then you have the total group. Total group is also improved by the holding costs. What happens to the partner brands, we are losing last year little bit more than €3 million. We are delighted that we'll be at on a yearly level €5 million. It is considering organic one.

So we are not doing like other company that strip off the decision they made. For us it's organic, but in the last year performance that's €5 million for the full year, and EUR2.8, for H1 2.2. EUR2.8 million last year now translates in minus EUR0.6 million, it means that not only we are facing technical effect but the remaining part of the partner brands will in Benelux, we are not matching our expectation thus nothing important, but on a specific portal basis play a role.

So on a full year you start from a positive in partner group brands profit, current operating profit, and then you're at flattish considering the decrease of technical factors of partner brand. It's on holding consolidated this year '18 to '20. And then the product [ph] is there play a compensation role. Today we are guiding 9 to 10 if the spot will be at $1.11, it could be better if it is $1.09, it could be worse.

So flattish at operating profit is a consequence of our Group brand strategy, ForEx technical effect are only mechanical adjustment. This year some non-recurring reorganization and non-recurring reversal provision will hit the holding costs but it's not something normative.

Sorry it was a long but it's for -- the I think for everybody it is interesting. And I repeat the strategy is not changing we continue to invest we will adjust if partially -- if the software topline will be there more than expected.

Simon Hales

That's very helpful.

Luca Marotta

It's very important, for our sales people. Even before you started to say that, but we are very commit in EBITDA and free cash flow.

Simon Hales

Perfect. Thank you.

Trevor Stirling

Morning Luca and Valerie, two questions from my side please, one is have you started to see any pickup in Mainland of people compensating for Hong Kong. We've seen that in other luxury groups that some of the lost sales in Hong Kong that are being compensated in Mainland purchases. And second question that's more technical one, looking at page 15 Luca and on the bridge for Remy Martin there was a EUR7.6 million increase in others. And I wonder could you just give us a little bit of color about what goes into that line of the P&L.

Valerie Chapoulaud Floquet

Thank you. So regarding China and Hong Kong honestly that there is no official panel in China. So it's complicated to assess additionally compared to luxury brands we don't have our own network and boutique. So there might be some transfers of course because people are travelling less to Hong Kong and consuming less in Hong Kong. And remind you that Hong Kong is a massive on trade activity and which is totally not stopped but almost stopped today.

But when it comes to transaction and buying in Hong Kong for sure there might be some transfers as far as it's absolutely super complicated to assess because as you know the way the market is the route-to-market is organized in China with the tiered wholesale system is very complex. So logically we should have some transfers but we know that when China market doesn't work very well part of it is lost unfortunately.

So on the opposite of luxury it's very, where we can look at stock-base, boutique by boutique if they can get some transfer for us. It's almost impossible to quantitatively assess but there might be for sure but not 100% of it that's obvious. It's all what I can say today. But yes, there might be some of it but I would be surprised that there is more 50% transfer.

Trevor Stirling

Thank you.

Luca Marotta

On the technical side the main elements are around EUR2 million are increase of cost of goods logistic costs. For Remy Martin the reminder it is around EUR1 million of increase of brand costs mainly protection of our trademarks award increase on our brand expression inside the brands of [Indiscernible] because our OpEx and the remaining part around EUR4 million is something that you don't see at the company level because it is distribution costs, because the loss of weight of partner brands makes that Remy Martin as we absorbed more fixed costs compared to the past.

So it is an increase but it's not totally comparable. It is the opposite side, the other side of the moon or the fact that to lose non-group brands because they were paying part of the bill at the end of the month. And now it's Remy Martin which is the biggest guy in town that has to pay them. So EUR7 million EUR3 million is real increase and EUR3 million to EUR3.5 million and the rest is an allocation switch.

Trevor Stirling

Understood. Thank you very much Luca and Valerie.

Luca Marotta

And Trevor, if I add something on Mainland China, our experience is very, very good trends as well. Okay there's Chinese but our guidance has not changed, in Mainland China we are targeting double-digit growth of value for the year. So it is more than expected complicated on topline because of many reason. But China Mainland is still very strong. This is not so nice for net results and shareholders maybe would like also to add more on Hong Kong because there are more taxes, but in terms of business wise we are really, really comfortable and we are really performing in a very strong manner standing manner there.

Trevor Stirling

Very good. Thank you, Luca.

Laurence Whyatt

Hi thanks very much for the question. Good morning everyone. Just a couple on the U.S. You've said that replenishments a bit slower. Do you think that's entirely down to the price rises or is there anything else going on in that market. And secondly also in the U.S. the acceleration on Cointreau would you put that solely down to the increase in marketing spend you put on that brand or again is there something else going on.

And then finally on Mount Gay, how long is the strategic repositioning going to go on for -- I think it's been going for about maybe four or five years now that you mentioned additional in Q4 and just wondering when you expect that strategic repositioning to be complete. Thanks very much.

Valerie Chapoulaud Floquet

Okay, thank you very much. So I will start by the last question. Mount Gay, so it took us a bit of time because within the portfolio we started our priority was to reposition other brands. And as a consequence we took care between bracket of Mount Gay a little bit later than the other brands. So the repositioning of Mount Gay is in the books. It is presented as we speak to most markets including the U.S. And the first shipments are going to happen in Q4.

So it's going to be full speed for next fiscal. So it's operational we have produced already. We are absolutely on time and you will see the first new proposition in the U.S. in particular at the beginning of the new fiscal, meaning end of March 2020.

When it comes to Cointreau, Cointreau definitely the new positioning and the advertising and investment behind the brand is mostly part of the success but not only in the 360 approach in investments. If we just advertise and you don't you observe in on-trade, in terms of visibility in terms of education in terms of PR et cetera, et cetera you have less interesting results. So of course it's cumulative investments for the last 18 months.

But on the top of it it's a 360 approach in terms of toolbox, and the way we invest and the way we are visible in the U.S. What is interesting at the U.S. is our number one market. I would say experimented what is the tool box in the 360 approach in the U.S. and starting this fiscal we rollout in other key markets for Cointreau. And of course our local team job is to adjust this toolbox to their reality of their own market.

So this is exactly what's happening now. And this is why we're extremely happy that for the last month we can see some pickup in Canada in Puerto Rico in Mexico and Australia that are key markets for us, meaning that what has been achieved and fine-tuned in the U.S. is exportable and absolutely taken in account by these markets meaning that the other markets have more to offer in the future and the best is to come.

When it comes to the U.S. market in cognac in particular I think as I mentioned there were two factors. The fact that we increased our cognac prices three times in one year April ’18, September ‘18 and April ‘19. So as a consequence you can understand what can happen effectively because the US market is definitive very sensitive to price but we could see last year that we were very high double-digit in September before the first -- the second sorry price increase.

And after the second price increase we catch up quite fast. So it means that the market absorb it quite easily, an issue that this year I think that was a combination of the third price increase in April ‘19 plus the fact that competition increase in June and had some stock effect in the market.

So this year it's much more a combination of these two factors, was last year to be honest it was quite absorbed quickly and the volume catch-up quite fast. So we are looking at very closely at the market. We can see that after three months after price increase of competition, starting September '18, October, we can see that we are back to speed and slightly higher than our expectations, especially because we are facing the anniversary of the price increase of last year of September '18.

So that's why the team is very confident our plan is very strong. We start the new campaign in the U.S. but not only within the U.S., we start the new campaign I just mentioned. So we are full speed investment are behind the brand. And we will see very soon because the holiday season starting this week, what is the result. But as of today, with the latest week and months results two months result, we're confident for H2 definitely.

Laurence Whyatt

That's really clear. Thanks so much Valerie.

Chris Pitcher

Good morning. Couple of questions. Firstly, on the outlet for the tax rate, Luca you mentioned it's predominantly driven by geographic mix. Is there anything that you can do to mitigate that 32% to 33% for example, the purchasing that structurally shifted to Mainland China. And I am mindful, you said you can't work out how much has shifted to Mainland China.

And then secondly, on Cointreau, I can see where the gross margin expansion in cognac is helping fund increase [indiscernible]. But could you give us a sense for how Cointreau's gross margin has developed, whether you're able to fund that, or whether you're just having to fund in payout margins? And in terms of the investment you're putting in, can you give us a sense for what's the balance between the growth markets, i.e., U.S., China, Russia, and balance between sort of trying to stabilize Europe? Thank you.

Luca Marotta

Okay. That's great. I don't think in terms of action to change geographical mix, I don't see many, many action that we will see. We will like the base of profit before tax, net of production building little bit maybe different but we are also very proud of what we are experiencing in Mainland China. So if you travel to Hong Kong, maybe by some of our brothers [ph] they will add pass marginally to improve our footprint. But I don't see any structural -- and we do not manage group that way. It is -- we explained what the consequences are but we are not playing the game of tax planning before current operating profit sourcing, considered natural business trends.

The second point it is -- the third one is the balancing between major [indiscernible] countries. Clearly if you consider Mainland China it is emerging, they play the role in terms of growth on the H1. And we think that we'll over index the performance of the group on the second part as the more [indiscernible] country, even biggest country of Europe that are more in a complicated situation. Inside Europe we will add the most developed -- not developed but booming or increasing countries or more in the emerging counters inside Europe. So it is more a year in which emerging are better than the classic mature countries.

In terms of Cointreau, as you know we do not disclose brand by brand, thus I understand that you say that we have to increase our investment in Liquor & Spirits and Cointreau is very important in terms of dynamics of the Liquor & Spirits division. So to help you a bit with your model, two very good news, in my opinion. Not only Cointreau is mathematically speaking, it's -- but increasing of A&P which is a negative element for the profit and loss, but is more than absorbed by increase in gross margin, global value generation and profits.

Without disclosing the value we increased the profits of this brand, which accounted for an important part of total Liquor & Spirits division at September end. And we think and we are committed ourselves to the fact that we think we are able to improve our profitability in global value and person as compared to sales to these important brand and also in the medium-term to the all Liqueurs & Spirits division because the turnaround in terms of profitability on the Liqueurs & Spirits division to be more oriented with the profile of the group can be happen without a strong Cointreau.

So the increase A&P is well digested. There is already paybacks in absolute value and also in margins, in margin value in terms of percentage of sales, we are improving compared to previous year compared to our expectation. So not fear at this stage for Cointreau, the increasing footprint in A&P is not creating an additional dilutive impact on the Liqueurs & Spirits profit and loss and Cointreau it's very important for that.

It is clear Chris?

Chris Pitcher

Yes. And just in terms of the investment you're putting behind the brands, you've obviously got -- you've got investment growth, you've got these fast growth markets but also are you spending more to try and stabilize sustainably here?

Luca Marotta

Yes it is a 360, yes, yes. The answer is yes. Not only the U.S.

Marion Boucheron

Hi. Good morning. Just a few follow-up. Going back to the Cointreau margin that all you have explained now, what has been then driving the deleverage? Is it the investment with all other brands? And when could we see do you think some operating leverage in this division? And then on cognac, would you expect H2 to go back to the volume growth or we're still looking for a decline?

Valerie Chapoulaud Floquet

I can answer for the second question. As I mentioned before we are looking for value and not for volume. So whatever is the external factors and geopolitical situation, anyway we didn't build our budget and our fiscal on massive volume growth on cognac and the opposite because of the entry qualities like VSOP, we are looking at shrinking these quality and moving very fast to 1738 and Club there what we call the intermediary qualities and XO and more.

So anyway we're not looking for volume. So the H1 is maybe slightly lower than what we expected but we are not looking for volume for sure, definitely. And I give the line to Luca for the transmission.

Luca Marotta

Liqueurs & Spirits division journey to improve -- in terms of improving the profitability, it is not only a matter of quarter. So we will continue to invest behind our brand as we did mainly for Cointreau but not only for the last 18 months.

The goal as I already highlighted is to internationalized our brands to more of a worldwide to build their critical mass, in order to achieve a sustainable profitable division, not so different for the weighted average of the group. We're not there yet. We'll keep investing but we're also trying to improve the position of each brand, Cointreau was one of them.

Clearly inside the Liqueurs & Spirits division there are also other brands which are less profitable and they need also in person to their sales even more attention and investment not only Monde, but also whiskey is a different and more business model with a lot of teaching, and training, education is -- Cointreau in a way, you have maybe more speed, for other type of business is a little bit longer.

So we'll be consistent but you cannot expect to switch from 16% to 26% in one year. So we'll be a little bit longer in terms of the realignments.

Marion Boucheron

All right, thanks.

Luca Marotta

Well, thank you. We don't have.

