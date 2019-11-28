What's Good For The Goose Isn't Good For The Gander

The gander in the financial markets is all the people and institutions that have traditionally relied upon bonds and other fixed-income assets for income.

We were up to $17 trillion in negatively yielding bonds. Then we sank to $12 trillion, as interest rates rose somewhat, and now we are up to $15 trillion as interest rates eked the other direction and as the ECB and Fed continue with QE.

The Goose, in this case, is the governments of the world. There will be no admission, of course, but they must certainly be delighted with the interest rate environment that we are in presently.

Nation 2 Year Yield BPS Spread to U.S.

U.S. +1.575% -----

Australia +0.786% -78.9

Belgium -06.34% -221.0

Canada +1.566% -1.0

Denmark -0.720% -229.5

France -0.596% -217.2

Germany -0.629% -220.4

Italy -0.130% -170.6

Japan -0.190% -176.5

Netherlands -0.639% -221.4

Spain -0.382% -195.7

Sweden -0.333% -190.9

U.K. +0.492% -108.4

*Data according to Bloomberg

The gander, in the financial markets, is all of the people, and institutions, that have traditionally relied upon bonds, and other fixed-income assets, for income, to either support themselves or some business entity. I specifically point to seniors, retirees, the Wall Street banks, insurance companies, mortgage companies, money managers, college endowment funds, pension funds and the like. This entire group is now in "Dire Straits" and they are being forced into much riskier assets, by our turn of events.

I would even state that a good deal of the reason why equities are up is because the low yields, or no yields, in fixed-income investments has forced money into the stock markets in the hope of picking up additional cash by appreciation. When backed into a corner people generally make poor decisions and I am quite concerned with our current state of affairs.

I can also report that for many insurance companies, as one example, that it is no longer a case of "Relative Value" but "Absolute Value" as they cannot buy Investment Grade public bonds, at the present yields, and make any money. Consequently, they have scampered into private placements, private equity, Real Estate, more high yield bonds and riskier and riskier bets.

For all of the "Gander Group" trouble is bubbling, and given the central banks continuing creation of "Pixie Dust" money to buy sovereign debt, corporate bonds and even equities and ETFs, the end of this is nowhere in sight.

My continuing suggestion, to combat the insanity of the central banks, is closed-end funds. It is about the only place left to get monthly payments and, in some cases, double digit yields. They are complicated, many have leverage, which is theirs and not yours, and they are based upon a wide diversity of assets and they are not touted like Exchange Traded funds. This is because the closed-end fund manager, unlike the ETF manager, does not make any more money dependent upon the amount of money invested in the fund.

Plays for appreciation are fine. Not one thing wrong with them. However, if you need a monthly cash flow, higher yields than can generally be found in ETFs or equity dividends or even the higher rated High Yield bonds then I suggest closed-end funds as a decent alternative investment.

The gander can fly out of the coop and today I make my suggestion about how to do just that.

